2015 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons

  • Opulent interior
  • very quick acceleration with the optional supercharged V8
  • available long-wheelbase body style
  • capable off-road.
  • Choppy ride on rough roads, especially with the larger wheels
  • heavy steering effort at highway speeds
  • base V6's so-so acceleration.
Land Rover Range Rover for Sale
List Price Range
$35,995 - $51,745
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're looking for the pinnacle of full-size SUV luxury, you'll find it in the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover.

Vehicle overview

For prestige and luxury in the SUV segment, it doesn't get any better than the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover. Why? First of all, there's the perpetually fashionable styling, with simple, regal lines that also easily hark back to Land Rover's early days. Then there's the sumptuous interior, which seems to get more posh with each passing year. The Range Rover is also the only SUV in its class with a long-wheelbase variant for VIP rear accommodations, yet it retains the go-anywhere capability that made its forebears famous around the globe. And when the available supercharged V8 is specified, this big SUV can put just about any other vehicle in its rearview right quick, sprinting to 60 mph in a bewilderingly brief 4.7 seconds.

You might be wondering how any rival could possibly measure up, and it's a question we've asked ourselves, too. Point-blank, if it's opulence you're after, the other SUVs in this segment are playing for second. Still, the Range Rover isn't for everyone. If you need three seating rows, for example, you'll need to look elsewhere, as the Range Rover seats five at the most. If you're considering a Range Rover with the base supercharged V6, know that it's far from the swiftest or most fuel-efficient option in this price range. Don't expect a pillow-soft ride, either: The Range Rover's enormous wheels may look great, but they end up transmitting some noticeable shock into the cabin when you're driving on poorly maintained streets.

Each of these weaknesses brings to mind a compelling competitor. The best three-row luxury SUV today is the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, which provides adult-friendly space even in the way-back, along with a fuel-sipping diesel option and superb turbocharged gas engines. The 2015 Porsche Cayenne S boasts 420 horsepower to the Range Rover V6's 340, and it can be had at a considerable discount. There's also the 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Although it's fundamentally a repurposed military vehicle from the '70s, it has iconic styling and off-road skills of its own. But again, nothing puts it all together as well as the Range Rover.

2015 Land Rover Range Rover models

The 2015 Land Rover Range Rover is a two-row luxury SUV available in five trim levels: base, HSE, Supercharged, Autobiography and Autobiography Black. A five-passenger layout is standard, with four-passenger seating optional on Autobiography and standard on Autobiography Black. The HSE, Supercharged and Autobiography are offered in both standard and long-wheelbase (LWB) variants, while the base Range Rover comes only with the standard wheelbase, and the Autobiography Black is LWB-only.

Note that the LWB models add 7.3 inches of rear legroom, power rear window sunshades, rear-door map pockets, an extended panoramic sunroof with rear-passenger sunblind control and minor aesthetic enhancements.

The base trim is equipped with 19-inch wheels (20s are optional), an adjustable air suspension, Terrain Response selectable four-wheel-drive modes, automatic xenon headlights, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, heated power-folding mirrors, a power liftgate and a power tailgate (clamshell-style cargo access) and keyless entry and ignition. Inside there's tri-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats, heated front seats, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power-adjustable heated steering wheel and manually reclining rear seatbacks. Also standard are an 8-inch touchscreen, voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 13-speaker Meridian audio system with iPod/USB connectivity and satellite and HD radio.

The HSE adds 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming sideview mirrors, power-closing doors, upgraded leather upholstery, 14-way power front seats with ventilation and heated rear seats.

The Supercharged adds a supercharged V8 engine, 21-inch alloy wheels, foglights and an adaptive version of the Terrain Response system (Terrain Response 2).

A number of options are available on the base, HSE and Supercharged trims. For all three trims, the Vision Assist package adds adaptive headlights, ambient interior lighting, a surround-view camera system, a blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert. It also includes Terrain Response 2 and foglights for the base and HSE trims and auto-dimming exterior mirrors for the base trim.

The Driver Assistance package builds on the Vision Assist package with a lane departure warning system, a self-parking system (with both perpendicular and parallel capability) and 360-degree parking sensors. Adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking is separately available. A premium 19-speaker Meridian stereo can be specified, and it comes bundled with InControl Apps (also offered as a stand-alone option).

The Tow package includes a tow hitch and a full-size spare tire, plus an active locking rear differential on the Supercharged trim. Additionally, there's a rear seat entertainment package with twin 8-inch screens (LWB models get 10.2-inch screens) that also adds front winged headrests. A heated wood and leather steering wheel is a stand-alone option.

