  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Land Rover Range Rover
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons

  • Balances off-road with luxury better than anything else in the class
  • Numerous interior and exterior options to tailor build your car
  • Long-wheelbase variant for those needing additional rear legroom
  • Available with a diesel
  • Large wheels can bring vibration and noise into the cabin at highway speeds
  • Capability means compromise, as highway steering may be too heavy for some
  • Standard engine's modest power may disappoint
Other years
2022
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Land Rover Range Rover for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$45,966 - $86,995
Used Range Rover for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Range Rover does Edmunds recommend?

If you're in the demographic able to afford a Range Rover, picking one largely comes down to getting a configuration that suits your needs and desires. We recommend opting for either the Td6, with its fuel-efficient diesel engine, or going the distance with the Supercharged variant and its extremely strong (but thirsty) supercharged V8. Though equipped in the same vehicle, these powertrains show two different sides to the Range Rover: stately, calm and effortless with the turbocharged diesel or aggressive, sonorous and responsive with the supercharged V8.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

Land Rover's Range Rover is a five-person, all-wheel-drive sport-utility vehicle that has infiltrated popular culture to the point where people refer to it strictly by model name. At its core, the Range Rover is an all-terrain vehicle that's designed to take its passengers in comfort over hill and through valley as well as through the rough and tumble of downtown city streets.

This effortless performance is achieved through powerful engine options, a clever all-wheel-drive system and an adjustable suspension system. This allows the Range Rover to traverse rutted roads and snowy or muddy trails with confidence. Meanwhile, a plethora of interior and exterior options help make your Range Rover unique.

It's this go-anywhere capability that has garnered the Range Rover its reputation. Combined with its stately exterior and interior designs and five trim levels spanning multiple price segments, the Range Rover easily earns our recommendation for a luxury SUV.

2017 Land Rover Range Rover models

While the standard 2017 Land Rover Range Rover comes well equipped, the Range Rover HSE offers more standard features, such as soft-close doors, a panoramic roof and a higher output gasoline engine. The Range Rover Supercharged is similarly equipped but has a supercharged V8. Next, the Autobiography adds more luxury options and driver assist systems while the SVAutobiography Dynamic adds more power and sportier suspension tuning. Long wheelbase versions of the Supercharged and Autobiography add more than 7 inches of extra rear legroom.

The Land Rover Range Rover comes with your choice of a gasoline-fed supercharged V6 (340 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque) or a turbocharged diesel V6 (254 hp, 443 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard. Unlike other variants, there is no optional upgraded seat package, and a panoramic roof is only available as an option in this standard trim. Even still, a 13-speaker Meridian sound system and Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro infotainment system (with a new 10.2-inch touchscreen) are standard. Plus, many options are available to get your Range Rover equipped nicely.

Next up is the Range Rover HSE that includes a few more standard features, such as 20-inch wheels, soft-close doors, upgraded front seats and access to a greater catalog of options. You can get the HSE with either the diesel V6 from the standard model or a powered-up version of the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (380 hp, 332 lb-ft).

Next is the Range Rover Supercharged, which is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (510 hp, 461 lb-ft). The Supercharged variant comes with 21-inch wheels, a more capable Terrain Response 2 system and All-Terrain Progress Control, which is basically the off-road version of cruise control.

The next rung up is the Range Rover Autobiography. And although it comes with the same 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine as the HSE (the supercharged V8 is optional), it features significantly more content than the Supercharged, such as a 29-speaker Meridian sound system and standard driver assist systems such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure intervention.

If you want the sportiest Range Rover, go with the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic. It utilizes an uprated version of the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 gasoline engine and produces 550 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque, providing very sports-carlike 0-60 mph acceleration (5.1 seconds, says Land Rover). The Dynamic variant also features a lowered ride height and a more aggressive on-road suspension calibration.

