2019 Land Rover Range Rover
What’s new
- New no-cost Smartphone package adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Panoramic sunroof is now standard
- Lane centering and 360-degree camera features now available
- Part of the fourth Range Rover generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Excellent balance of off-road ability and luxury
- A wealth of interior and exterior options for customizing
- Long-wheelbase variant provides additional rear legroom
- Available with a diesel engine
- Large wheels can bring vibration and noise into the cabin at highway speeds
- Capability means compromise, and highway steering may be too heavy for some
- Standard engine's modest power may disappoint
Which Range Rover does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
It's not an exaggeration to say that the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover is one of the most versatile vehicles on sale today. With standard four-wheel drive, configurable traction settings and an air suspension, the Range Rover is capable of tackling muddy trails and wading through water nearly 3 feet deep. Yet it's equally able to tackle the worst of the urban jungle thanks to its cosseting cabin and high-end luxury features. It's similar to the Range Rover Sport, but the bigger Range Rover offers increased passenger room, a nicer interior, and a road presence that the Sport just can't match.
While the Range Rover has always been the pinnacle of the Land Rover lineup — receiving high-end luxury features first before they trickle down to less expensive models — it hasn't always kept up to date when it comes to tech. That changes for 2019. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available, and while they aren't technically included on every model, they are no-cost options and we expect most dealers will carry equipped vehicles. A pair of new safety items are also available: a camera that gives a bird's-eye view of the vehicle to aid in parking maneuvers and a lane-centering feature that helps reduce driver fatigue on long trips.
2019 Land Rover Range Rover models
The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover comes in five main versions: base, HSE, Supercharged, Autobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic. While the base Range Rover comes well-equipped, the HSE gives you more standard features. The Supercharged is similarly equipped but has a supercharged V8. Next, the Autobiography adds more luxury options and driver assist systems, and the SVAutobiography Dynamic adds more power and sportier suspension tuning. The long-wheelbase versions of the Supercharged, Autobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic add more than 7 inches of rear legroom.
The Range Rover's base version comes with your choice of a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 (340 horsepower, 332 lb-ft of torque) or a turbocharged, diesel-powered 3.0-liter V6 (254 hp, 443 lb-ft). The diesel is known as the Td6. An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.
Standard features on this model include 19-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting (headlights, taillights and daytime running lights), rear foglights, a self-leveling air suspension with automatic height adjustment for loading and unloading, adaptive suspension dampers, automatic wipers, auto-dimming and heated exterior mirrors, a hands-free liftgate, a panoramic sunroof with a gesture-operated sun blind, keyless entry and ignition, tri-zone climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, 16-way heated front seats with memory settings, a 60/40-split rear seat and leather upholstery.
Tech features include a digital instrument panel, a Wi-Fi hotspot, navigation, satellite and HD radio, a 13-speaker Meridian sound system, and Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with dual 10-inch touchscreen displays. A rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, low-speed forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning are also standard. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aren't technically standard, but they are included with the Smartphone Integration package, which is a no-cost option.
Next up is the Range Rover HSE that includes a few more standard features such as 20-inch wheels, soft-close doors, upgraded 20-way power-adjustable front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, as well as access to a greater catalog of options. It also includes the Drive (blind-spot monitor and traffic sign recognition) and Park (rear cross-traffic alert) packages, which are available on the base Range Rover. The HSE comes with your choice of two powertrains: the Td6 diesel V6 or a powered-up version of the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (380 hp, 339 lb-ft).
Next is the Range Rover Supercharged, which simply adds a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (518 hp, 461 lb-ft) to the V6-powered HSE, plus 21-inch wheels.
The next rung up is the Range Rover Autobiography. The Autobiography packs the same supercharged V8 as the Supercharged, but it features significantly more content, such as the Terrain Response 2 and All-Terrain Progress Control systems, automatic high-beam control, front foglights, a 360-degree parking camera, a head-up display, four-zone climate control, 24-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats with massage, heated and ventilated rear seats with remote power-folding, upgraded leather upholstery, additional leather trim, and a 29-speaker Meridian sound system. It also adds several packages that are available on other models, such as Drive Pro (enhanced blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and lane departure mitigation) and Park Pro (automated parallel and perpendicular parking). The long-wheelbase version also comes with a rear entertainment system.
If you want the sportiest Range Rover, go with the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic. It uses an uprated version of the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 gasoline engine and produces 557 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. It also features a lowered ride height, a more aggressive on-road suspension calibration, quilted leather upholstery, leather headliner, heated massage elements for the front seats, and additional rear-seat adjustments.
The long-wheelbase models all share the same extended chassis. The Range Rover's wheelbase is lengthened by 7.9 inches, and rear-seat legroom grows by 7.3 inches. As the top dog, the SVAutobiography LWB comes with a front cooler under the center armrest, along with an even more luxurious rear-seat environment, which includes upgraded class seats, deployable tables, a center console cooler with glasses, power sunshade blinds, power-closing doors and a rear-seat entertainment system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 (turbo 3.0L V6 diesel | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Range Rover has received some revisions, including a revised InControl Touch Pro Duo navigation and entertainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto availability, and the new Terrain Response 2, an automated driving mode system. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Range Rover.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- off-roading
- ride quality
- driving experience
- comfort
- acceleration
- fuel efficiency
- interior
- technology
- lights
- sound system
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
The electronics (entertainment and climate control) started malfunctioning the day I bought the car. Dealer picked it up, gave me a loaner and took car to fix it. It apparently needed a software update - seems like that should have been on the pre-delivery check list. Ok. A week later, the lower touch screen went totally blank. Then the two knobs that control temp stopped working. Dealer picked up the car again and apparently, the lower screen was bad and needed to be replaced. Now the radio source randomly changes and the climate control (lower screen) seems to roll through random levels of working or not - I am happy that I bought this in the spring and consistent heat or A/C haven't been needed yet. Car is going back to the dealer next week to see if the third time is a charm. Will be noting to the dealer that another problem will result in initiating a Lemon Law suit. The dealer has been great and I really couldn't say enough about their responsiveness which is very much in line or even exceeding expectations (which were high given the cost of the car). If it wasn't for this issue, I would give the 2019 RR 5 stars. I love everything else about the car. Unfortunately, I seem to be getting more experience with their loaners (none of which have had a similar issue) than my vehicle.
