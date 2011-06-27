Vehicle overview

Today, luxury SUVs are practically everywhere, but the 2008 Land Rover Range Rover maintains the iconic brand's original formula of off-road superiority while also benefiting from all the usual refinements of a modern luxury vehicle. Officially, this SUV may be called the Land Rover Range Rover, but nobody really says that -- it simply is the one and only Range Rover.

When the current model was being designed, Land Rover was owned by BMW, and this Range Rover retains its Bavarian-engineered roots. That translates into a vehicle that handles and rides far better than one would expect from a top-heavy SUV. It's certainly not focused on sporting dynamics like a Porsche Cayenne, but its on-road capabilities are pretty impressive, considering it can crawl down a flight of stairs or caravan to Outer Mongolia.

For such extreme excursions, every Range Rover comes equipped with an air suspension, and with it the vehicle's ride height can be raised and lowered either automatically or via a console-mounted switch. Furthermore, Land Rover's automatically sets powertrain, suspension and electronic systems to optimize traction based on five different settings: general, grass/gravel/snow, mud/ruts, sand and rock crawl.

If you're looking for a premium SUV with excellent off-road credentials and a legendary pedigree, buying a 2008 Range Rover is a no-brainer. However, all its sophisticated hardware may be overkill if the wildest place you intend to venture is a nightclub valet stand. As such, the Cayenne, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GL550 or Lexus LX 570 are more appropriate for the majority of buyers in this segment. Not only do they typically cost less, they also provide considerably superior reliability.