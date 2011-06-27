1992 Land Rover Range Rover Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Land Rover Range Rover. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
List Price Estimate
$840 - $1,477
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Land Rover Range Rover.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Aaron,01/24/2010
This Land Rover is by far the best choice I have ever made. I have used it for towing, commutes, recoveries, and spend a lot of time in the mountains four-wheeling with it. In the 7 years I have owned it I have put over 100,000 miles on it with minimal problems. While it does have it's quirks it has completely sold me on the Land Rover make. If you want a go anywhere, fun to drive, safe SUV look no further. If you want a SUV that will never leave the pavement your money is better used elsewhere.
pty,08/29/2004
I liked the previous reviewers " unstopable" description. A great and classic British auto. Since she rolled 100k, I am driving an LX470, very luxurious and mechanically almost perfect,,,,,but I miss the Rover. My 22 year old son inherited it,complaining at first,,,but is slowly falling in love with it,,,,. He seems to know what a great car is.
JoHoHo,06/24/2003
1992 Range Rover Classic. Purchased at 90,000 miles. Installed new suspension (shocks and springs), new heater, and then our daughter put on another 30,000+ miles on it driving back and forth to school. Routine oil changes, a new set of tires, and she is still "good to go" ANYWHERE!
Features & Specs
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4750 rpm