The car decides it will not start on a random basis. The key fob doesn't work. Has been back and forth to the dealer 4 x and they don't know how to fix it. They are no replacing the central computer for the car.The vehicle was purchased less than a year ago.
From day 1, the electronics of my 2019 Range Rover LWB have been off. Random warning lights, AM radio always playing at top volume on start up, screens not turning on, lethargic interface, should I continue. It’s been In the shop twice. “Oh, there was an update,”’only to the leave with even more issues. And today “cruise control unavailable.” What does that even mean. Clearly, LR over reached with their electronic play and I’m left with a 125$k vehicle I’d love to get rid of.
It's incredible how this fairly large SUV handles like a luxury sports car. Every time I drive it I am blown away at the smooth ride, the perfect handling, and exceptional acceleration (supercharged V8) and incredible breaking. Simply the best! Cannot emphasis enough how perfect this vehicle is — that is if you're ok with average mpg's.
Features & Specs
|HSE 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$94,350
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|380 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD
5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$105,150
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|518 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD
5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$109,195
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|518 hp @ 6000 rpm
|HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$96,350
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|254 hp @ 3750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Range Rover safety features:
- Terrain Response 2
- Monitors the vehicle's traction and adapts to maintain control on different surfaces and road conditions.
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Alerts the driver when backing up that a car or pedestrian is approaching the rear of the vehicle.
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Detects the signs of drowsy driving and lets you know you should probably pull over for a break.
Land Rover Range Rover vs. the competition
Land Rover Range Rover vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
The Range Rover Sport is the Range Rover's smaller, less expensive sibling. It doesn't offer all the luxury amenities or deep customization options of the full-size Range Rover, but the midsize Sport has a similar level of off-road ability. It's priced lower than its big brother and, unlike the Range Rover, the Sport can be optioned with a third row of seating.
Land Rover Range Rover vs. Land Rover Discovery
Like most Land Rovers, the Discovery can tackle light off-roading. Most Discovery trims come with three rows of seats, though it's difficult to get into and out of the back unless you moonlight as a Cirque du Soleil contortionist. Its cabin isn't as decadent as the Range Rover's, but it also costs significantly less.
Land Rover Range Rover vs. Toyota Land Cruiser
It might seem strange comparing a Toyota to a Land Rover, but the Land Cruiser is a seriously capable off-road machine. With a locking center differential, a low-speed and off-road-oriented cruise control system, and the trick KDSS system (which can disconnect the front and rear stabilizer bars), the Land Cruiser is another good choice for those looking for on-road luxury and trail-conquering performance.
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Range Rover a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover:
- New no-cost Smartphone package adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Panoramic sunroof is now standard
- Lane centering and 360-degree camera features now available
- Part of the fourth Range Rover generation introduced for 2013
Is the Land Rover Range Rover reliable?
Is the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover?
The least-expensive 2019 Land Rover Range Rover is the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $89,160.
Other versions include:
- HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $94,350
- Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $105,150
- Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $109,195
- HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $96,350
- Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $142,295
- 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $89,160
- Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $148,595
- SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $177,500
- Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $91,160
- SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $208,200
What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover?
More about the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover
The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover comes with a high price tag, but it packs the luxury features, amenities, design and heritage that demand that price. Yes, you could spend less to get similar off-road capability, or get the luxury experience somewhere else, but you won't find both in one place. And Land Rover has consistently delivered on making a do-everything luxury product. You could even say it practically invented the genre.
Though most buyers will purchase an available model off the sales floor, the true benefit of the Range Rover experience is being able to configure and option the car to your exacting specifications because the Range Rover offers tremendous opportunities for fine-tuning. Whether you're looking for the ultimate cruiser brimming with luxury features or a family shuttle with all the latest safety tech, there's a Range Rover for you.
We expect a full range of gasoline and diesel engines will be available in the near future, but for now, the sole powertrain is a new-for-2019 plug-in hybrid. A turbocharged four-cylinder and electric motor combine to send nearly 400 horsepower to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain gives the Range Rover an enviable mix of fuel efficiency and raw power. Range Rover says the plug-in can travel up to 31 miles on electricity alone, giving it one of the lengthiest all-electric range estimates we've seen in a plug-in SUV.
The Range Rover comes with a wealth of standard features, including Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro Duo touchscreen navigation and entertainment system with a Meridian stereo system. The Terrain Response all-wheel-drive system and adjustable suspension damping are also standard, and they are what allow Range Rovers to crawl over just about any terrain. Terrain Response ensures torque is applied to the wheel or wheels that have the most grip, and it works great on slick and rough terrain.
Of course, these are just the basics. Going further, buyers have multiple wheel choices in various sizes, numerous exterior color options, and leather and wood trim packages. You can even add unusual luxuries, such as massaging front seats, customizable ambient lighting, and a refrigerator beneath the front console.
If a do-it-all luxury off-roader such as the Range Rover is something you'd be interested in, let Edmunds help find or configure the perfect 2019 Land Rover Range Rover for you.
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Overview
The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB, Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic, Range Rover SUV, Range Rover Diesel. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Range Rover 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Range Rover.