The long-wheelbase models all share the same extended chassis. The Range Rover's wheelbase is lengthened by 7.9 inches, and rear seat legroom grows by 7.3 inches. Otherwise, they feature similar setups as their short-wheelbase twins. As the top dog, the SVAutobiography LWB comes with reclining executive-class seats, which include deployable tables, a center console cooler (with glasses) and a rear-seat entertainment system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our test of the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE TD6 (turbo 3.0L V6 diesel | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 2017 Land Rover Range Rover has received some revisions, including a revised InControl Touch Pro navigation and entertainment system and the new Terrain Response 2, an automated driving mode system. Our findings, however, remain broadly applicable to this year's Range Rover.

Driving

4.0
The Range Rover HSE delivers exactly what you'd expect — a quiet and mostly soft ride in a handsome but conservative package that offers ample passenger and cargo space. We tested the torquey and smooth diesel engine, but the supercharged V8 is great, too.

Acceleration

4.0
The diesel V6 generates a healthy serving of torque and enough power to get this 5,492-pound Range Rover moving fairly effortlessly. When pressed hard, it will accelerate to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, a respectably quick figure for such a boxy beast.

Braking

4.0
Pedal travel is a bit long, but that's not a bad trait in an off-roader. More to the point, these brakes are effective and can reliably execute a panic stop from 60 mph in just 117 feet. This comes with abundant nosedive, but it stays arrow-straight.

Steering

4.0
On-center steering feel is secure when cruising down the road and making fine course corrections. The steering ratio is neither too slow nor too quick, with just three turns lock to lock. The tidy U-turn radius makes for good parking maneuverability.

Handling

2.0
You'll feel all of the the Range Rover's weight going around turns. It begrudgingly responds to commands. This one does not like to be hustled through twisty bits, but it does feel coordinated in its own stately way.

Drivability

5.0
The throttle pedal's accurate calibration makes for smooth starts, and the eight-speed transmission always responds as expected when it's time to accelerate. The engine stop-start system reacts quickly enough that we never felt the need to disable it.

Off-road

4.5
Low-range gearing, impressive suspension articulation, generous body clearance and multiple terrain maps give the Range Rover off-road capability its buyers may never fully utilize. It is deceptively wide, though.

Comfort

4.0
Above all, the Range Rover is a quiet machine, even when equipped with the diesel engine. There's a definite luxury slant to its ride character, but it could be better at filtering out sharp edges. The seats are firmer than we'd like.

Seat comfort

3.0
The well-sculpted seats offer good support but can feel firm if your shape doesn't match. Numerous adjustments make that unlikely, but we'd prefer more padding. The fold-down front armrests are adjustable but are also firm and narrow.

Ride comfort

3.5
The Range Rover has an odd combination of long-travel suspension softness that you'll notice when driving over bumps and a sensitivity to road surface coarseness, particularly on concrete and cracked asphalt. It's like a Buick with overinflated tires.

Noise & vibration

4.5
We'd describe this one as silent even if it weren't a boxy SUV. There's not much road or wind noise. Some diesel noise is apparent at parking speeds, but it's admirably muted and melds into the background as speed picks up.

Interior

4.0
The Range Rover feels big inside, and once you climb aboard it offers a good view outside. Most of the controls are easy to use, but the audio and entertainment system interface isn't as convenient as we'd like. The generous cargo hold benefits from a split two-piece hatch with a short tailgate.

Ease of use

3.5
Driving position is nicely adjustable, and the major controls are for the most part logically placed. A lack of control knobs is annoying, though.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
The air suspension lowers when the vehicle is parked to reduce step-in (and cargo-loading) height. The doors open wide, but there are no pillar-mounted grab handles to grasp.

Roominess

4.5
The Range Rover's seats are quite roomy, with ample head- and legroom and shoulder room and a generally airy feeling front and back. Note: Despite outward appearances, the Range Rover only seats five; there is no third-row option.

Visibility

5.0
The beltline is low and there's lots of glass, with a high seating position that helps the driver see down past the corners. The optional multicamera system helps in tight quarters, and there are parking proximity sensors.

Quality

3.0
The Range Rover HSE looks well built inside and out, but the interior materials in particular look a bit plain and overly conservative. It's more an issue of style than quality, we suppose, but those two often go hand in hand.

