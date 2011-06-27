  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(64)
Appraise this car

2006 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful performance with Supercharged model, comfortable ride and handling on and off the pavement, classy yet rugged interior, spacious backseat, high level of off-road capability.
  • High price, cabin ergonomics still aren't the best, a few low-grade interior materials.
List Price Estimate
$2,677 - $4,197
Used Range Rover for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

As before, the 2006 Land Rover Range Rover offers a satisfying blend of on-road comfort and off-road capability in a stylish and well-trimmed package, and this year's Supercharged model adds more performance to the mix.

Vehicle overview

If you can afford the price of admission, the 2006 Range Rover is one luxury SUV that won't disappoint. When you consider how mediocre Land Rover products were during the 1990s, the fact that throngs of people continued to covet them speaks volumes about the power of the company's image. A 2003 redesign of the flagship Range Rover (only the third such makeover in the nameplate's three decades) marked a turning point, however, and the move upward continued with the 2005 debut of the midline LR3. The current-generation Range Rover is vastly superior to previous models and still carries on the proud off-road tradition of its predecessors.

A short historical background: born of the need to compete with the Jeep, the first Land Rover SUV tromped around its native habitat of Wales in 1947, before being linked with exotic safaris in British colonies. The Range Rover, a more civilized version, came into being in 1970, and was introduced to American shores in 1987. In 1994, BMW thought it would be a good idea to buy Land Rover in order to gain entry into the lucrative high-end sport-utility market, but the acquisition proved to be expensively unfruitful. In order to cut its losses, the company unloaded Land Rover to Ford in 2000. During its short ownership period, however, BMW completed a significant amount of engineering work on this latest Range Rover.

If you're thinking this short-lived relationship with the venerable German automaker will increase your chances of getting a solid product, you are correct. The current-generation Range Rover feels very much like a BMW, though as of 2006 the power under the bonnet is sourced from cousin Jaguar, rather than BMW. None of the Range Rover's legendary boulder-bashing capability was lost in this translation; through a combination of technology and experience, the German-British development team created a world-class vehicle in this regard. In addition, the Range Rover has one of the most appealing, luxurious interiors of any vehicle, not to mention refined road manners, thanks to unibody construction and a new rack and pinion steering system. Add up all of the above and, in short, you've got one of the most desirable luxury sport-utility vehicles around.

2006 Land Rover Range Rover models

The four-door Range Rover comes in two trims: HSE and Supercharged. The HSE is decked with a deep list of standard features that includes 19-inch wheels, high-intensity discharge headlights, three-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, wood trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 10-way power front-passenger seat, adaptive headlights, a Bluetooth connectivity and a rearview parking camera. The standard DVD-based navigation system uses a VGA display with touchscreen capability. Entertainment is provided by a 14-speaker, 710-watt Harman Kardon sound system. Step up to the Supercharged edition and you're rewarded with a 400-horsepower V8, 20-inch wheels, rain-sensing wipers and leather Contour seats. The optional Luxury Interior Package offers amenities such as 16-way power contour seats with upgraded leather, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel and adaptive headlights. A rear-seat entertainment package adds a six-disc DVD changer with twin monitors mounted in the back of the front headrests.

2006 Highlights

A pair of Jaguar-sourced V8s replaces the BMW unit in the engine bay. One is a 4.4-liter mill with 305 horsepower and the other is a supercharged 4.2 pumping out 400 ponies. Other updates include a slightly revised grille, side vents and lights (front and rear), as well as new wheel choices. Laminated front side windows and revised A-pillars give a quieter ride, while new features such as a rear camera (for park assist) and adaptive headlights increase the luxury quotient.

Performance & mpg

A pair of Jaguar V8s is now assigned Range Rover duty. The HSE gets a 4.4-liter with 305 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque, while the Supercharged accordingly gets a supercharged 4.2-liter mill that boasts 400 hp and 420 lb-ft. The only transmission is a six-speed automatic, featuring a sequential-shift manual mode. Maximum towing capacity now stands at 7,700 pounds. A permanent four-wheel-drive system and a height-adjustable suspension are standard features, along with low-range gearing and a maximum of 11.1 inches of ground clearance for serious off-roading.

Safety

Standard safety items on this Land Rover SUV include four-wheel antilock brakes, stability control, BrakeAssist, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants, full-length side curtain airbags, and front and rear and parking sensors with a rearview camera.

Driving

Built for the bush but bought for bragging rights, Range Rovers are more likely to be found in Beverly Hills than Botswana. Acknowledging that reality, the current Range Rover employs a unibody design and has a self-adjusting air suspension that monitors vehicle loads and road conditions. When driven on pavement, the Range Rover feels stable and comfortable. In terms of boulder-bashing, it still has few equals, thanks to its generous ground clearance and wheel articulation.