The HSE and Supercharged are also eligible for 22-inch wheels and a Four Zone Climate Comfortpackage that includes quad-zone climate control, massaging front seats, a front cooler box, power-adjustable rear seats (recline and lumbar) with ventilation and the Intelligent Seat Cargo Mode system, which provides power-folding rear seatbacks that can sense an impending collision with the front seatbacks and temporarily slide the front seats out of the way to make room.

The Autobiography comes with most of the above features, adding or substituting 21-inch wheels, a variety of special exterior and interior color combinations, upgraded and extended leather trim, a suede-cloth headliner, 18-way-adjustable front seats with massage and memory functions (both sides), rear winged headrests and a 29-speaker Meridian surround-sound audio system.

Optional on the Autobiography is a Rear Executive Class Seating package that configures the rear seat for just two-passenger seating, but also adds additional power adjustments, massage and memory functions, a rear center console and a console storage box (optionally with cooling).

The LWB-only Autobiography Black adds various chrome and other exterior accents, perforated and extended leather trim, 20-way power front seats, the Rear Executive Class Seating package, power-folding rear tray tables (with leather or wood surfaces and integrated USB charging ports), rear footrests (with a passenger-side power calf rest) and a rear cooler box.

Both Autobiography trims are eligible for a number of 22-inch wheel designs and color-shifting paint, among other fashionable flourishes.

2015 Highlights

Land Rover's InControl Apps system with full smartphone integration debuts for 2015, and the new Driver Assistance package includes 360-degree parking sensors and lane departure warning. The power-folding rear seatbacks now include a sensor system that can temporarily move the front seats forward to prevent jamming, and long-wheelbase availability has been extended to the V6-powered Range Rover HSE.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Land Rover Range Rover base and HSE trims are powered by a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine rated at 340 hp and 332 pound-feet of torque. The other trims step up to a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 with a formidable 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque.

An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard either way, as is full-time four-wheel drive. The standard Terrain Response system provides five driver-selectable terrain modes with distinct powertrain, suspension and traction-control settings, while the optional Terrain Response 2 system adds an adaptive mode that senses surface conditions and adjusts the settings automatically. An active locking rear differential is optional on the Supercharged (via its enhanced Tow package) and standard on the two Autobiography trims.

EPA fuel-economy estimates for the 2015 Range Rover are 19 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway) for the V6 and 16 mpg combined (14/19) for the V8.

Land Rover says the Range Rover V6 will hustle from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, which is on the slower side for a high-end luxury SUV. In Edmunds performance testing, the Range Rover V8 thundered to 60 mph in a remarkably quick 4.7 seconds.

Safety

The 2015 Land Rover Range Rover comes equipped with antilock brakes, traction and stability control (with rollover prevention and hill descent control), front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are also standard. The Vision Assist package adds a blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and a surround-view camera system, while the Driver Assistance package adds 360-degree parking sensors, a self-parking system and a lane departure warning system.

All models also feature Emergency Braking Assist, which uses forward-sensing radar and primes the brake system if a collision seems imminent. The available adaptive cruise control system adds full automatic braking capability (Intelligent Emergency Braking) in case the driver doesn't respond in time.

Driving

The 2015 Range Rover's entry-level supercharged V6 is a fine engine in its own right, but it's a little outmatched when faced with motivating the Range Rover's imposing mass. If your investment accounts are ready for a Range Rover, you might as well go all the way and get the supercharged V8. Initial response to your gas pedal inputs can be a bit abrupt, producing less than civilized lurches at times, but the 5.0-liter mill is undeniably strong. The even larger and heavier Range Rover LWB doesn't feel quite so spirited with the V8, but there's still more than enough power on tap for refined, elegant acceleration.

On the downside, the Range Rover doesn't exactly bristle with athleticism on winding roads, and the ride quality can be somewhat brittle over rough pavement. That's especially true if you opt for one of the larger wheel options; they go as high as 22 inches, and we feel even the Autobiography's standard 21s are pushing it. You'll find a bit more ride comfort in the LWB models, which do a better job of ironing out road imperfections. Either way, we suggest paying close attention to the steering during your test-drive -- although it's light and precise around town, we've found it gets somewhat heavy at highway speeds. Off-road, of course, the 2015 Range Rover is very capable, easily powering through challenging terrain that would stop most luxury SUVs in their tracks.

Interior

The Range Rover's cabin is as elegant as the penthouse suite at a chic hotel, with a half-industrial, half-posh vibe that's unlike anything else on the market. All materials are first-rate, with artfully stitched leather and gorgeous wood trim. The driver sits up high in front of a rich 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, with the center stack's 8-inch touchscreen close at hand for infotainment and other vehicle functions. For 2015, those functions optionally include InControl Apps, which integrates Apple and Android smartphones in such a way that certain apps (including iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Parkopedia and Glympse) look the same on the touchscreen as they do on your device.

