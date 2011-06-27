  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2009 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons

  • Iconic British pedigree, powerful performance from Supercharged model, go-anywhere off-road capability, world-class interior.
  • Poor reputation for reliability, high price, limited cargo capacity versus competitors, rear-seat legroom is on the tight side.
List Price Estimate
$6,556 - $9,410
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Land Rover Range Rover delivers a satisfying blend of on-road comfort and off-road capability in a stylish package. Its questionable reliability should give you pause, though.

Vehicle overview

At one time, the number of luxury SUVs could be counted with one finger. That one was a vehicle that could literally go anywhere while providing the sort of interior accoutrements that no other off-roader thought to even include. Today, luxury SUVs are everywhere, but the original remains, and it's more capable and luxurious than ever. Officially, this SUV may be called the 2009 Land Rover Range Rover, but nobody says that -- it is simply the one and only Range Rover.

When the current model was being designed, BMW owned Land Rover, and the 2009 Range Rover retains those Bavarian-engineered roots -- even if its also-former Ford owners made significant changes during its run (Land Rover is now owned by Indian manufacturer Tata). This translates into an SUV that handles and rides far better than you'd expect from such a top-heavy vehicle. It's certainly not as sporty and confidence-inspiring as a Porsche Cayenne, but its on-road capabilities are still pretty impressive given its ability to crawl down a flight of stairs or caravan to Outer Mongolia.

For such grand adventures, every Range Rover comes equipped with an air suspension that raises and lowers automatically or via a console-mounted switch. Powertrain, suspension and electronic systems can also be altered through Land Rover's Terrain Response system that features five different settings: general, grass/gravel/snow, mud/ruts, sand and rock crawl.

If you're looking for a premium SUV with unparalleled off-road abilities and a legendary pedigree, buying the 2009 Range Rover is an obvious choice approached only by the Land Cruiser-based Lexus LX 570. But there are some drawbacks. The Range Rover's sophisticated off-roading technology may be a tad superfluous for suburbia, so models like the BMW X5, Cayenne and Mercedes-Benz GL550 may make more sense. Also, if you want to save some money and get a bit more on-road talent with that same legendary pedigree, the Range Rover Sport is a good compromise. Finally, any Land Rover has an albatross slung around its neck in the form of disappointing reliability (especially compared to the LX 570). Buying one has been know to cause headaches (and breakdowns), which is certainly ironic given their status as go-to vehicles for Outer Mongolia.

2009 Land Rover Range Rover models

The 2009 Land Rover Range Rover is a five-passenger luxury SUV available in two trims: HSE and Supercharged. The HSE is equipped with 19-inch wheels, an adjustable air suspension, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a heated windshield, bi-xenon headlights, a sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with driver memory settings, a power tilt and telescoping steering column, heated front and rear seats and a heated steering wheel. Also standard are Bluetooth, a navigation system with "bread crumb" off-road tracking, and a surround-sound audio system with 14 speakers, satellite radio, a glovebox-mounted six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack.

Aside from its supercharged V8, the Supercharged trim adds 20-inch wheels, an electronically locking rear differential, adaptive headlights, upgraded leather upholstery, additional front seat adjustments and ventilated front seats. These features (minus the engine) are all optional on the HSE. Available on both trims are quad-zone automatic climate control and a rear-seat entertainment system that includes a six-DVD changer and two LCD screens mounted in the front headrests.

Optional on the Range Rover Supercharged, the Autobiography package adds higher-grade leather upholstery, additional leather interior trim, more wood trim, the quad-zone climate control, special climate-controlled glass and the rear entertainment system.

2009 Highlights

Changes are light for the 2009 Land Rover Range Rover. Softer leather now adorns the dash, and new door seals are said to reduce wind and road noise. There are also new wheel designs throughout the line. A new Autobiography package adds special leather and wood trim as well as additional standard equipment.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Range Rover HSE is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 with 305 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. The Supercharged gets a 4.2-liter V8 that's (surprise!) supercharged to produce 400 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control is standard with both engines. A permanent four-wheel-drive system is standard on all Range Rovers, along with low-range gearing and nearly 11 inches of maximum ground clearance. The standard Terrain Response system allows the driver to customize powertrain, suspension and electronic stability and traction systems to best handle five predetermined off-road conditions. Maximum towing capacity when properly equipped is 7,700 pounds. Both the HSE and the Supercharged return an EPA estimated 12 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined.

Safety

2009-model Range Rovers come equipped with antilock disc brakes (the Supercharged gets more powerful Brembo stoppers), traction control, stability control, hill descent control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, front-seat whiplash protection and a driver knee airbag. Front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are also standard.