Interior

Inside, the Range Rover's unique personality comes through, as it has the upscale ambience of a luxury SUV and the rugged feel of a serious off-road vehicle. Most materials are premium-grade, but there are a few out-of-character low-grade plastics. Buyers have their choice of cherry or walnut wood accents. The seating position is notably upright, but both front and rear passengers will find the accommodations supportive and roomy. Rear-seaters get their own climate controls and power-adjustable headrests. Don't expect too much by way of cargo space, though. The Range Rover falls short of its competitors in this area, offering a mere 63 cubic feet of capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(65%)
4(16%)
3(11%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.4
64 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Dichotomy of Land
Justin Woodall,02/08/2016
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
You'll love it, & probably buy it, for the obvious reasons; style, class, comfort, luxury, utility, & the jealousy factor. But, in specific the leather, info touch screen, Harmon-Kardon stereo, & all options of the luxury interior package (an absolute must). You will grow to love the driveability, ride, & handling. If you have the guts to try it, being so expensive, the off road capability of the Range Rover is amazing. I sell ranches in Texas. I can sell properties that others can't in my Rover. Turn the suspension nob & lift the Rover 3 inches. It will now traverse the most challenging terrain with ease, & without feeling like it. It's the love child of a Jeep & a Mercedes sedan. You will HATE the repair bills! In 4 years or so, both front airbags failed (although, I love the feature) rendering it undriveable, a door handle broke, sun roof jammed, & the nav map stopped working (I just ejected the disc!). I suggest finding a expert Land Rover guy near you (NOT THE DEALER!). The dealer wanted $3k for each airbag, $1k for the door, $1k for Sun roof, & $500 for the nav map, that's $8,500! It still cost me $3k with my non-dealer guy. The 255 55 R19 tires are very expensive & the selection sucks. Also, it has the most expensive battery I've ever seen. Overall, the 2006 Range Rover HSE is an awesome vehicle. Just remember, if you buy one be prepared to drop $5k for repairs at anytime.
We were one of the lucky ones
tjwat,06/30/2012
You read either glowing remarks or the worst. We were one of the lucky ones to get one of the best cars we have ever owned. My wife had owned every luxury car on the road, and the Range Rover has been one of her favorites. Car was originally returned under California 'Lemon Laws' for a continuing computer error the dealer couldn't solve. Land Rover took it back, fixed the problems (whatever that was) and we ended up with it. Now, with nearly 80K miles, it still drives and rides wonderfully. Very comfortable. We are looking into getting our next Range Rover.
2005 Range Rover
Ash ,05/14/2005
Owned this car for almost 3 months. My second of New Generation Range rover. Quality issues seems improved in comparison to the 2003. Luxury seating package made a huge difference in offering more comfort. New integrated phone system is a great feature and I just enjoy safer driving. Nav system is a great improvement. 2005 seems tighter than 2003. It's just a great SUV. I only wish it had more leg room in rear seat.
Overpriced
Primal28,08/04/2006
I began having problems immediately after purchasing the vehicle. The most dangerous problem was the lunging and hesitation (dealership claims it was a software / programming issue). I have experienced near death 5 times now! The navigation, radio, blue tooth & voice recognition malfunctioned and some were never repaired, just disconnected by the dealership. The car was lemon-lawed (hauled off on a flatbed trailer 3 weeks ago) and I still have not received my settlement payment as Land Rover has conveniently misplaced the paperwork. I'm still making $1,000 a month car payments and riding a bicycle around town.
See all 64 reviews of the 2006 Land Rover Range Rover
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

More about the 2006 Land Rover Range Rover
More About This Model

Vehicles in the $100,000 price range are so far removed from reality for most people that normal logic doesn't apply. Consider the standard 2006 Land Rover Range Rover. At $75,000, this large, luxurious SUV should be more than enough for anyone wanting a capable and prestigious SUV. But there are always those who need more, and for them there's the 2006 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged which lists for 90 big ones and brings 400 horsepower to the table.

Garish? Not for the British
To differentiate it from the "everyday" Range Rover, the SC (as we like to call it) has a number of tasteful exterior tweaks such as mesh grille and side vent inserts, clear taillights and nine-spoke, 20-inch wheels. If you want to quickly tell the SC apart from the standard version, look at the side vents; the standard Range Rover has gills (three for the 2006), while the SC has the mesh insert.

Properly Furnished
If Bentley built an SUV, we imagine the cabin would resemble a Range Rover's. Fit and finish is exemplary, from the wood trim to the map pockets to the perfectly fitted metal plates around the A/C vents. Metallic accents on the stalk ends and gear selector tie in nicely with the dash and seat side trim, and the various buttons and switches have a certain heft and action that exude quality.

The SC offers a pair of exclusive interior schemes — all black and ivory/black — as well as black lacquer wood trim. Our SC had the all-black treatment, including the lacquer trim. We prefer the more traditional treatment (contrasting seat piping and light-colored wood trim) of the standard Rover that's also available in the SC, but to each their own.

To get into the Range Rover, there's a "kneel down" mode for the air suspension that lowers the vehicle to make climbing in and out easier. It can stay in the lowered position up to around 15 mph or so and it works great for short folks (like this writer). It would be even better if there were grab handles on the inside of the A- and B-pillars.

Park assist is standard, and includes a rear-mounted camera that displays the area behind the Rover when reverse is selected, making parallel parking much more precise and less stressful. Although the park assist automatically switches on when the transmission is placed in reverse, it shuts off once the Rover is rolling forward at around 20 mph.

First-Class Seats for All
We drove the Rover from Napa Valley, just north of San Francisco, to Los Angeles, a 400-plus-mile drive, and the seats were absolutely fantastic. This car jockey has occasional lower back pain, but the seat's combination of proper shaping and firmness along with 16-way power adjustment (including four-way lumbar and two-way upper back) allowed me to make the journey in comfort.

Backseat comfort ranks up there, too, thanks to a high seating position, firm support and adequate legroom. If the optional DVD entertainment system is ordered, a pair of monitors behind the front headrests allows one kid (or adult) to watch a movie while another can play a video game through its auxiliary inputs. Once could also use those aux inputs to play an iPod or similar MP3 player.

One thing we noticed immediately after hitting the highway was the impressively quiet ride, even when making time on an uncharacteristically wide-open L.A. freeway. Land Rover reps stated that the new Jaguar engines boast lower noise, vibration and harshness levels than the outgoing BMW unit (more on that later), and the new laminated front side windows and reshaped A-pillar covers contribute to the hushed cabin.

Tallyho
For those not up on their Land Rover lineage, a brief recap is in order. BMW owned Land Rover from 1994 to 2000 and was largely responsible for the engineering of the new-for-2003 Range Rover. Ford, who also owns Jaguar, took the reins in 2000, and this year Land Rover has turned to its Jaguar cousin for power.

The end result is a pair of Jaguar V8s (a 4.4-liter with 305 hp and 325 pound-feet of torque and our subject's 4.2-liter mill that boasts 400 hp and 420 lb-ft) now assigned Range Rover duty. Before you think this might be a step backward, consider this: the base V8 is more powerful than the previous BMW unit, which had a none-too-shabby rating of 282 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. And the British power plants are charmers, with strong, linear output and a quieter demeanor than the Bimmer V8 they replace.

With that supercharged V8, getting up to those freeway speeds is bloody quick, especially for something that weighs nearly 50-percent more than a Cadillac DeVille. We clocked this Rover at 7.1 seconds in the 0-to-60-mph sprint and 15.7 seconds in the quarter-mile.

A six-speed automatic sends the power to the full-time four-wheel-drive system. For the most part, the automatic is smooth, though it tended to feel lazy while upshifting and took a stiff stab to the gas to downshift. Selecting the sport mode helped as it provides more responsive and crisper gear changes.

Strangely, and out of character with the Range Rover's polished demeanor, the tranny shifted with a slight jolt on more than a few occasions, one time under part throttle while accelerating and another when the gas was quickly jabbed and then released.

Although the latter incident was a worst-case scenario for an automatic gearbox (i.e. sending it mixed signals), we still think this is unacceptable in a $90,000 vehicle. We're willing to cut some slack here considering these were preproduction vehicles and we didn't experience these hiccups in the Jaguar XJR, which has essentially the same engine and transmission as this Range Rover.

Even more impressive than the acceleration was the Rover's phenomenal braking performance. Seemingly defying physics, this near-3-ton SUV required only 115 feet to stop from 60 mph — a performance a sports car would be proud of.

A Ride Fit for the Queen
Let's make one thing clear right away, even with the powerhouse V8 and firmer suspension calibrations that come with the Supercharged, this Range Rover is still essentially a full-on luxury SUV, not a sporting model. And as such, the ride is plush around town, on the interstate and even off-road.

Excellent steering feel and weighting make this bruiser easy, even pleasant to pilot, though the handling is on the soft side, with enough body roll to remind you that blitzing apexes isn't this vehicle's forte. But as the owner of a 2003 Range Rover (Edmunds.com President Jeremy Anwyl) pointed out after driving the two Rovers back-to-back, "the new suspension is ...even smoother, but with less body roll when cornering." This supports Range Rover's claim that the Supercharged benefits from a 15-percent increase in roll resistance.

Those looking for a sportier driving experience will want to check out the upcoming Range Rover Sport, a decidely sportier version of the Rover intended to go heads-up against Porsche's Cayenne and BMW's X5 4.8is.

