1991 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1991 Land Rover Range Rover. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

91 Range Rover
LandRover91,06/02/2003
I use the truck off road unlike over 90% of Landrover owners. With some Old Man Emu suspension this Rover is incredible off road. On the highway things are a bit soft and unstable feeling, but that was my choice. Some parts are real cheap and others are way out expensive. Overall the only thing I wish was better would be the mileage. (lucky Europeans get the Diesel versions)
Care is reciprocated
Ron S.,12/31/2004
Take good care of your Rover and it will take good care of you. I have owned this vehicle for a little over three years and all Ive had to replace is the battery. The previous owner took good care of it and likewise Ive done the same. No mechanical problems, just enough power, and tenacious off-road capabilities. Ive heard that prices for parts can be expensive, but from looking at the receipts on work done, parts aren't the problem. It seems to be the labor costs that get you. If you can find a good mechanic that won't gouge you, it seems costs would be about average for a foreign vehicle. If you ever decide you want a real off-road vehicle and not a toy, this is the vehicle for you.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 Land Rover Range Rover

Used 1991 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 1991 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SUV. Available styles include County SE 4dr SUV AWD, 4dr SUV AWD, and Great Divide 4dr SUV AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Land Rover Range Rover?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Land Rover Range Rovers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Land Rover Range Rover for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Land Rover Range Rover.

Can't find a used 1991 Land Rover Range Rovers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,276.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,633.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,787.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,432.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Land Rover Range Rover?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

