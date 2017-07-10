Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Land Rover Range Rover is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. The title records confirm that this SUV has had only one previous owner. Yes, the odometer does read only 18,034 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this Range Rover is one really great deal. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Merlex Auto Group, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. There is no evidence that this SUV has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this SUV is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 5.0L V8 DOHC 32V SUPERCHARGED engine and people will know you've arrived. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a SUV that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Land Rover Range Rover's 5.0L V8 DOHC 32V SUPERCHARGED engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Land Rover Range Rover. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. You will not find another Land Rover Range Rover fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this SUV's CARFAX One Owner report provide the proof. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this SUV. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Mc Lean! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALGS2EF2GA301495

Stock: 301495

Certified Pre-Owned: No

