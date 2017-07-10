Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 18,034 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$45,966$8,385 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Land Rover Range Rover is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. The title records confirm that this SUV has had only one previous owner. Yes, the odometer does read only 18,034 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this Range Rover is one really great deal. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Merlex Auto Group, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. There is no evidence that this SUV has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this SUV is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 5.0L V8 DOHC 32V SUPERCHARGED engine and people will know you've arrived. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a SUV that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Land Rover Range Rover's 5.0L V8 DOHC 32V SUPERCHARGED engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Land Rover Range Rover. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. You will not find another Land Rover Range Rover fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this SUV's CARFAX One Owner report provide the proof. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this SUV. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Mc Lean! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2EF2GA301495
Stock: 301495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,495 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$46,998$8,002 Below Market
Herb Chambers Cadillac of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Land Rover Range Rover includes: Total Value: $350. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. Land Rover HSE with Barolo Black exterior and Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 380 HP at 6500 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. Was $49,998. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'Equally at home on the highway or a muddy mountain road, the Range Rover puts you in complete control of any environment. Along the way, it coddles you in a cabin that is trimmed in the finest materials and fitted with the latest technology.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2VF7GA282667
Stock: CL2359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2020
- 41,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$44,500$8,050 Below Market
Unlimited Motors Westfield - Westfield / Indiana
Navigation, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Cooled Seats, Vented Seats, Range Rover 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L V6 Supercharged, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2016 Gray Land Rover 4D Sport Utility Range Rover 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SuperchargedAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyVisit our website www.iumotors.com for more pictures and info, or to apply for financing, rates are incredibly low for approved credit, extended warranties are available and insurance as well. We assure you the best experience at any of our 3 locations and unbeatable prices and quality. At Unlimited Motors we believe in "MARKET VALUE PRICING" all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2PF2GA318584
Stock: STK318584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 35,218 milesGreat Deal
$46,994$7,755 Below Market
Scott Clark Honda - Charlotte / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 Land Rover Range Rover 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE 4D Sport Utility 3.0L V6 Supercharged 4WD 8-Speed Automatic **ONE OWNER, **NAVIGATION, **REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, **BLUETOOTH, **USB PORTS, **POWER SUN / MOON ROOF, **POWER HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATING, Range Rover 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE 4D Sport Utility, Almond/Espresso/Almond/Ivory w/Full Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, 4 Zone Climate Comfort Pack, 4 Zone Climate Comfort Pack w/o Front Cooler Box, 4-Zone Climate Control, Fixed Panoramic Roof w/Power Blind, Front Cooler Box, Navigation System, Radio: 825 Watt Meridian Premium Surround Sound, Vision Assist Pack, Wheels: 20" 5 Split Spoke Alloy - Style 502. We offer Market Based Pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours" - Scott Clark Most of our vehicles include a FREE Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty, see dealer for details......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2PF4GA312074
Stock: PV12074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 49,740 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$48,495
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged 4x4 VISION ASSIST PACKAGE $2,110 DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE $2,900 CLIMATE COMFORT PACKAGE $2,900 POWER RUNNING BOARDS $3,617 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $124,547 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! PANORAMIC SUNROOF ! HEADS UP DISPLAY ! ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL ! BLIND SPOT MONITOR ! PREMIUM 22” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! WOOD ! PREMIUM MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM ! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS ! REAR HEATED AND COOLED SEATS ! FOUR WHEEL DRIVE ! REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! POWER LIFT-GATE ! RUNNING BOARDS ! FOG LIGHTS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Santorini Black on Black Leather With Wood Trim Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2EF5GA250882
Stock: 250882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,486 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$46,888$5,456 Below Market
Puente Hills Mitsubishi - City of Industry / California
Introducing the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover! Having been designed with performance, style and comfort in mind, this vehicle delivers a satisfying driving experience for a diverse range of expectations! The following features are included: voice activated navigation, automatic dimming door mirrors, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2PF2GA318214
Stock: PH1712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 29,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$42,700$8,133 Below Market
Tim Short Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Middlesboro / Kentucky
**PRICE REDUCED**, **AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED/ACCIDENT FREE**, **BLUETOOTH**, **USB PORTS**, **PUSH START**, **4WD**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **REAR BACKUP SENSORS**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **SIRIUS/XM RADIO**, **POWER SEATS**, Tan, 13 Speakers, AM/FM radio.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7965 miles below market average! 22/28 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyTake the "SHORT" drive to Satisfaction.Reviews: * One of the most luxurious cabins in the segment; very quick acceleration with the optional supercharged V8; available long-wheelbase body style for those who want maximum rear seat comfort; more capable off-road than any other vehicle in its class; diesel engine option delivers exceptional range. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2KF4GA264373
Stock: P5565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 42,341 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$39,688$8,698 Below Market
SC Motors - Placentia / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2VFXGA277835
Stock: 277835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,315 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,790$5,094 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2016 RANGE ROVER DIESEL HSE IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Pagackages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2KF1GA256988
Stock: 256988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-07-2019
- 38,996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$50,912$6,899 Below Market
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2016 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE, Free Local Delivery - Shipping Available Throughout the U.S.A., ***Driver Assistance Pack,4 Zone Climate Comfort Pack,Vision Assist Pack*** ***Black Leather, 4 Zone Climate Comfort Pack, 4-Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Driver Assistance Pack, Ebony Morzine Headlining, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Cooler Box, Front Multi Function Massage Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Wood Leather Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Perpendicular Parallel Park w/Park Exit, Power Rear Climate Seats, Radio: 825 Watt Meridian Premium Surround Sound, Santorini Black Contrast Roof, Surround Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition, Vision Assist Pack, Wheel Lock Pack, WiFi Pre-wire*** Odometer is 1417 miles below market average! Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2EF6GA306487
