Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 8,751 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$96,995
Land Rover Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! Certified. Fuji White 2018 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged Odometer is 17317 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Navy/Navy/Ivory/Ivory w/Windsor Leather Seat Trim, 22-Way Heated/Cooled Massage Front Seats w/Memory, 4-Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist, Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA), Blind Spot Assist, Cabin Air Ionization, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Drive Pro Package, Driver Condition Monitor, Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment, Front Fog Lights, Head-Up Display, Heated Windshield, Lane Keep Assist, Radio: 825W Meridian Surround Sound System, Shadow Walnut Veneer Trim Finisher, Suedecloth Headlining, Surround Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter, Vision Assist Package, Wheels: 22" 7 Split-Spoke w/Diamond Turned Finish, Wood & Leather Steering Wheel.Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 165 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2RE7JA514547
Stock: 9913
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 14,626 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$86,990$9,057 Below Market
Jaguar South Bay - Torrance / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Almond/Espr/Alm/Ivory; Windsor Leather Seat Trim Fuji White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Land Rover includes: VISION ASSIST PACKAGE Heads-Up Display HEATED WINDSHIELD ALMOND/ESPR/ALM/IVORY, WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL CABIN AIR IONIZATION DRIVE PRO PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Blind Spot Monitor ACTIVE REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL Locking/Limited Slip Differential 110-VOLT/180-WATT POWER OUTLET 20-WAY HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS W/MEMORY SHADOW WALNUT VENEER TRIM FINISHER Woodgrain Interior Trim WHEELS: 21 9 SPOKE W/GLOSS BLACK FINISH Aluminum Wheels FUJI WHITE RADIO: 825W MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Land Rover Range Rover comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Land Rover Range Rover. This Land Rover Range Rover is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Land Rover Range Rover. Take home this Land Rover Range Rover , and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. One of the best things about this Land Rover Range Rover is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Land Rover Range Rover . All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2RE8JA382320
Stock: JA382320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 8,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$79,999$8,607 Below Market
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH 30 MONTHS OR 43,800 MILES FACTORY DRIVE TRAIN WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Appointment Required Rear Parking Camera / Bird Eye Meridian Premium Sound System Sunroof / Moonroof Navigation ONE OWNER 2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER HSE SALGS2SV7JA514283 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY 3.0L I6 F DOHC 24V 4 WHEEL DRIVE What s all that word soup mean? Well, the overall brand is Land Rover, but under that there s a model line range called Range Rover. Within that , you have the Range Rover Evoque (the little one), the Range Rover Velar (the slightly larger, more stylish one), the Range Rover Sport (the fastest one) and the plain old Range Rover , the biggest, most luxurious and most expensive one. That s the one we tested here, but in an unusual twist, we tested what amounts to a mid-level trim, slotted above the base Range Rover and below the nicer (and more expensive) Supercharged, Autobiography and SV Autobiography Dynamic trim levels. This means that our test vehicle was nice, but not super nice like other examples I ve tested in the past. The Range Rover is also available in two wheelbase lengths, in case you re looking for an off-road limo mine was the short-wheelbase variant. It didn t have a fancy, ultra-powerful engine, nor did it have much in the way of bells and whistles other than what you d normally expect to find in a well-equipped luxury vehicle. But what it did have was all the elements necessary to create a driving experience that still makes you feel spoiled and coddled. And for the money, it had better at least do that. Diesel Is Not Dead The standard engine in the Range Rover model is a supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 making 340 horsepower, but my model came with the optional turbo-diesel 3.0-liter V-6 engine. In true diesel engine fashion, it pumps out only 254 hp but makes a mountainous 443 pounds-feet of torque. It should be noted that this engine also forms the basis for the new Ford Power Stroke diesel V-6 that can be found under the hood of the latest F-150 pickup truck, albeit with some serious modifications. The motor fires right up, but little effort seems to have been made to disguise the fact that there s an oil-burner under the hood it sounds for all the world like a Ford Super Duty pickup. Twist the rotary gear selector (which I honestly have no issues with) into Drive, and off you go, sounding like your $100,000 luxury SUV is a lightly disguised delivery van. But the noise is the only downside to this powertrain combined with the super-smooth eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive, its power delivery and acceleration are creamy smooth, with seemingly endless torque to drive the big SUV onward when you stab the accelerator. Around town, it s calm and efficient you ll never find yourself wishing for more power as it s always just a quick jab of the go-pedal away. Out on the highway, it settles down and allows for quick passing when needed or sedate cruising at rapid speeds. Having driven other Range Rovers with more frenetic powertrains like the SVR, the HSE s turbo-diesel is more workhorse than racehorse but is perfectly adequate to move you over the planet in all-terrain style. The benefit of the diesel engine is twofold: towing and fuel economy. Should you decide you need to tow a boat or perhaps a horse trailer, you ll find the Range Rover diesel s tow rating up to the task with a 7,716-pound maximum trailer rating. That s no different than the max tow rating for a Range Rover with a gas engine, but the nature of a diesel motor is that the torque is made way down low in the rev range, making for easier, more responsive towing. It bests the standard ratings for the Lincoln Navigator and Mercedes-Benz GLS450 , and falls short only of the Cadillac Escalade . Unhook the trailer, and your fuel economy is EPA-rated at 22/28/24 mpg city/highway/combined, easily topping any of the Range Rover s competitors by a significant amount (now that Mercedes-Benz has killed all its diesel offerings in the U.S.). My testing saw highway fuel economy climb to nearly 30 mpg, with an overall rating of 26 mpg, both impressive figures for a vehicle this big and heavy. One aspect of the Range Rover that can t be hidden is its tall, narrow nature. Unlike competitors such as the Navigator or Escalade, which are wider and based on pickup underpinnings, the Range Rover is a dedicated SUV unibody. The tall seating position means that handling is a bit numb and body motions feel tippy around corners, but you re not likely to drive this thing like a sports car anyway. It has plenty of confidence and stability as long as you don t ask more of it than calm SUV duties demand. While the Range Rover has one of the most advanced electronic off-road systems in the world, like most owners of these super-expensive all-terrain SUVs, I never did take it on anything more challenging than a gravel driveway. But you easily can a rotary knob on the center console allows you to adjust the four-wheel-drive system according to the terrain you re traveling over. While that s more likely than not to be pavement, you have options for sand, snow, ruts, rocks and just about anything you might encounter. I ve previously driven Land Rovers of all sorts over terrain you would have trouble traversing on foot, and I can attest to the efficacy of their electronic systems in allowing expensive, heavy trucks to make quick work of challenging environments. The Buttons Are Gone Where I start to struggle with the Range Rover is inside. Land Rover has seen fit to do away with almost all of the vehicle s buttons and knobs in favor of two large touch-sensitive screens on the center console and dashboard working in combination with touch-sensitive panel switches on the steering wheel and doors. In short, they re terrible to use. While large, bright and easy to read, the screens themselves offer no feedback to the touch to let you know you ve selected something successfully. I couldn t even find a way to make the selection beep when I touched it. And just about everything is now selected through these screens, from multimedia and navigation to climate control. The seat heating and cooling functions, for instance, are hidden in their operation by pushing the same ring that controls climate control temperature, something I discovered by accident. Adjusting anything on these screens is a significant driver distraction, requiring you to take your eyes off the road and hunt for the selection you want. Furthermore, the sensitivity of the screen is poor, often requiring multiple touches. The same issue happens with the steering wheel controls, which are now touch-sensitive organic light-emitting diodes that change icons depending on what you re asking them to do. The issue here is that they also don t work well, requiring multiple presses in order to activate functions in the gauge display. The side mirror adjustment control on the top of the driver s door is especially awful, with disappearing OLED icons on a completely horizontal panel that are impossible to read in the daytime. Such flat-panel control-display combinations may look flashy and do provide a high degree of customization and reconfiguration, but they do nothing to convey luxuriousness. Without feedback or an actuation of a physical button, the quality feel of the switches is absent. Cadillac and Lincoln have both learned from their mistaken foray into buttonless panels and have recently retreated from such panel-intensive interiors, but apparently this lesson needs to be learned by the next bunch of automakers like Land Rover and Volkswagen. Luxurious Trimmings but Compromised Cargo The controls largely ruin what is otherwise a lovely interior that uses premium materials throughout, with high-grade leather, real wood and metal trim, and highly adjustable seats that provide excellent comfort. The Mercedes-Benz GLS450 isn t quite as nice, and the Cadillac Escalade doesn t come close to being as opulent as the Range Rover s cabin even in its top trim levels. Only the Lincoln Navigator Black Label rivals the Range Rover