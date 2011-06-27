2015 Land Rover Range Rover models

The 2015 Land Rover Range Rover is a two-row luxury SUV available in five trim levels: base, HSE, Supercharged, Autobiography and Autobiography Black. A five-passenger layout is standard, with four-passenger seating optional on Autobiography and standard on Autobiography Black. The HSE, Supercharged and Autobiography are offered in both standard and long-wheelbase (LWB) variants, while the base Range Rover comes only with the standard wheelbase, and the Autobiography Black is LWB-only.

Note that the LWB models add 7.3 inches of rear legroom, power rear window sunshades, rear-door map pockets, an extended panoramic sunroof with rear-passenger sunblind control and minor aesthetic enhancements.

The base trim is equipped with 19-inch wheels (20s are optional), an adjustable air suspension, Terrain Response selectable four-wheel-drive modes, automatic xenon headlights, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, heated power-folding mirrors, a power liftgate and a power tailgate (clamshell-style cargo access) and keyless entry and ignition. Inside there's tri-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats, heated front seats, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power-adjustable heated steering wheel and manually reclining rear seatbacks. Also standard are an 8-inch touchscreen, voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 13-speaker Meridian audio system with iPod/USB connectivity and satellite and HD radio.

The HSE adds 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming sideview mirrors, power-closing doors, upgraded leather upholstery, 14-way power front seats with ventilation and heated rear seats.

The Supercharged adds a supercharged V8 engine, 21-inch alloy wheels, foglights and an adaptive version of the Terrain Response system (Terrain Response 2).

A number of options are available on the base, HSE and Supercharged trims. For all three trims, the Vision Assist package adds adaptive headlights, ambient interior lighting, a surround-view camera system, a blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert. It also includes Terrain Response 2 and foglights for the base and HSE trims and auto-dimming exterior mirrors for the base trim.

The Driver Assistance package builds on the Vision Assist package with a lane departure warning system, a self-parking system (with both perpendicular and parallel capability) and 360-degree parking sensors. Adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking is separately available. A premium 19-speaker Meridian stereo can be specified, and it comes bundled with InControl Apps (also offered as a stand-alone option).

The Tow package includes a tow hitch and a full-size spare tire, plus an active locking rear differential on the Supercharged trim. Additionally, there's a rear seat entertainment package with twin 8-inch screens (LWB models get 10.2-inch screens) that also adds front winged headrests. A heated wood and leather steering wheel is a stand-alone option.

The HSE and Supercharged are also eligible for 22-inch wheels and a Four Zone Climate Comfortpackage that includes quad-zone climate control, massaging front seats, a front cooler box, power-adjustable rear seats (recline and lumbar) with ventilation and the Intelligent Seat Cargo Mode system, which provides power-folding rear seatbacks that can sense an impending collision with the front seatbacks and temporarily slide the front seats out of the way to make room.

The Autobiography comes with most of the above features, adding or substituting 21-inch wheels, a variety of special exterior and interior color combinations, upgraded and extended leather trim, a suede-cloth headliner, 18-way-adjustable front seats with massage and memory functions (both sides), rear winged headrests and a 29-speaker Meridian surround-sound audio system.

Optional on the Autobiography is a Rear Executive Class Seating package that configures the rear seat for just two-passenger seating, but also adds additional power adjustments, massage and memory functions, a rear center console and a console storage box (optionally with cooling).

The LWB-only Autobiography Black adds various chrome and other exterior accents, perforated and extended leather trim, 20-way power front seats, the Rear Executive Class Seating package, power-folding rear tray tables (with leather or wood surfaces and integrated USB charging ports), rear footrests (with a passenger-side power calf rest) and a rear cooler box.

Both Autobiography trims are eligible for a number of 22-inch wheel designs and color-shifting paint, among other fashionable flourishes.