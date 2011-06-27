  1. Home
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent balance of off-road ability and luxury
  • A wealth of interior and exterior options for customizing
  • Long-wheelbase variant provides additional rear legroom
  • Available with a diesel engine
  • Large wheels can bring vibration and noise into the cabin at highway speeds
  • Capability means compromise, and highway steering may be too heavy for some
  • Standard engine's modest power may disappoint
Which Range Rover does Edmunds recommend?

Depending on your needs, we think either the HSE Td6 or Supercharged are the best starting points. The HSE with the diesel engine (Td6) provides plenty of low-end power and better fuel efficiency, while the Supercharged's supercharged V8 really wakes up the big SUV on the road. These trim levels add a lot of features luxury buyers expect and open up more options. Consider the Driver Pro package for blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise and the 360-degree camera. If off-roading is in your future, the Terrain Response 2 system is an inexpensive add-on that pays big dividends.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

What's big, powerful, luxurious, capable, high-tech and has a price range that starts with "sticker shock" and ends in "VH1 Behind the Music spending habits"? That would be the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover. It's a go-anywhere SUV luxury that can be specced to meet the most demanding standards.

Luxury and capability are the two big watchwords for the Range Rover. The interior will swaddle you in leather, wood and high-resolution displays. Meanwhile, a host of available off-road upgrades — including a trick traction control system — means this SUV can tackle terrain most drivers prefer to enjoy from the safety of a scenic overlook. There are a few weaknesses, such as a lackluster base engine and oversize wheels that don't help the ride quality, but considering all the vehicle's strengths it's easy to understand the cachet the Range Rover has earned.

In some ways, the Range Rover is in a class of one, but there are competitors worth considering. The Mercedes-Benz GLS offers a similarly potent combination of luxury and performance, though not the same level of off-road capability. The Lexus LX 570, meanwhile, is capable off-road but comes up short in on-road comfort. Of course, if you're looking at the top-tier Range Rover SVAutobiography Long Wheelbase, you might also consider the Bentley Bentayga.

Yet part of the Range Rover's enduring appeal is its ability to be anything from a school taxi to a limousine that can crawl a respectable distance up Mount Kilimanjaro to something that can embarrass some sports cars in a straight line. It all depends on how deep your pockets are.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover models

The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover comes in five main versions: base, HSE, Supercharged, Autobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic. While the base Range Rover comes well-equipped, the HSE gives you more standard features. The Supercharged is similarly equipped but has a supercharged V8. Next, the Autobiography adds more luxury options and driver assist systems, and the SVAutobiography Dynamic adds more power and sportier suspension tuning. The long-wheelbase versions of the Supercharged and Autobiography add more than 7 inches of rear legroom.

The Range Rover's base version comes with your choice of a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 (340 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque) or the Td6 version that has a turbocharged, diesel-powered 3.0-liter V6 (254 hp, 443 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

Unlike other variants, there is no optional upgraded seat package, and a panoramic roof is only available as an option in this standard trim. Even still, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, three-zone climate control, and a 13-speaker Meridian sound system are standard. So is Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with a 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen and a second touchscreen to handle other cabin controls such as climate and seating adjustment.

Plus, many options are available to get your base Range Rover equipped nicely, including active safety features and driver aids, an upgraded stereo, a rear-seat entertainment package with two 8-inch screens, and a towing package.

Next up is the Range Rover HSE that includes a few more standard features such as 20-inch wheels, a power liftgate, soft-close doors, upgraded 20-way power-adjustable front seats, and access to a greater catalog of options. You can get the HSE with either the Td6 diesel V6 from the standard model or a powered-up version of the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (380 hp, 332 lb-ft).

Next is the Range Rover Supercharged, which is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (518 hp, 461 lb-ft). The Supercharged variant comes with 21-inch wheels, a more capable Terrain Response 2 system and All-Terrain Progress Control, which is basically the off-road version of cruise control. These off-road systems are available as optional extras on the lower trim levels.

The next rung up is the Range Rover Autobiography. The Autobiography packs the same supercharged V8 as the Supercharged, and it features significantly more content, such as a surround-view camera system, a 29-speaker Meridian sound system, 24-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, and heated and ventilated rear seats with remote power-folding. It also includes a gesture-operated sunblind for the panoramic sunroof and standard driver assist systems such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure intervention.

If you want the sportiest Range Rover, go with the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic. It uses an uprated version of the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 gasoline engine and produces 557 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. The Dynamic variant also features a lowered ride height and a more aggressive on-road suspension calibration.

The long-wheelbase models all share the same extended chassis. The Range Rover's wheelbase is lengthened by 7.8 inches, and rear-seat legroom grows by slightly more than 7 inches. Otherwise, they feature similar setups as their short-wheelbase twins. As the top dog, the SVAutobiography LWB comes with reclining executive-class seats, which includes deployable tables, a center console cooler with glasses, and a rear-seat entertainment system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our road test of the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE TD6 (turbo 3.0L V6 diesel | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 2018 Land Rover Range Rover has received some revisions, including a revised InControl Touch Pro Duo navigation and entertainment system and the new Terrain Response 2, an automated driving mode system. Our findings, however, remain broadly applicable to this year's Range Rover.

Driving

The Range Rover HSE delivers exactly what you'd expect — a quiet and mostly soft ride in a handsome but conservative package that offers ample passenger and cargo space. We tested the torquey and smooth diesel engine, but the supercharged V8 is great, too.

Acceleration

The diesel V6 generates a healthy serving of torque and enough power to get this 5,492-pound Range Rover moving fairly effortlessly. It will accelerate to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, a respectably quick figure for such a boxy beast.

Braking

The pedal travel is a bit long, but that's not a bad trait in an off-roader. More to the point, these brakes are effective and can reliably execute a panic stop from 60 mph in just 117 feet. This comes with abundant nosedive, but it stays arrow-straight.

Steering

The Range Rover feels secure when cruising down the road and making small course corrections. The steering ratio is neither too slow nor too quick. A tidy U-turn radius makes for good parking maneuverability.

Handling

You'll feel all of the Range Rover's weight going around turns. It begrudgingly responds to commands. This one does not like to be hustled through twisty bits, but it does feel coordinated in its own stately way.

Drivability

The gas pedal's accurate calibration makes for smooth starts, and the eight-speed transmission always responds as expected when it's time to accelerate. The engine stop-start system reacts quickly enough that we never felt the need to disable it.

Off-road

Low-range gearing, impressive suspension articulation, generous body clearance, and multiple terrain maps give the Range Rover off-road capability its buyers may never fully use. It is deceptively wide, though.

Comfort

The Range Rover is a quiet SUV, even when equipped with the diesel engine. There's a definite luxury slant to its ride character, but it could be better at filtering out sharp edges. The seats are firmer than we'd like.

Seat comfort

The well-sculpted seats offer good support but can feel firm if your shape doesn't match. Many adjustments make that unlikely, but we'd prefer more padding. The fold-down front armrests are adjustable but are also firm and narrow.

Ride comfort

The Range Rover has an odd combination of long-travel suspension softness that you'll notice when driving over bumps and a sensitivity to road surface coarseness, particularly on concrete and cracked asphalt. It's like a Buick with overinflated tires.

Noise & vibration

We'd describe this one as silent even if it wasn't a boxy SUV. There's not much road or wind noise. Some diesel noise is apparent at parking speeds, but it's admirably muted and melds into the background as speed picks up.

Interior

The Range Rover feels big inside, and once you climb aboard it offers a good view outside. Most controls are easy to use, but the audio and entertainment system interface isn't terribly convenient. The generous cargo hold benefits from a split two-piece hatch with a short tailgate.

Ease of use

Driving position is nicely adjustable, and the major controls are, for the most part, logically placed. A lack of control knobs is annoying, though.

Getting in/getting out

The air suspension lowers the vehicle when parked to reduce step-in and cargo-loading height. The doors open wide, but there are no pillar-mounted grab handles to grasp.

Roominess

The Range Rover offers ample head- and legroom and shoulder room. It's a generally airy feeling front and back. Note: Despite outward appearances, the Range Rover only seats five; there is no third-row option.

Visibility

The beltline is low and there's lots of glass, with a high seating position that helps the driver see down past the corners. The optional multiview camera system helps in tight quarters, and there are parking sensors front and rear.

Quality

The Range Rover HSE looks well-built inside and out, but the interior materials in particular look a bit plain and overly conservative. It's more an issue of style than quality, we suppose, but those two often go hand in hand.

Utility

The Range Rover's interior is large but follows the European design edict that states the inside of the car should be meant only for driving. Thus, it lacks many of the small storage spaces that owners of American and Asian SUVs may be used to.

Small-item storage

For such a big car, the door pockets are small and there's virtually no cubby space. All your daily knickknacks will have to fit in the glovebox and console. At least those are decently sized.

Cargo space

The cargo hold is large, and the two-piece tailgate makes it easy to cram it full because the lower half acts as a fence when the hatch is open. The back seat doesn't come close to folding flat, though, and it can't fold at all on long-wheelbase models.

Towing

Immense diesel torque is perfect for towing, and the air suspension is adept at supporting trailer tongue weight. The Range Rover comes well prepared to tow right up to its 7,716-pound towing limit.

