- Land Rover introduces the ultimate Defender 110.
- New 626-horsepower V8, a trick suspension, huge fender flares, and big tires improve performance on- and off-road.
- Pricing starts at $153,625.
2025 Land Rover Defender Octa First Look: G-Wagen Who?
Land Rover's hottest Defender aims squarely at the AMG G 63
What do you get when you cross a modern Land Rover Defender with a Ford Raptor? The Defender Octa. The Octa is the peak expression of what a Defender can be — a comprehensive transformation that goes way beyond what you get in the Defender V8.
There’s still a V8 under the hood, but this one’s different. In place of the 5.0-liter supercharged engine that ties way back to the late-'90s XJ, Land Rover installed a version of the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter mild hybrid V8 we first saw in the Range Rover Sport SV. The new mill is derived from the engine found in the BMW X5 M and X6 M, but Land Rover fits its own ECU, intake and exhaust.
Output measures 626 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque — 590 lb-ft in Dynamic Launch mode — gains of over 100 hp and more than 90 lb-ft compared to the Defender V8. We’re told one of the design parameters for the Octa was to beat the Mercedes-AMG G 63’s 4.5-second 0-to-60-mph run, and Land Rover ticked that box, no problem, accomplishing the same feat in 3.8 seconds. (And yes, that beats a Wrangler 392 and a Bronco Raptor.)
Candidly, though, the V8 might be the least interesting thing about the Octa. This could turn out to be the most capable vehicle in Land Rover's history.
Off-road beast
The Land Rover Defender — old and new — has a storied history of off-road prowess. With the Octa, Land Rover and its SVO division take things a step further.
The Octa is 1.1 inches taller and 2.7 inches wider than a standard Defender 110; at 80.1 inches, it’s now wide enough that it requires the same three identification lamps worn by Raptors. Huge fender flares provide clear visual differentiation from a standard Defender, as do larger, chunky 33-inch tires.
SVO division director Jamal Hameedi (who formerly worked at Ford on the Raptor team) told us the company tested 35s but stuck with 33s to maintain steering precision. He also mentioned the team implemented new lateral links, tension links, steering links and knuckles, all while revising the geometry to keep the roll center unchanged.
There are three tire options available from the factory. A street-oriented option pairs Michelin all-seasons with 22-inch wheels, but buyers can also opt for 20-inch wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Trail-Terrains, or hardcore Goodyear Wrangler Duratracs specifically developed for the Octa. Hameedi is especially proud of the latter option, which is a three-ply tire intended to supply the puncture protection of a purpose-built all-terrain while still delivering steering feel far superior to other off-road rubber. The Octa’s electronically limited top speed depends on what tire you order from the factory: 155 mph for the Michelins, 130 mph for the BFGoodrich option, and 112 mph if you opt for the Goodyears.
Why no wheels smaller than 20 inches? They’re required to clear the huge 15.7-inch front brake discs and six-piston calipers. That’ll be a relief to hear if you’ve ever had to panic stop in a Jeep Wrangler 392.
The Octa employs a new cross-linked hydraulic setup similar to that used by the Rivian R1S, Mercedes-AMG GT and McLaren 750S. Not only will it keep the new top-dog Defender flat through a corner, this setup also improves wheel articulation at each corner by 4.7 inches, which will help maintain traction off-road.
The extra clearance means Land Rover improved the approach, breakover and departure angles to 42.0, 38.0 and 43.0 degrees, respectively. For a little context, a G-wagen delivers approach/breakover/departure angles of 31/26/30 degrees, and the mighty $350,000 G 63 4x4 Squared manages 41.3/42.0/36.8 degrees. The Defender Octa can also ford 39.4 inches of water, nearly a foot more than a standard G-Class.
Aesthetic changes
The 2025 Defender Octa will be available in standard and Edition One variants. Edition One models are available in a new Faroe Green hue or Carpathian Grey; the standard Octa can be had in Charente Grey or Petra Copper.
A larger grille opening allows more airflow into the engine, there are exposed recovery points at the front and rear, the quad exhaust tips don’t hang down as much as they do on a regular Defender V8, and the front skid panel is now made of a powder-coated aluminum alloy instead of plastic. The Edition One has chopped carbon trim inside and out, plus an exclusive green-and-black upholstery option.
Inside, the steering wheel gains an Octa button below the center airbag that acts as an off-road Sport Plus setting. In Octa mode, the traction control is optimized for launches on a loose surface and the system knows not to cut power if the vehicle momentarily leaves the ground(!). Also, the Octa-exclusive transparent paddle shifters glow red.
How much?
Dealers are now taking orders for the Land Rover Defender Octa at a starting price of $153,625, or $169,425 for the Edition One.
Hameedi claims his new baby is as capable on the trail as it is fun on the Stelvio Pass. We look forward to verifying that claim.