Utility

3.5
The Range Rover's interior is large but follows the European design edict that states the inside of the car should be meant only for driving. Thus, it lacks many of the small storage spaces that owners of American and Asian SUVs may be used to.

Small-item storage

2.5
For such a big car, the door pockets are small and there's virtually no cubby space. All your daily knickknacks will have to fit in the glovebox and console. At least those are decently sized.

Cargo space

4.0
The cargo hold is large, and the two-piece tailgate makes it easy to cram it full because the lower half acts as a fence when the hatch is open. The backseat doesn't come close to folding flat, though, and it can't fold at all on long-wheelbase models.

Towing

4.0
Immense diesel torque is perfect for towing, and the air suspension is adept at supporting trailer tongue weight. The Range Rover comes well prepared to tow right up to its modest 7,716-pound towing limit.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.0 / 5
Driving4.0
Comfort4.0
Interior4.0
Utility3.5
Ad
2018 Range Rover
Td6, HSE, HSE Td6, Supercharged, Supercharged LWB, Autobiography, Autobiography LWB, SVAutobiography Dynamic and SVAutobiography LWB

msrp 

$87,350
starting price
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(40%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(20%)
3.6
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

RARE MULTI-SUV COMPARISON
JIM D.,01/05/2019
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
We have owned several premium SUVs within the last 20 years, mostly of German origin. In the past 24 months, we had the unusual situation of simultaneously owning 2-2017 RR HSEs ( a diesel and a V6 gas), a 2017 Escalade ESV (lwb), and a 4 year old MB diesel suv. The RRs were purchased to replace the Escalade and the MB. We had grown tired of MB vehicles, because of frequent warranty issues, maintenance schedules and dated styling. The Escalade was bought to pull a large boat and to be used for long trips. Even though it became one of our unexpected favorites. it's overall size turned out to be a negative for everyday use. Now addressing our RR diesel ownership..... we love the car.....the power of the high torque diesel engine, 22 mpg. in town, its rather compact exterior size and very lux/ comfortable interior has won us over. The gas RR is basically the same car, but the gas engine is no match for the diesel. The noise levels are basically the same, but the gas engine has never achieved its EPA ratings of 17/23. Those who have a hesitation of owning a car with a modern diesel engine, have probably never driven or owned one. Neither RR has had any warranty problems as of yet and the suggested maintenance schedules are better than most competitors. I've seen some criticism of the "build quality" not being competitive.....but in my opinion the build quality meets or exceeds all of its competitors. One suggestion....if you are ordering or buying an existing car, make sure it has the "surround view camera system".
Worse company I have ever dealt with
Nicholas Hill,03/02/2020
Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
I purchased 2017 Range Rover HSE Long wheel base brand new brand new in September 2017. Starting in Jan 2018, I noted some odd thuds and clunks from the undercarriage and made mention of it to my local dealership in Richmond. I had my car in total over 5-6 times with multiple attempts to correct and isolate this problem. The noise became more frequent and worse as time went on and although attempts were made and documentation stating noise was present....there was no resolution. I was continually disregarded in a manner that was not of a 121k purchased vehicle. I did purchase the extended warranty on this car initially. Around 49k miles, my car went back to Richmond for a 2 week period of time in which no resolution was made. They opened up a case at JLR (what I was told), and although the noise was present, they said JLR said that this noise was an acceptable thing. From September 2018 the repairs were from bushings replaced and tightened, nuts tightened, "transfer case judder" with a double flush and fluid additive technique, and sway bar mechanism system flush." ALL which did nothing for the issue. They documented that the noise was there and basically said "we dont know what else to do." I have this documented from Land Rover Richmond. Who does this....right? So I called corporate myself. You will never get past the customer service representative. Now coming from someone who is a surgeon, when you have this sort of post operative difficulty and issues, your patients speaking to your front desk is an unacceptable thing to let happen. Although my CSR was pleasant, nothing was ever done. She recommended taking my car to another dealership. Not easy for someone who works over 100 hours a week and LR would not come and pick it up. I had to drive it 4 hours to Charleston WV where the new diagnosis was .......wait for it..........Bad front and rear sway bar arms that needed replaced, there was fluid coming from the rear sway bar arm, and the kicker is "my drive shaft." Said the knuckle on the end of it was broken and slipping and this was what was causing the noise. They said verbatim, that we have seen this on other Long wheel base cars." All of this finally got replaced over the 2.5 weeks that they had my car. They said they drove it after repair for 20 minutes and did not hear anything. My father returned the car to me and the car is exactly the same. I cannot get Land Rover Charleston WV to call me back and discuss. They also did not follow up with me regarding the replaced parts. One may ask too, "How come a broken drive shaft was not picked up by a dealership, how could a drive shaft of this size get broken anyway?" I put 52k miles on the car, 100% road miles, over the last 2.5 years. The same thud at low speed 10-17mph, usually in parking lots, stop and go traffic, driving through neighborhoods." Sometimes it is a single thump and sometimes it feels like it is stuck trying to get out of whatever transmissitory thing that it is stuck in. It is a very loud noise, heard by all who have ridden with me. It is a very frustrating issue. I was just contacted by the CSR who just informed me that unfortunately, since it is out of warranty, they could not buy back my car." She stated because it is out of warranty. I asked her nicely, "dont I have the extended warranty?" She said "yes, but purchase backs dont work with extended warranty." Long story short, I could win a law case with Lemon law, but I am completely exhausted with this company. I will never purchase another Land Rover/Range Rover. Therefore, I cannot recommend these cars to anyone, regardless of their status, comfort, build out." Not everything is about "buying the most expensive and best." Customer service goes a lot longer then any engine could. Also, in case you dont know, V8 range rovers come with something called Dynamic Response, where these sway bar arms are working constantly to keep your car level. Great concept, but if you research on your own through threads, you will find that they have been a problem since 2005.
The King of SUVS - Diesel Power!!
Niten,09/20/2017
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Well let me start off by saying - I love the RR HSE TD6. Its a great vehicle, like the driving position very much. The interior is sheer class and the ambience in the cabin is first rate. Fuel economy is great given its size and its competition. The Merridien sound system is a must, as is the black pack. I also got the 707 wheels in 22"s and they make the car! JLR have some great new colors - I chose Carpathien Grey and did not look back. Great car! My only wish is that the diesel had a little more HP. 350 would have been ideal.
Great vehicle with a few small problems
Mr DAM,05/24/2018
Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
I taking Range Rover back to dealer 5 times for brakes squeaking, hopefully they finally got it right. Rear tail gate sags on every Range Rover I seen, obviously some sort of factory defect. Tailgate was adjust by the dealership, hopefully it stays aligned
See all 5 reviews of the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
254 hp @ 3500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Range Rover models:

Terrain Response
Keeps the car on the road and moving forward by modulating wheel speed to prevent excess slip.
Reverse Traffic Detection
Lets you know when a vehicle or pedestrian is coming alongside from behind through an audible and visual warning.
Driver Condition Monitor
Detects the signs of drowsy driving and lets you know you should probably pull over for a break.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB, Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic, Range Rover SUV, Range Rover Diesel. Available styles include Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), and SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged is priced between $45,966 and$75,215 with odometer readings between 7629 and51119 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE is priced between $51,990 and$66,781 with odometer readings between 14712 and42815 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB is priced between $65,999 and$72,750 with odometer readings between 29985 and37345 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Base is priced between $47,925 and$55,000 with odometer readings between 16769 and25883 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 is priced between $59,998 and$66,590 with odometer readings between 19598 and20481 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography is priced between $71,225 and$71,225 with odometer readings between 41947 and41947 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is priced between $86,995 and$86,995 with odometer readings between 40388 and40388 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Land Rover Range Rovers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Land Rover Range Rover for sale near. There are currently 25 used and CPO 2017 Range Rovers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,966 and mileage as low as 7629 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover.

Can't find a used 2017 Land Rover Range Rovers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,502.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,615.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,804.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,207.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Land Rover Range Rover?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover Range Rover lease specials

Related Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles