1993 Land Rover Range Rover Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$841 - $1,478
Used Range Rover for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Catering to the "bigger is better" whims of the SUV market, Land Rover brings out the County LWB. As one might guess, the letters stand for long wheelbase. With an eight-inch-longer stretch between the wheels, the LWB version offers limousinelike legroom for those in back. To deal with the added weight, the LWB also comes with a slightly larger V8 (4.2-liter versus the 3.9-liter mill in the standard County) good for 200 horsepower (18 more than the 3.9).
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Land Rover Range Rover.
Most helpful consumer reviews
vincent,03/26/2008
I have owned my 93 RR LWB County for 4 years now. I have replaced the air suspension with Oldman Emu coils. Lots of little electrical problems and constant maintenance of rust especially anywhere steel meets aluminum. Parts are expensive, since it is British and some of the electrical components, computers etc are complicated and require a Rover technician with a computer, but if you put it into perspective, there is no better purpose built vehicle that can compete with the Rover. I have even pulled an H2 out of a snow bank with the Rover, much to the dismay of the Humvee owner. If you are lucky enough to find one, buy it, they are getting rare. A real modern classic.
Bradley,08/05/2007
I love this car so much, it will cruise down the freeeway happily at 80mph for days. And then you can follow some of your Jeep friends out into the woods, and have to pull some of them out, been there, done that :]. The visibility is amazing, and you can't beat saying, "Ok, I'll be there in a little bit, I'm in a Blue Range Rover". I love this car. If you ever have the opportunity to own one of these cars, take it.
kevorkjan,09/05/2002
That is the best way to describe something that is so much fun to drive, yet incredibly capable off road. I enjoy working my Rover every chance I get and it has never let me down. Excellent vehicle for trailblazing or going to the ballet.
dakine,11/18/2003
So far, this vehicle has been nothing but a joy to drive. However, with gas prices as high as they are, that's where the fallback lies. Handling is smooth on highway as it is in city driving. Rough and tumble on the hills- -but fun!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover
Related Used 1993 Land Rover Range Rover info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons