Consumer Rating
(5)
1993 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Land Rover Range Rover for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Catering to the "bigger is better" whims of the SUV market, Land Rover brings out the County LWB. As one might guess, the letters stand for long wheelbase. With an eight-inch-longer stretch between the wheels, the LWB version offers limousinelike legroom for those in back. To deal with the added weight, the LWB also comes with a slightly larger V8 (4.2-liter versus the 3.9-liter mill in the standard County) good for 200 horsepower (18 more than the 3.9).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Get to know your mechanic
vincent,03/26/2008
I have owned my 93 RR LWB County for 4 years now. I have replaced the air suspension with Oldman Emu coils. Lots of little electrical problems and constant maintenance of rust especially anywhere steel meets aluminum. Parts are expensive, since it is British and some of the electrical components, computers etc are complicated and require a Rover technician with a computer, but if you put it into perspective, there is no better purpose built vehicle that can compete with the Rover. I have even pulled an H2 out of a snow bank with the Rover, much to the dismay of the Humvee owner. If you are lucky enough to find one, buy it, they are getting rare. A real modern classic.
The Best SUV I have Ever Owned
Bradley,08/05/2007
I love this car so much, it will cruise down the freeeway happily at 80mph for days. And then you can follow some of your Jeep friends out into the woods, and have to pull some of them out, been there, done that :]. The visibility is amazing, and you can't beat saying, "Ok, I'll be there in a little bit, I'm in a Blue Range Rover". I love this car. If you ever have the opportunity to own one of these cars, take it.
Different
kevorkjan,09/05/2002
That is the best way to describe something that is so much fun to drive, yet incredibly capable off road. I enjoy working my Rover every chance I get and it has never let me down. Excellent vehicle for trailblazing or going to the ballet.
Green Rover, Green Rover...
dakine,11/18/2003
So far, this vehicle has been nothing but a joy to drive. However, with gas prices as high as they are, that's where the fallback lies. Handling is smooth on highway as it is in city driving. Rough and tumble on the hills- -but fun!
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4850 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 Land Rover Range Rover

Used 1993 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 1993 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SUV. Available styles include LWB 4dr SUV AWD, and County 4dr SUV AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Land Rover Range Rover?

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Land Rover Range Rover?

Which used 1993 Land Rover Range Rovers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Land Rover Range Rover for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Land Rover Range Rover.

Can't find a used 1993 Land Rover Range Rovers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,515.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,065.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,347.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,448.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Land Rover Range Rover?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

