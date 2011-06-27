Vehicle overview

At one time, the number of luxury SUVs could be counted with one finger. That one was a vehicle that could literally go anywhere while providing the sort of interior accoutrements that no other off-roader thought to even include. Today, luxury SUVs are everywhere, but the original remains, and it's more capable and luxurious than ever. Officially, this SUV may be called the 2009 Land Rover Range Rover, but nobody says that -- it is simply the one and only Range Rover.

When the current model was being designed, BMW owned Land Rover, and the 2009 Range Rover retains those Bavarian-engineered roots -- even if its also-former Ford owners made significant changes during its run (Land Rover is now owned by Indian manufacturer Tata). This translates into an SUV that handles and rides far better than you'd expect from such a top-heavy vehicle. It's certainly not as sporty and confidence-inspiring as a Porsche Cayenne, but its on-road capabilities are still pretty impressive given its ability to crawl down a flight of stairs or caravan to Outer Mongolia.

For such grand adventures, every Range Rover comes equipped with an air suspension that raises and lowers automatically or via a console-mounted switch. Powertrain, suspension and electronic systems can also be altered through Land Rover's Terrain Response system that features five different settings: general, grass/gravel/snow, mud/ruts, sand and rock crawl.

If you're looking for a premium SUV with unparalleled off-road abilities and a legendary pedigree, buying the 2009 Range Rover is an obvious choice approached only by the Land Cruiser-based Lexus LX 570. But there are some drawbacks. The Range Rover's sophisticated off-roading technology may be a tad superfluous for suburbia, so models like the BMW X5, Cayenne and Mercedes-Benz GL550 may make more sense. Also, if you want to save some money and get a bit more on-road talent with that same legendary pedigree, the Range Rover Sport is a good compromise. Finally, any Land Rover has an albatross slung around its neck in the form of disappointing reliability (especially compared to the LX 570). Buying one has been know to cause headaches (and breakdowns), which is certainly ironic given their status as go-to vehicles for Outer Mongolia.