Although we can't imagine anyone wanting to muddy up their new Range Rover, rest assured that it comes ready to rumble in the dirt. A fully independent and height-adjustable air suspension, a low range for the transfer case, generous (10.8 inches) ground clearance, hill descent control and minimal front/rear overhangs show that Range Rover hasn't forgotten, and indeed strongly reaffirms, its reputation as an incredibly capable all-terrain vehicle.

Practical Concerns for Those Who Care
In addition to its go-anywhere ability, this Range Rover can haul 74.9 cubic feet worth of cargo and pull a trailer weighing up to 7,716 pounds. Somehow, we don't think these attributes will matter much to the typical buyer.

No, we're thinking that power, prestige and comfort are what those folks are seeking, and the 2006 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged provides it all in spades.

Stereo Evaluation

System Score: 9.5

Components: This Range Rover's standard Harmon Kardon system features a 710-watt amplifier, a six-disc CD changer (mounted in the glovebox) and no less than 14 speakers to distribute the sound.

Each front door contains separate tweeter, midrange and bass speakers; each rear door houses tweeter and bass speakers; a midrange speaker sits in the middle of the dash while the cargo hold contains a 10-inch subwoofer and a pair of midranges.

State-of-the-art seven-channel sound technology contrasts with the old-school location of the six-disc CD changer. The faceplate is clean and uncluttered, as most audio controls are accessed via the nav screen. Steering wheel controls allow one to change channels/tracks and adjust volume.

Performance: Simply incredible. Tight, punchy bass is complemented by soaring highs and a full but not overpowering midrange. There's a lot of power here, and this system let's you enjoy it all. The "Logic 7" seven-channel sound offers more realism than traditional two-channel systems. Whether it's the delicate arrangement of a Mozart piece or the crunching guitars of Metallica that turn your crank, the HK Logic 7 can handle it all.

Best Feature: Seven-channel technology that contributes to lifelike sound reproduction.

Worst Feature: Old-tech CD changer location/function.

Conclusion: There's a reason this system made it on our list of the "Top 10 Sound Systems in Cars Over $30,000 for 2005," it doesn't get much better than this. — John DiPietro

Second Opinions

Editor in Chief Karl Brauer says:
As much as I enjoyed the SC's increased horsepower, I was greatly disappointed by the herky-jerky nature of its transmission. On several occasions during my 150 miles behind the wheel, the SUV lurched forward as I applied throttle from a dead stop. It also made lazy upshifts at full throttle (during instrumented testing), and once it even "clunked" loudly while upshifting. This happened after an aborted throttle jab when another driver closed a hole in traffic, so admittedly I was sending confusing signals to the tranny.

But at $90,000 the Range Rover SC should be smart enough to deal with any set of circumstances. I never heard a transmission "clunk" in our one-year long-term test of a $35,000 Honda Pilot.

I was highly impressed by the vehicle's braking system. A 115-foot stopping distance would be amazing for a sports car. For a 5,800-pound SUV, it's almost surreal. One thing I had forgotten about the Range Rover is how much of a climb it is to the seats. I don't mind making the journey, but I have trouble believing the typical premium SUV buyer is willing to make this trip every time they stop at the local mall or Starbucks.

Would I buy a Range Rover SC? No, for that kind of money I'd have to go Cayenne Turbo (or maybe GX 470, with enough left over to pick up a certified M3). But its combination of off-road prowess, legendary heritage and (now) straight-line acceleration do make for a unique offering in the marketplace.

Road Test Editor Brian Moody says:
I like this car well enough but that's damning with faint praise when talking about a $90,000 car. I've always loved the redesigned Range Rover so it's no surprise I'd like this one.

That being said, I don't care for the gloss black dash treatment — the wood looks sooo much better and classy. I could also do without the black logos and the "supercharged" badge on the rear that's complete with fake screws. That's a little cheesy for Land Rover.

I was surprised to find the supercharged version of the Range Rover is not so breathtakingly fast. It does have a little more pep but it is certainly not the hot rod I was expecting. However, there is always plenty of power on tap and passing at speed is a breeze.

The modifications to the stereo/nav system work well. It's not perfect and some functions are still too clunky but it is a huge improvement and makes listening to music much more enjoyable. I wish the CD changer was in the dash and not in the glovebox. Plus, the ultraquiet interior provides the perfect place for that L7 stereo to shine.

I like the current normally aspirated Range Rover so much I don't think I could justify the extra money for the supercharged version.

Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SUV. Available styles include Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A), and HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Land Rover Range Rovers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Land Rover Range Rover for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover.

Can't find a used 2006 Land Rover Range Rovers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $25,252.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,240.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,463.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,598.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Land Rover Range Rover?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover Range Rover lease specials