in terms of interior material quality and finish. There s tons of headroom for all passengers thanks to the tall roof, and both front and backseat passengers have space to stretch their legs. This is just a five-seat SUV, however, while Cadillac, Lincoln and Mercedes-Benz all feature standard three-row accommodations. Cargo room is decent in the Range Rover, but the arrangement of the folding second-row seats is awkward. There s 31.8 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row, which is on the small side given that the Escalade, Navigator and GLS all have roughly 50 cubic feet or more. The Range Rover s rear seats fold with power actuation, but the enormous head restraints don t fold well, which forces the front seats to slide forward to fold the second row flat. This takes away legroom from the front occupants when the second row is stowed. Total cargo volume is 68.6 cubic feet, which is also well short of the larger, less expensive domestic brand competitors or the comparably priced but aging Mercedes-Benz GLS. Fully Modern Safety One area the Range Rover excels in is safety equipment. Forward emergency brake assist and autonomous braking is standard, as is cornering brake control and roll stability control. A 360-degree camera system is optional and was present on my test vehicle as part of a $2,400 Vision Assist Package that included automatic high-beam assist and a head-up display. The Range Rover has not been crash-tested by either the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Priced to Sell (in Limited Quantity) There are several grades of Range Rover to choose from, with an astonishingly wide price span: The 2018 starts at $88,345 including destination for the base Supercharg
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2SV7JA514283
Stock: 11980G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-30-2020
- 7,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$87,888$8,932 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Beaverton - Portland / Oregon
GREAT MILES 7,016! Range Rover trim. PRICED TO MOVE $4,800 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, Rear Air, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Panoramic Roof. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation System, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Remote Locking, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "The Range Rover feels secure when cruising down the road and making small course corrections. The steering ratio is neither too slow nor too quick. A tidy U-turn radius makes for good parking maneuverability.". A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This Range Rover is priced $4,800 below Kelley Blue Book. WHO WE ARE: At Mercedes-Benz of Beaverton we carefully select our vehicles from among the finest on the market and each one goes through our rigorous 197 Point Reconditioning Process. Quality, Selection, Location, and Reputation. That's why Mercedes-Benz of Beaverton is your One Stop to find a Quality Pre-Owned Vehicle. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2RE9JA399515
Stock: JA399515P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 15,539 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$81,457$10,614 Below Market
Land Rover Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
This Land Rover Range Rover has a strong Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windsor Leather Seat Trim, Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20 12 Spoke -inc: Style 5001. Certified Pre-Owned.*Packages That Make Driving the Land Rover Range Rover HSE An Experience*Voice Recorder, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: ZF 8-Speed Automatic -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shift and 2-speed electronically controlled transfer case, Tires: 20, Terrain Response Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Rear Window.*Stop By Today *Stop by Land Rover Palm Beach located at 7550 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!***This Land Rover Approved Certified Vehicle includes a - 5 years/100,000 Mile limited warranty*,24-Hour Roadside Assistance w/ $0 Deductible! *Under the Land Rover Approved Certified Limited Warranty, your Land Rover vehicle will be covered for up to 5 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage begins on the vehicle's original in-service date and zero miles as reported to Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. Contact us for full details. **Additional terms up to 7/100,000 are available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2SV6JA515263
Stock: R17050A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 15,895 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$89,690$7,199 Below Market
BMW of Peoria - Peoria / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Corris Gray Metallic 2018 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged. ORIGINAL MSRP $122,421. 22 7 SPLIT SPOKE WHEELS WITH DIAMOND TURNED FINISH. 20 WAY HEATED AND COOLED SEATS. THIS SUPERCHARGED V8 IS A MONSTER WRAPPED UP IN LUXURY SKIN! This 1-Owner, Local Trade w/ a Clean Carfax is equipped w/, *22 Rims, Almond/Espresso/Almond/Ivory w/Grained Leather Seat Trim, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist, Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA), Blind Spot Assist, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Drive Pro Package, Driver Condition Monitor, Front Fog Lights, Head-Up Display, Lane Keep Assist, Navigation system: Touch Pro Navigation System, Surround Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter, Vision Assist Package.Call today to set up a test drive! Located at BMW of Peoria in Peoria, IL. 1720 W. Pioneer Parkway. Located at BMW of Peoria, 1720 W Pioneer Parkway Peoria, Illinois 61615. We are family-owned, and have been serving Central Illinois since 1963. We have access to virtually every make and model of car, truck, and SUV! CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS5RE9JA380643
Stock: W5925A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 19,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$85,900$6,236 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Wheels: 22" 9 Split-Spoke W/Dark Grey Diamond Vision Assist Package Radio: 825W Meridian Surround Sound System Drive Pro Package Atlas Exterior Accents Black Contrast Roof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 4-Zone Climate Control 20-Way Heated/Cooled Front Seats W/Memory Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Byron Blue Metallic Ivory/Navy/Ivory/Ivory; Windsor Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS5RE4JA397690
Stock: JA397690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 37,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$68,598$9,634 Below Market
Land Rover Roaring Fork - Glenwood Springs / Colorado
Check out this 2018! Assembled with the most discerning driver in mind. With less than 40,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Top features include rain sensing wipers, voice activated navigation, heated and ventilated seats - both front and rear, and a blind spot monitoring system. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2SV1JA383433
Stock: MJA383433
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 47,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$74,456$9,396 Below Market
Land Rover Encino - Encino / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Fuji White Ivory/Ebony/Ivory/Ivory; Windsor Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2RE8JA383242
Stock: JA383242
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 16,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$91,000$9,314 Below Market
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSESilicon Silver Paint over Ebony LeatherOnly 16,291 Miles!*Well Maintained*FACTORY OPTIONS:Wheels: 22 9 Split Spoke W/Gloss Black Finish$2,855[1BN] Silicon Silver Premium Metallic$1,835[041CB] Vision Assist Package$2,400[028HB] Towing Package$1,605[017TB] Drive Pro Package$1,630[017UB] Park Pro Package$815[032EI] Black Exterior Package$2,140[074OL] Signature Entertainment Package$2,375[095CB] All Terrain Progress Control (Atpc)$170[088IA] Terrain Response 2$155[027DB] Active Rear Locking Differential$1,120[080AN] Black Contrast Roof$665[040AK] Heated Windshield$0[025LN] Radio: 825 W Meridian Surround Sound System$1,885[300LX] 20 Way Heated/Cooled Front Seats$610[032DR] Wood & Leather Steering Wheel$510[022BR] 4 Zone Climate Control$410[022GB] Cabin Air Ionization$100[088EH] Grand Black Veneer Trim Finisher$0[005BJ] Ebony Morzine Headlining$355[048BD] Illuminated Aluminum Treadplates$460[038EE] Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment$715[LRX90] Car Care Kit$59[RRR02] Basic Interior Protection Pack$549[RRR4T] Abbreviated Black Wheel Protection Pack$139Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2RE3JA388820
Stock: 903564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 19,304 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$78,500$11,407 Below Market
USI Motors - Knoxville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2SV8JA508914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$66,990$2,781 Below Market
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Factory Warranty, 4WD, Lane Departure Warning, Backup Camera, Heated Seats. Clean CARFAX. Come and see only the finest Land Rovers at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGR2RV8JA394561
Stock: CN394561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 3,021 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$87,490$9,115 Below Market
Jaguar Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland
One of our last remaining new 2018 Range Rover Demo with only 3000 miles. This Range Rover HSE is fully equipped Vision Assist Package, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Tow Package, Surround Camera, Head-up display, 20 way power heated and cooled seats, 21' Diamond Turn Alloy Wheels, 4-Zone Climate control and more. Still under remainder full factory warranty. New car financing available. Come experience the Land Rover difference! Upon taking delivery we perform a 8 Point Disinfectant Application of EPA registered product to the following surfaces: - Exterior driver side door handle - Key Fob - Steering wheel �' including buttons - Start button - Driver door armrest panel - Emergency brake handle - Gear selector (Handle/Dial) - Driver side seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2SV3JA515821
Stock: J321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2019
- 6,255 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$83,477$4,688 Below Market
Land Rover Orlando - Orlando / Florida
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program. FINAL REDUCTION!!! CERTIFIED 2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER HSE-FUJI WHITE-ALMOND LEATHER INTERIOR-ORIGINAL MSRP $99,47120 WAY HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS W/ POWER RECLINE HEATED REAR SEATS $305-GLOSS BLACK WHEELS $2,900-VISION ASSIST PACKAGE $2,400-4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL $410-CLEAN CARFAX-ONE OWNER-LAND ROVER CERTIFIED FOR 5 YEARS TIL 11-28-2023 OR 100K MILES !!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2SV4JA512720
