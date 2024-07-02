2025 Land Rover Defender Octa First Look: G-Wagen Who?

Output measures 626 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque — 590 lb-ft in Dynamic Launch mode — gains of over 100 hp and more than 90 lb-ft compared to the Defender V8. We’re told one of the design parameters for the Octa was to beat the Mercedes-AMG G 63’s 4.5-second 0-to-60-mph run, and Land Rover ticked that box, no problem, accomplishing the same feat in 3.8 seconds. (And yes, that beats a Wrangler 392 and a Bronco Raptor.)

Candidly, though, the V8 might be the least interesting thing about the Octa. This could turn out to be the most capable vehicle in Land Rover's history.

Off-road beast

The Land Rover Defender — old and new — has a storied history of off-road prowess. With the Octa, Land Rover and its SVO division take things a step further.

The Octa is 1.1 inches taller and 2.7 inches wider than a standard Defender 110; at 80.1 inches, it’s now wide enough that it requires the same three identification lamps worn by Raptors. Huge fender flares provide clear visual differentiation from a standard Defender, as do larger, chunky 33-inch tires.