Beneath the fairly straightforward central climate controls is Land Rover's trademark transmission selector dial, which rises dramatically out of the console when you start the vehicle. While you can't go wrong with any of the Meridian audio systems, we're partial to the 29-speaker version, mainly because we'd greatly enjoy telling our friends that we have 29 speakers parked in the driveway.

Rear seat headroom and legroom are certainly adequate in standard-wheelbase Range Rovers, but tall passengers may find the rear quarters a bit snug. That's where the long-wheelbase Range Rover comes in. With more than 7 inches of extra rear legroom and additional seatback recline, even NBA centers can relax and enjoy the ride. For the full effect, snag the Autobiography Black with its business-class twin rear seats and power-operated leather tray tables -- you know, in case you'd like someone to pass you the Grey Poupon.

Optionally leather-lined though it may be, the Range Rover's cargo area is rather modest for this segment, measuring 32.1 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks in place. Folding down the rear seatbacks opens up 71.7 cubic feet, which is decidedly unimpressive for such a large SUV. The LWB offers a moderately better 82.8 cubes. We do appreciate the clamshell-style rear hatch with its twin power-operated sections, and it's pretty neat how the Intelligent Seat Cargo Mode saves you from having to slide the front seats forward yourself before powering the rear seatbacks down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(18%)
4(0%)
3(9%)
2(18%)
1(55%)
2.1
11 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My dream has turned into a nightmare!
Greg Barsamian,02/23/2016
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I am a long time Lexus owner, both SUV and sedans, and stepped into a Range Rover Sport three years ago. Honestly it was the most exciting car I had driven. It is fast, handles like it is on rails and is good looking. So in 2015 I decided to add to my collection with the new HSE. I decided to go for the supercharged 6 for fuel economy since I live in Los Angeles and I am not towing anything. The car is very good looking and I have no issues with the interior finish but I did have an annoying rattle that the dealership can't seem to find and stop and the electronics have frozen up several times and I needed to turn off the car to reboot. Additionally, it takes 1-2 minutes when you start the car to initialize everything so don't try multi-tasking until the car is good and ready. For example, there is no chance of turning down the volume on the radio while activating your seat heaters while backing up. By the way you will do that more than you think. But the worst is my transmission has gone out three times and on the cars first birthday it got a brand new transmission. Isn't that special. Okay now 10 days after getting the new transmission, I pulled into a restaurant and couldn't get my car out of drive!! It literally wouldn't shift into any gear except Drive and I had to shut the engine off to put it into Park. Bravo the new tranny lasted almost 2 weeks. So ask yourself why are you buying the car?? You will look hot on your way to the dealership or being towed on a flatbed.
Not Worth The Money
Speed Fry,08/02/2015
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
"Purchased my first Range Rover HSE 2015 ( six weeks old 3200 miles) and this Friday it goes into the shop for the 6th time. It could have been 40 times (electrical issues) but Land Rover does not have a fix for the Navigation Screen that completely shuts down (43 times and counting). Causing a total shut down of any feature you were using until it reboots. Worse off they knew about this issue and sold me the car without disclosing this. But I have several other electrical issues with this vehicle ( radio malfunction, phone issue, but scariest when my distronic did not activate), the list is longer but you get the point. Dont get me wrong, nicest driving car Ive ever owned, but for the price tag you could do so much better. Whats going to happen when this car is out of warranty, SCARY THOUGHT. Plus Land Rover Corporate is the worst company to deal with. The won't even acknowledge my issues or concerns. My dream car that I waited 45 years to buy, has turned into a nightmare. If your like me and can afford this vehicle... DON'T, get something that is reliable. Worst vehicle purchase of my life. Hope this helps. Your Friend The Honest Business Guy"
Problems after Problems
WKG,10/30/2015
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
Where to begin... 30 days in the shop in counting after 6 months. Electrical issue after electrical issue. You would think a company that values its customers would want to ensure a repeat customer, but after owning 3 land rovers, they don't seem to care. I would not recommend this product upon my worst enemy.
Very poor service
Deo,01/11/2017
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
There was a problem in my rrs brake and we reported on the 2nd week we got the car. However, dealer and land rover never treat it seriously and always tried to push it away. Dealer is smart, they made the first record in their system right after the brake is out of warranty. Although they promise to replace it for us in October 2016 and now they say we need to do it on our own. Stay away with this cheap brand. Shame on you!
See all 11 reviews of the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

More about the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover

Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Autobiography Black LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), HSE LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged Limited LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), and HSE Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography is priced between $51,745 and$51,745 with odometer readings between 53941 and53941 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Base is priced between $41,999 and$41,999 with odometer readings between 32866 and32866 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE is priced between $35,995 and$35,995 with odometer readings between 74564 and74564 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged is priced between $49,999 and$49,999 with odometer readings between 52777 and52777 miles.

Which used 2015 Land Rover Range Rovers are available in my area?