Stock: P2198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 17,991 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$80,995$4,025 Below Market
Land Rover Cape Fear - Wilmington / North Carolina
2018 Range Rover HSE. One-Owner Local Trade! This Pre-Owned Range Rover comes well equipped with 20-Way Heated Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated Rear Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Vision Assist Package, Heated Front Windscreen, Cooled Console-Front, Satin Accent Finish, Leather Steering Wheel, Meridian Surround Sound System, CD/DVD Player, Cabin Air Ionization, 3-Zone Climate Control, Ebony Premium Headlining, Veneer-Kalahari, Basic Interior Protection Package, Power Point Plug, Side Door Illuminated Treadplates, 21-inch Gloss Black Wheels, and a Powerful 3.0L V6 Engine. Jaguar Land Rover Cape Fear prides itself on selling the nicest pre-owned vehicles we can find. We typically do not buy cars at auctions. The majority of our pre-owned vehicles are local trades. Every single vehicle goes through our rigorous 165 point inspection. If the brakes are below 50% we replace them. If it needs tires it gets them. We also have a selection of Certified Land Rover's available. Come experience the difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2SV6JA501038
Stock: CF1359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 19,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$77,952$6,702 Below Market
Land Rover Fort Lauderdale - Pompano Beach / Florida
Black Exterior Package Wheels: 21" 9 Spoke W/Gloss Black Finish Surround Camera System Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Front Fog Lights Cabin Air Ionization Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Cirrus; Windsor Leather Seat Trim Grand Black Veneer Trim Finisher Santorini Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Warranty good until 03/05/2023 or 100,000 miles (whichever comes first). All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2SV7JA384683
Stock: JA384683
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 17,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$90,899$3,351 Below Market
Land Rover West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania
Certified. Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Apple Car Play / Android Auto, 20-Way Heated/Cooled Front Seats w/Memory, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist, Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA), Black Exterior Package, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Front Fog Lights, Grand Black Veneer Trim Finisher, Head-Up Display, Narvik Black Door Handle Surrounds, Narvik Black Front Tow Eye Cover, Narvik Black Grill Mesh, Narvik Black Hood & Tailgate Lettering, Narvik Black Inner Surround, Narvik Black Mirror Caps, Narvik Black Side Vent/Accent Graphic, Narvik Black Tailgate Finisher, Surround Camera System, Vision Assist Package, Wheels: 22" 9 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish. Odometer is 10674 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.For more information please look at our Auto iPacket. It has so much more information on the vehicle you are researching. Call or email us for any further questions about a vehicle. Just give us the stock number when you call. 610.436.0600.Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* 165 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle HistorySantorini Black Metallic 2018 Land Rover Range Rover 4D Sport Utility 5.0L V8 Supercharged
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2RE6JA500350
Stock: P4254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 13,486 miles
$81,900
Hennessy Land Rover Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
2018 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **Fully Reconditioned to Certified Standards!**, **Low Miles**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony w/Grained Leather Seat Trim, 20-Way Heated/Cooled Front Seats w/Memory, 4-Zone Climate Control, Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA), Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Front Center Console Cooler Compartment, Front Fog Lights, Grand Black Veneer Trim Finisher, Head-Up Display, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation system: Touch Pro Navigation System, Surround Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter, Vision Assist Package.Save $$$$ on this Land Rover RAV! In addition to being an incredible value, this Land Rover has been fully reconditioned to Certified standards! Unlike most manufacturers, all warrantable repairs require absolutely no deductible and the warranty is fully transferable! This vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 165 point inspection by a team of Land Rover Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Land Rover has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Land Rover Parts and includes a 24/7 Land Rover Roadside Assistance Plan!Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Gwinnett, one of the original 35 Land Rover Dealerships in the United States! We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 14 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2RE5JA514434
Stock: G2485R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
