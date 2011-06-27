  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 1998 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

1998 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons

  • Off-road prowess.
  • Price.
Other years
2022
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Land Rover Range Rover for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,039 - $1,825
Used Range Rover for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Virtually unbeatable in both snob appeal and off-road talent, the Range Rover comes in two trim levels: 4.0 SE and 4.6 HSE. Both are the benefactors of a new stereo system for 1998.

In the 4.0 SE, an update of Land Rover's 4.0-liter aluminum V8 engine works in concert with a ZF four-speed automatic transmission, offering normal, sport, and manual shift programs. The 4.6 HSE comes equipped with a significantly stronger 4.6-liter V8 engine. Electronic traction control augments the permanent four-wheel drive system. All-disc, all-terrain antilock braking is standard. So is a CD changer. The Range Rover 4.0 SE can tow 6,500 pounds on the highway, or 7,700 pounds in low range. Under the sheetmetal is a ladder-type chassis plus an electronic air suspension system and beam axles. Rear trailing arms are made of lightweight composite material.

The Range Rover is loaded with standard equipment. That means leather and burled walnut in the interior, automatic climate control for the driver and front passenger (with micro-pollen filtration), 10-way adjustable heated front seats with memory preset, sunroof, 120-watt stereo--well, you get the idea. Dual airbags protect driver and passenger. In addition to a stronger engine, the 4.6 HSE adds Pirelli 255/55HR18 tires, five-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, mud flaps, a leather-wrapped shifter and a chrome exhaust.

With a 4.0 SE priced well over fifty thou', the Range Rover obviously isn't for everyone. The Land Rover company calls it the "world's most advanced sport utility," aimed at "discerning drivers and sportsmen." We won't argue with that description. Given a choice, we'd prefer something on the order of a BMW 740iL for ordinary highway driving. Still, if a taste of off-roading lies in your future, and a run-of-the-mill sport-utility vehicle doesn't turn you on, what better way to blast into the bush than in a Range Rover? It's not a drive; it's an experience.

1998 Highlights

Range Rover models get a new Harmon Kardon audio system this year. Other changes include a new upholstery stitch pattern and a leather-wrapped gearshift knob.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(53%)
4(21%)
3(26%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So far it's been a joy!
SRB,02/19/2005
Having owned my 50th anniversary Range Rover for 5 months and about 5,000 miles, I can't say how pleased I am so far. It's a joy to drive, rides like you're riding on air, and has given me absolutely no problems. I expected the worst after reading about all the problems Land Rovers have but can say that this vehicle is the most capable, fun car I've owned and I've owned everything from a 300ZX to an Infiniti. You feel like a king driving the Range Rover and the visibility is second to none. The only thing I don't like is the fuel economy, but is to be expected for such a heavy duty truck.
Hated it
Mitzim,04/03/2004
owned for six years. It's been towed probably a dozen times with various different failures. Stranded me late at night or along the freeway at the most inoportune times. Very unreliable. Cupholders poorly placed..will not hold onto a beverage can around sharp turns. The seatbelts in the back are poor (one even broke). Difficult with child car seats. On a positive side, the leather has stayed very nice and it seems almost resistant to door dings (only one in 6 years)
Never buy any other SUV
Dante LaTerra,05/06/2007
My 1998 Range Rover is the perfect car for me. When you think performance you cannot think about handling because it can be alittle sluggish. However that sluggish ride is made up for by the vehicles incredible comfort. When you think performance for this vehicle you absoultely must think of limitless terrain that you can navigate through in this SUV. This vehicle is comfortable, it has an incredible sound system, it filters the air outside before it comes inside, it goed up and down by the push of a button, and is built like a tank. You cannot beat the quality of this car, and most importantly you cannot get more luxury for the money! It is an excellent value!
Traded my '98 4.6 after one year
WoodyWW,11/06/2002
I owned a '98 RR 4.6 (that I bought used w/36K miles on it) for one year. Gas mileage was awful--about 12 mpg. And about 6 months after I bought the RR, things started to go wrong. Nothing major, just the A/C control, two stereos, the sunroof, etc. There was a 2 month time period wherin the truck was taken for one repair or another at least once a week! I was without a stereo for most of that 2 months. And the 36,000 mile service cost me $1000. I traded the RR in 6 months before the warranty expired--by then I was just too apprehensive about owning a Land Rover w/o a warranty. Oh, & did I mention the high depreciation of Land Rovers?
See all 19 reviews of the 1998 Land Rover Range Rover
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1998 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1998 Land Rover Range Rover

Used 1998 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 1998 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SUV. Available styles include 4.6 HSE 4dr SUV AWD, 4.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD, and 50th Anniversary 4dr SUV AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Land Rover Range Rover?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Land Rover Range Rovers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Land Rover Range Rover for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Land Rover Range Rover.

Can't find a used 1998 Land Rover Range Rovers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,197.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,062.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,870.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,824.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Land Rover Range Rover?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover Range Rover lease specials

Related Used 1998 Land Rover Range Rover info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles