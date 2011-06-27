  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(28)
Appraise this car

2008 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons

  • Iconic British pedigree, Supercharged model's powerful performance, go-anywhere off-road capability, classy interior.
  • High price, limited cargo capacity compared to competitors, rear-seat legroom can get tight, poor reputation for reliability.
Other years
2022
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Land Rover Range Rover for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$9,000
Used Range Rover for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It doesn't come cheap, but the 2008 Land Rover Range Rover delivers a satisfying blend of on-road comfort and off-road capability in a stylish package.

Vehicle overview

Today, luxury SUVs are practically everywhere, but the 2008 Land Rover Range Rover maintains the iconic brand's original formula of off-road superiority while also benefiting from all the usual refinements of a modern luxury vehicle. Officially, this SUV may be called the Land Rover Range Rover, but nobody really says that -- it simply is the one and only Range Rover.

When the current model was being designed, Land Rover was owned by BMW, and this Range Rover retains its Bavarian-engineered roots. That translates into a vehicle that handles and rides far better than one would expect from a top-heavy SUV. It's certainly not focused on sporting dynamics like a Porsche Cayenne, but its on-road capabilities are pretty impressive, considering it can crawl down a flight of stairs or caravan to Outer Mongolia.

For such extreme excursions, every Range Rover comes equipped with an air suspension, and with it the vehicle's ride height can be raised and lowered either automatically or via a console-mounted switch. Furthermore, Land Rover's automatically sets powertrain, suspension and electronic systems to optimize traction based on five different settings: general, grass/gravel/snow, mud/ruts, sand and rock crawl.

If you're looking for a premium SUV with excellent off-road credentials and a legendary pedigree, buying a 2008 Range Rover is a no-brainer. However, all its sophisticated hardware may be overkill if the wildest place you intend to venture is a nightclub valet stand. As such, the Cayenne, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GL550 or Lexus LX 570 are more appropriate for the majority of buyers in this segment. Not only do they typically cost less, they also provide considerably superior reliability.

2008 Land Rover Range Rover models

The 2008 Land Rover Range Rover is a luxury SUV available in two trims: HSE and Supercharged. The HSE is equipped with 19-inch wheels, an adjustable air suspension, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, xenon headlights, a sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery and 12-way driver and 10-way passenger power-adjustable front seats. Bluetooth, a navigation system with "bread crumb" off-road tracking and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon Logic7 stereo with six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack are also standard.

Aside from its more powerful V8, the Supercharged trim adds 20-inch wheels, an electronically locking rear differential, adaptive headlights, upgraded leather upholstery and ventilated 14-way power front seats. These features are all optional on the HSE. Available on both trims is a rear-seat entertainment system that includes a six-DVD changer and two LCD screens mounted in the front headrests.

2008 Highlights

After significant updates last year, Land Rover's Range Rover receives only minor interior detail changes for 2008.

Performance & mpg

The Range Rover HSE gets a 4.4-liter V8 with 305 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque, while the Supercharged accordingly gets a supercharged 4.2-liter mill that boasts 400 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. The only transmission is a six-speed automatic that features a sequential-shift manual mode. Maximum towing capacity stands at 7,700 pounds. A permanent four-wheel-drive system is standard, along with low-range gearing and a maximum of nearly 11 inches of ground clearance for serious off-roading. Range Rovers also come with a that allows the driver to customize powertrain, suspension and electronic systems to best handle various off-road conditions. Both engines have a 2008 EPA fuel economy estimate of 12 mpg city/18 mpg highway.

Safety

Standard safety items on this 2008 Land Rover Range Rover include antilock disc brakes (more powerful Brembo brakes are fitted to the Supercharged model), brake assist, stability control and hill descent control. Side airbags for front occupants, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver's knee airbag and front and rear parking sensors with a rearview camera are also standard.

