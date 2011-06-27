I have owned my 93 RR LWB County for 4 years now. I have replaced the air suspension with Oldman Emu coils. Lots of little electrical problems and constant maintenance of rust especially anywhere steel meets aluminum. Parts are expensive, since it is British and some of the electrical components, computers etc are complicated and require a Rover technician with a computer, but if you put it into perspective, there is no better purpose built vehicle that can compete with the Rover. I have even pulled an H2 out of a snow bank with the Rover, much to the dismay of the Humvee owner. If you are lucky enough to find one, buy it, they are getting rare. A real modern classic.