Stock: 20545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 32,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$50,500
Jaguar of Boerne - Boerne / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Barrett Motor Cars's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with 32,822mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a "must have" for any family. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Land Rover Range Rover. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover: The fourth-generation Range Rover retains everything customers loved about the previous model, and Land Rover has improved upon all of it. The result is a massively capable on- or off-road luxury SUV with loads of power, smart handling, extensive use of technology and more creature comforts than you can imagine. It rivals anything produced by Mercedes or Porsche, and in fact now weighs less than either the Cayenne Turbo or GL450, thanks to extensive use of aluminum. The result is the most refined Range Rover yet. Interesting features of this model are inspired handling characteristics, All-aluminum body structure, available supercharged V8 power, fantastic off-road capabilities, and efficient diesel engine available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2EF3GA275814
Stock: P4991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-07-2020
- 39,936 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$52,000$6,725 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$122,580 ORIGINAL MSRP**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE($2,900)**4 ZONE CLIMATE COMFORT PACKAGE($2,900)**VISION ASSIST PACKAGE($2,300)**825 WATT MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND PACKAGE($1,850)**ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL($1,295)**HEATED WOOD AND LEATHER STEERING WHEEL($500)**21" PREMIUM WHEELS**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BLIND SPOT ALERT**HEADS-UP DISPLAY**HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS**BACKUP CAMERA**PANORAMIC MOONROOF**KEYLESS REMOTE**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle is a certified CarFax One Owner with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS3EF8GA317125
Stock: 16211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 21,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$49,995$5,780 Below Market
Brentwood Auto Brokers - Levanon / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2PF7GA309556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,312 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$47,988$5,319 Below Market
Land Rover Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Premium vehicles that you would only expect to find in Newport Beach.Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged, 4D Sport Utility, 5.0L V8 Supercharged, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Fuji White, Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony w/Full Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/High Beam Assist, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver Assistance Pack, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Perpendicular & Parallel Park w/Park Exit, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Premium audio system: Meridian, Radio: 380 Watt Meridian Audio w/8" Touchscreen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround Camera System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Vision Assist Pack, Wheels: 21" 10-Spoke Alloy - Style 101, WiFi Pre-wire.Fuji White 2016 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 SuperchargedAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudySince 2008, Jaguar Land Rover Newport Beach has been introducing drivers to the one of the world’s premier automakers. Auto enthusiasts from Irvine, Corona Del Mar, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, and Laguna Beach visit us to experience the cars that they love in an environment that they can enjoy. If you want to shop a truly unique inventory of vehicles while receiving a level of service and accommodation that you won’t receive elsewhere, work with Jaguar Newport Beach.Reviews: * One of the most luxurious cabins in the segment; very quick acceleration with the optional supercharged V8; available long-wheelbase body style for those who want maximum rear seat comfort; more capable off-road than any other vehicle in its class; diesel engine option delivers exceptional range. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2EF5GA276690
Stock: N8521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 57,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$54,490$5,909 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Wheels: 22" 7 Split Spoke - Style 707 Carpathian Grey Protection Pack Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Wheel Lock Pack Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Bright Atlas Side Vents Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony; Full Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Full Leather Headliner Heated Wood & Leather Steering Wheel Santorini Black Contrast Roof Shadow Walnut Wood Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGV2EF2GA259790
Stock: GA259790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 59,227 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$41,995$4,471 Below Market
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2KFXGA289469
Stock: s7390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,937 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$37,900$4,386 Below Market
ALM Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" 5 Split Spoke Alloy - Style 502, Voice Recorder, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shift and 2-speed electronically controlled transfer gearbox, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control. This Land Rover Range Rover has a powerful Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Land Rover Range Rover HSE Has Everything You Want *Tires: P255/50WR20 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Response Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Smart Device Integration, Silver Grille, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Rear Window, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Cupholder, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: 380 Watt Meridian Audio w/8" Touchscreen -inc: USB/iPod port w/full iPod integration, 13 speakers, virtual 10 disc CD changer, satellite and HD radio, InControl Apps, Bluetooth telephone connectivity w/audio streaming and InControl Remote & Protect.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at ALM Marietta, 1071 Cobb Parkway South, Marietta, GA 30060.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2VF2GA254274
Stock: GA254274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-04-2019
- 34,086 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$49,999
Jaguar Land Rover Houston Central - Houston / Texas
Wheels: 20' 5 Split Spoke Alloy - Style 502, Voice Recorder, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shift and 2-speed electronically controlled transfer gearbox, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/50WR20 AS BSW. This Land Rover Range Rover has a dependable Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Land Rover Range Rover HSE Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Response Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), TBD Axle Ratio, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, Silver Grille, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Rear Window, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Cupholder, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: 380 Watt Meridian Audio w/8' Touchscreen -inc: USB/iPod port w/full iPod integration, 13 speakers, virtual 10 disc CD changer, satellite and HD radio, InControl Apps, Bluetooth telephone connectivity w/audio streaming and InControl Remote Protect, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, Weatherband and DVD-Audio, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Jaguar Houston Central, 7025 Old Katy Rd, Houston, TX 77024.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2PF9GA315665
Stock: BGA315665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