Driving

Built for the bush but bought for bragging rights, Range Rovers are more likely to be found in Beverly Hills than Botswana. Acknowledging that reality, the current Range Rover employs a unibody design and has a self-adjusting air suspension that monitors vehicle loads and road conditions. When driven on pavement, the Range Rover feels stable and comfortable, with good steering feel -- a tribute to its BMW origins. In terms of off-road ability, it still has few equals, thanks to its generous ground clearance and wheel articulation.

Interior

Inside, the 2008 Range Rover's unique and handsomely rugged personality comes through, as it has the upscale ambience of a luxury sedan along with the rugged feel of a serious off-road vehicle. Most materials are premium-grade, and buyers have a choice of cherry or walnut wood accents. Controls are very button-heavy, though, and in fine British tradition, ergonomics can be a tad befuddling. The seating position is notably upright, but both front and rear passengers will find the accommodations supportive and roomy. Rear-seaters get their own climate controls and power-adjustable headrests. The Range Rover offers 74 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(61%)
4(18%)
3(7%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.3
28 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So far, so good!
Lenny Ferguson,04/15/2016
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
I researched for months before buying my 2008 Range Rover HSE. I was worried about reliability reviews but there wasn't any other vehicle I wanted. I finally took the plunge and bought an 08 with 105k miles for $17k. I have to say I have been very impressed so far! My other car is a BMW 530i and the driving experience is very different (of course) but the Range Rover has such great character and comfort! I love it so far! I've put about 4000 miles on it in the first 6 weeks and it has averaged 19 miles per gallon with premium gas. My advice is to scrutinize the service history and always get a professional pre-purchase inspection! I nearly bought an 08 supercharged after the test drive, but the pre-purchase inspection showed it needed over $5k in work! Definitely worth the $150 inspection!
Love My Rovers
jshook,04/24/2011
I am on my third HSE ('04, '06, '08) and have absolutely loved all of them. Apparently, I am fortunate in that I have never experience any major maintenance issues. My only complaint is the $100+ it takes to fill it, but that goes with the territory. These vehicles are fantastic in all conditions. I live in the midwest and drive about 30,000 miles per year, so I see my share of nasty conditions including blizzards, ice and torrential rain. I never worry if I am in the Range Rover. Keep good tires on the car and it will get you there safely and effortlessly. Regarding interior finish and comfort, it doesn't get better, except on the newer RR's. Buy this vehicle....you won't regret it!
08 Supercharged
tm,01/01/2010
Fourth Range Rover. Supercharged is very powerful with a great drive' look and fit. Nevertheless, terrible reliability!!! Blocks on supercharged not moulded properly. No car for a month while engine repaired. Good warranty but have to spend around $300 at every visit for tire rotation ect. Next problem occured while on interstate as power decreased while in fast lane. Supercharer pump and electrical problem. Unfortunately, dealer where Rover was purchased went out of business and car must be sent 70 miles to nearest dealer. Lots of money for such poor reliability but if near a dealership and admire vehicle, grab one. GREATEST ADVICE, trade before warranty expires!!!!!
Excellent to drive if not for twrrible problems
bns2013,07/02/2013
Bought the 2008 supercharged with 8000kms and have been using it for 1 year now....Done just 25000km as of now. Excellent car to drive but with problems of transmission. Gear change was knocking at low speeds. Took the car twice to the agents but came back saying nothing is wrong wasting my time. Third time, I had to insist them to do a proper check and they found that there were residue in the transmission oil. They changed the full transmission (at least this is what they said) and released the vehicle after keeping it for 10 days. Was driving good for 3 months and then came the problem again. Took it to the agent and they have to replace transmission again..8 days and still with agent...
See all 28 reviews of the 2008 Land Rover Range Rover
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Land Rover Range Rover

Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SUV. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A), and Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover HSE is priced between $9,000 and$9,000 with odometer readings between 123795 and123795 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Land Rover Range Rovers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Land Rover Range Rover for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 Range Rovers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,000 and mileage as low as 123795 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover.

Can't find a used 2008 Land Rover Range Rovers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,346.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,693.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,683.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,704.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Land Rover Range Rover?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover Range Rover lease specials

Related Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles