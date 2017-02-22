2017 Land Rover Range Rover Review
Pros & Cons
- Balances off-road with luxury better than anything else in the class
- Numerous interior and exterior options to tailor build your car
- Long-wheelbase variant for those needing additional rear legroom
- Available with a diesel
- Large wheels can bring vibration and noise into the cabin at highway speeds
- Capability means compromise, as highway steering may be too heavy for some
- Standard engine's modest power may disappoint
Which Range Rover does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.0 / 5
Land Rover's Range Rover is a five-person, all-wheel-drive sport-utility vehicle that has infiltrated popular culture to the point where people refer to it strictly by model name. At its core, the Range Rover is an all-terrain vehicle that's designed to take its passengers in comfort over hill and through valley as well as through the rough and tumble of downtown city streets.
This effortless performance is achieved through powerful engine options, a clever all-wheel-drive system and an adjustable suspension system. This allows the Range Rover to traverse rutted roads and snowy or muddy trails with confidence. Meanwhile, a plethora of interior and exterior options help make your Range Rover unique.
It's this go-anywhere capability that has garnered the Range Rover its reputation. Combined with its stately exterior and interior designs and five trim levels spanning multiple price segments, the Range Rover easily earns our recommendation for a luxury SUV.
2017 Land Rover Range Rover models
While the standard 2017 Land Rover Range Rover comes well equipped, the Range Rover HSE offers more standard features, such as soft-close doors, a panoramic roof and a higher output gasoline engine. The Range Rover Supercharged is similarly equipped but has a supercharged V8. Next, the Autobiography adds more luxury options and driver assist systems while the SVAutobiography Dynamic adds more power and sportier suspension tuning. Long wheelbase versions of the Supercharged and Autobiography add more than 7 inches of extra rear legroom.
The Land Rover Range Rover comes with your choice of a gasoline-fed supercharged V6 (340 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque) or a turbocharged diesel V6 (254 hp, 443 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard. Unlike other variants, there is no optional upgraded seat package, and a panoramic roof is only available as an option in this standard trim. Even still, a 13-speaker Meridian sound system and Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro infotainment system (with a new 10.2-inch touchscreen) are standard. Plus, many options are available to get your Range Rover equipped nicely.
Next up is the Range Rover HSE that includes a few more standard features, such as 20-inch wheels, soft-close doors, upgraded front seats and access to a greater catalog of options. You can get the HSE with either the diesel V6 from the standard model or a powered-up version of the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (380 hp, 332 lb-ft).
Next is the Range Rover Supercharged, which is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (510 hp, 461 lb-ft). The Supercharged variant comes with 21-inch wheels, a more capable Terrain Response 2 system and All-Terrain Progress Control, which is basically the off-road version of cruise control.
The next rung up is the Range Rover Autobiography. And although it comes with the same 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine as the HSE (the supercharged V8 is optional), it features significantly more content than the Supercharged, such as a 29-speaker Meridian sound system and standard driver assist systems such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure intervention.
If you want the sportiest Range Rover, go with the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic. It utilizes an uprated version of the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 gasoline engine and produces 550 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque, providing very sports-carlike 0-60 mph acceleration (5.1 seconds, says Land Rover). The Dynamic variant also features a lowered ride height and a more aggressive on-road suspension calibration.
The long-wheelbase models all share the same extended chassis. The Range Rover's wheelbase is lengthened by 7.9 inches, and rear seat legroom grows by 7.3 inches. Otherwise, they feature similar setups as their short-wheelbase twins. As the top dog, the SVAutobiography LWB comes with reclining executive-class seats, which include deployable tables, a center console cooler (with glasses) and a rear-seat entertainment system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our test of the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE TD6 (turbo 3.0L V6 diesel | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 2017 Land Rover Range Rover has received some revisions, including a revised InControl Touch Pro navigation and entertainment system and the new Terrain Response 2, an automated driving mode system. Our findings, however, remain broadly applicable to this year's Range Rover.
Driving4.0
Comfort4.0
Interior4.0
Utility3.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|4.0 / 5
|Driving
|4.0
|Comfort
|4.0
|Interior
|4.0
|Utility
|3.5
Safety
Our experts like the Range Rover models:
- Terrain Response
- Keeps the car on the road and moving forward by modulating wheel speed to prevent excess slip.
- Reverse Traffic Detection
- Lets you know when a vehicle or pedestrian is coming alongside from behind through an audible and visual warning.
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Detects the signs of drowsy driving and lets you know you should probably pull over for a break.
