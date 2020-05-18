  1. Home
2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Coming Fall-winter 2021

Estimated Price: Starting at $95,000 (estimated)

What to expect
  • A full redesign is expected for 2022
  • Rumors suggest at least one engine borrowed from BMW will be offered
  • EV expected sometime in the future
  • Expected to launch the fifth Range Rover generation for 2022
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Review
by the Edmunds Experts
05/18/2020
What is the Range Rover?

The upcoming 2022 Range Rover is the newest version of Land Rover's ultimate luxury SUV. It can't come soon enough — the current Range Rover has been on sale since 2013, and despite Land Rover's notable efforts to keep the Range Rover fresh, we find its execution lacking in comparison to other flagship SUVs. If Land Rover can fix some of the current model's most egregious flaws, the Range Rover might see top-tier status once again.

Since the 2022 Range Rover likely won't go on sale until later in the 2021 calendar year, most of its upgrades and additions are unknown at this point. However, the current Range Rover recently added a turbocharged inline six-cylinder paired to a mild hybrid system. Given the staggering costs to develop new powertrains, it's safe to assume the new Range Rover will stick with this configuration as its standard powerplant. The British SUV maker announced a partnership with BMW centered around powertrains, and the new Range Rover is rumored to receive the turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that BMW uses in its more powerful models. Capable of delivering up to 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, the BMW V8 seems like a likely replacement for the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that Land Rover currently uses. An all-electric Range Rover is also rumored, though it likely won't debut until further into the future.

The 2022 Range Rover is also rumored to make greater use of aluminum in its construction, which should lead to a lower curb weight. That's especially good news since you can really feel the current Rover's body weight when cornering. On the Edmunds wish list is a retuned suspension to filter out the unsettled ride. A complete rethink of Range Rover's infotainment systems would also be welcome. Land Rovers have had unintuitive systems for years, yet each new iteration somehow seems worse than the one before. Faster processors and a user interface redesign would only bolster the Range Rover's infotainment offerings.

We'll know more about the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover closer to its expected reveal next year. Given the current model's lack of strengths relative to the competition, it will probably be worth the wait.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The good thing about being at the bottom is there's only one way to go from there. Preliminary information about the redesigned 2022 Land Rover Range Rover suggests a far more competitive flagship SUV is on the way.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover.