Driving

Built for the bush but bought for bragging rights, Range Rovers are more likely to be found in Miami Beach than Mozambique. Acknowledging that reality, the 2009 Range Rover employs a unibody design and has a self-adjusting air suspension that monitors vehicle loads and road conditions. When driven on pavement, the Range Rover feels stable and comfortable, with good steering feel -- a tribute to its BMW origins. In terms of off-road ability, it still has few equals, thanks to its generous ground clearance and wheel articulation.

Interior

The Range Rover is designed to cosset its well-healed owners in an opulent cabin as they ford streams and cross the highlands of the Upper Hebrides. The unique and handsomely rugged furnishings do plenty of cosseting when fording and crossing mall parking lots, too. Most materials are premium grade, and buyers have a wood choice of cherry or walnut and, on the Supercharged, "Grand Black Lacquer." Sounds fancy. Soft leather swathes not only the supportive seats but also the dash and other interior surfaces. The layout is very button-heavy, though, and in fine British tradition, ergonomics can be as confusing as English royal history. The seating position is notably upright, but both front and rear passengers will find the accommodations supportive and roomy. Back benchers get their own power-adjustable headrests, seat heaters and climate controls (rear dual zone is optional, too). The Range Rover boasts 74 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity, which is a bit less than what's offered by some competing vehicles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(0%)
4(50%)
3(25%)
2(25%)
1(0%)
3.3
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the looks.
Kevin ,08/10/2009
Its my 5th range rover. I think it will be the last. Fun to drive best looking SUV on the market. I have owned it 1 week. Its been in the shop twice. The dealer has had it longer than i have.
Worst car ever
eddie o'brien,06/10/2010
I've owned three range rovers, why I'll never know, worst car on the road-fuel tank dropped out- electrical system bad, steering wheel was stuck in down position(like driving a go cart), car had to be towed 3 or 4 times-don't buy a range rover-they're crap
The best 80,000 miles
Ash,09/18/2018
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
But 80k to 100k were pretty bad. Could drive thru 2 feet of snow like a tank. Superior road manners. After 80 k miles it was constantly in the shop. I loved this car and still miss ii. Must have tolerance and $$ for maintenance + repairs. Warranty was pricey and had deductible.
Range Rover
Lia,10/29/2017
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
Dried shaft problem,coolant pans always some how links,brakes,I was so please to own one,but I had so many problems,always in the shop for repairs
See all 4 reviews of the 2009 Land Rover Range Rover
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

More about the 2009 Land Rover Range Rover
More About This Model

Welcome to the 2009 Range Rover Supercharged Autobiography, a charming tale of a life spent as the undeniable king of the SUVs. However, it is a life following in the tire tracks of esteemed royal forebears. Back in the days when you could count the number of SUVs on your fingers, dealers would take customers down a flight of stairs in Grandpa Range Rover just to demonstrate its unmatched capability. This was also a time when the Range Rover's cabin was a world apart from the rugged, hose-out interiors of Jeeps and Land Cruisers. Now that SUVs have become more numerous than paparazzi at a royal wedding, maintaining that throne has become a much tougher task. Yet even after six years of this third generation, it's hard to think of a more lavish and vigorously capable SUV than the 2009 Range Rover Supercharged.

It all starts with good genes. The Mini Cooper isn't the only British automotive icon BMW has renovated with resounding success. Land Rover was under BMW's ownership and engineering guidance when the current, third-generation Range Rover was in development. This German heritage can be felt through the sophistication of its ride and the well-sorted steering, and even the layout of its controls. Plus, the Range Rover's styling strikes a perfect Mini-like balance between retro and modern design cues.

While much of its engineering sophistication can be traced back to BMW, the Range Rover's brashness is courtesy of the time Land Rover spent under good ol' American Ford. The supercharged V8, in particular, was added under Ford's watch. More recently, Land Rover has been sold again, this time to Indian carmaker Tata. Yet it's the vehicle's old-world charm that will likely please owners the most -- the Range Rover's luxuriant cabin will set it apart for most buyers who will restrict their driving expeditions to malls and Starbucks. And besides being the name of this charming tome, Autobiography also refers to the $10,000 package that adds Bentley levels of leather to almost every cabin surface, along with four-zone climate control and a rear-seat entertainment system.

Does buying a 2009 Range Rover make rational sense? Not really, especially when there are SUVs that provide similar or better on-road performance for much less money. Not when a vast majority of buyers will never take it off road. And consequently, not when the same amount of money will buy you a very well-equipped Mercedes-Benz S550. Luxury cars are seldom rational, and an urban-dwelling off-roader definitely isn't, so if you're looking for the pinnacle of such automotive irrationality, there is nothing that satisfies quite like the storied Range Rover.

Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SUV. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A), and Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A).

