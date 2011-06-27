  1. Home
1992 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Land Rover Range Rover.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best choice I could have made
Aaron,01/24/2010
This Land Rover is by far the best choice I have ever made. I have used it for towing, commutes, recoveries, and spend a lot of time in the mountains four-wheeling with it. In the 7 years I have owned it I have put over 100,000 miles on it with minimal problems. While it does have it's quirks it has completely sold me on the Land Rover make. If you want a go anywhere, fun to drive, safe SUV look no further. If you want a SUV that will never leave the pavement your money is better used elsewhere.
THE best SUV ever
pty,08/29/2004
I liked the previous reviewers " unstopable" description. A great and classic British auto. Since she rolled 100k, I am driving an LX470, very luxurious and mechanically almost perfect,,,,,but I miss the Rover. My 22 year old son inherited it,complaining at first,,,but is slowly falling in love with it,,,,. He seems to know what a great car is.
A classic, Classic
JoHoHo,06/24/2003
1992 Range Rover Classic. Purchased at 90,000 miles. Installed new suspension (shocks and springs), new heater, and then our daughter put on another 30,000+ miles on it driving back and forth to school. Routine oil changes, a new set of tires, and she is still "good to go" ANYWHERE!
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1992 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