Technology

Land Rover's new Touch-Pro Duo system certainly looks amazing. However, in our limited experience with it in other Land Rovers, we've found it can be a bit laggy and at times unresponsive. While the infotainment system has tons of features, it can also be overly complicated and frustrating to use.
2018 Range Rover
Td6, HSE, HSE Td6, Supercharged, Supercharged LWB, Autobiography, Autobiography LWB, SVAutobiography Dynamic and SVAutobiography LWB

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(0%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(25%)
1(75%)
1.3
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Brand New 2018 RR HSE 220 miles!!!
Cadcur,01/14/2019
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
On my second week of owning this car, she died in the middle of a school intersection. Grinding\unresponsive. Unfortunately, found out through Bellevue Land Rover that the front right drive shaft was improperly installed!!! Yep. 2 weeks old car w 220 miles!!! Can you assume that my consumer confidence is zero???? After service made ME call a tow truck- and 3 hours later got a loaner Velar. 😂😫😂😫Which the trunk is not working- the manager of loaners saw! WTH!
Broken Range
Vincent,12/31/2018
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I bought a brand new 2018 HSE full size Range Rover , it has been in the dealer 3 times and was in for over 2 months ,it has computer problems and they have no idea how to fix it . It was there for 2 months i picked it up last week when they claimed it was fixed i had it for 3 days and it broke again. All the Faults come on the dash and it goes into limp Mode. If you stop and turn the car on and off a few times it will reset and drive normal . This is my second Range Rover
DANGEROUS! Sudden, complete shut down on highway!
Concerned mother,11/09/2019
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
I was driving on a highway with my child when my 2018 Range Rover Supercharged lost power. It completely shut down- no acceleration, no steering, brakes. Not even a blinker to signal to any of the other cars on the highway that my car was broken down. It was the first time I had driven the car since bringing it in to the dealership for multiple faults. Before this near death experience, my husband and I experienced issues with the screen, the driver side door not closing, no ability to clear windshield when it is fogged up, issues with parking camera in addition to all the fault messages like suspension fault. I put less than 1500 miles on the car. It was certified pre-owned. Hopefully, Land Rover will do the right thing and get me out of this vehicle. This is my second Range Rover purchase.
Nightmare Ownership Experience
Blair,04/13/2020
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
In all the vehicles I have purchased both personally and professionally I can only good to excellent experiences with the vehicle ownership albeit there may be a hiccup here and there, but that's to be expected. After experiencing multiple issues with the 2018 Range Rover vehicle in less than a month of ownership and only having actual possession of the vehicle for 18 days in that month long period due to the time the dealership had it for the initial repairs it became clear the Range Rover I purchased was a lemon. It broke down for the first time not but a few miles from the dealership on the date of purchase. The battery light came on even though the dealership said the issue was a fuel sensor which was repaired. They assured me this issue would not occur again. Then the check engine light began coming on and going off seemingly randomly. Not yet having a permanent tag for the vehicle while experiencing multiple issues in less than a month clearly points to this being a problem vehicle, right? Well Land Rover didn't think so... they only said my vehicle didn't yet qualify for a re-purchase because the dealership was continuing to service the problems I was experiencing. So, if I understand that correctly, as long as they're attempting to correct the problems, no matter how many I experience over how long a period of time, this vehicle isn't a lemon deserving of a re-purchase even though I can't drive it more than half the time. Yes, let's allow that to sink in a moment... The initial breakdown issue continues to re-surface despite the dealership supposedly repairing the problem each and every time. I can't know when or where I will be stranded. Good thing Land Rover Roadside Assistance is open during business hours on business days... oh wait, that doesn't help me outside of business hours on weekdays or anytime on weekends. Save yourself, don't buy any Land Rover product. They may be pretty and be loaded up with features and tech, but they're simply overpriced garbage that will bring undue stress and frustration into your life.
See all 4 reviews of the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
518 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
518 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
518 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Range Rover models:

Terrain Response 2
Monitors the vehicle's traction and adapts to maintain control on different surfaces and road conditions.
Rear Traffic Monitor
Alerts the driver when backing up that a car or pedestrian is approaching the rear of the vehicle.
Driver Condition Monitor
Detects the signs of drowsy driving and lets you know you should probably pull over for a break.

More about the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB, Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic, Range Rover SUV, Range Rover Diesel. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), and SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE is priced between $76,999 and$87,490 with odometer readings between 3021 and33025 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Base is priced between $72,500 and$72,500 with odometer readings between 18264 and18264 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 is priced between $70,000 and$70,000 with odometer readings between 9834 and9834 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged is priced between $74,298 and$74,298 with odometer readings between 53491 and53491 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB is priced between $84,995 and$84,995 with odometer readings between 50010 and50010 miles.

Which used 2018 Land Rover Range Rovers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Land Rover Range Rover for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2018 Range Rovers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $70,000 and mileage as low as 3021 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover.

Can't find a used 2018 Land Rover Range Rovers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,701.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,118.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,335.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,152.

