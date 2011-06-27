2018 Land Rover Range Rover Review
- Excellent balance of off-road ability and luxury
- A wealth of interior and exterior options for customizing
- Long-wheelbase variant provides additional rear legroom
- Available with a diesel engine
- Large wheels can bring vibration and noise into the cabin at highway speeds
- Capability means compromise, and highway steering may be too heavy for some
- Standard engine's modest power may disappoint
What's big, powerful, luxurious, capable, high-tech and has a price range that starts with "sticker shock" and ends in "VH1 Behind the Music spending habits"? That would be the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover. It's a go-anywhere SUV luxury that can be specced to meet the most demanding standards.
Luxury and capability are the two big watchwords for the Range Rover. The interior will swaddle you in leather, wood and high-resolution displays. Meanwhile, a host of available off-road upgrades — including a trick traction control system — means this SUV can tackle terrain most drivers prefer to enjoy from the safety of a scenic overlook. There are a few weaknesses, such as a lackluster base engine and oversize wheels that don't help the ride quality, but considering all the vehicle's strengths it's easy to understand the cachet the Range Rover has earned.
In some ways, the Range Rover is in a class of one, but there are competitors worth considering. The Mercedes-Benz GLS offers a similarly potent combination of luxury and performance, though not the same level of off-road capability. The Lexus LX 570, meanwhile, is capable off-road but comes up short in on-road comfort. Of course, if you're looking at the top-tier Range Rover SVAutobiography Long Wheelbase, you might also consider the Bentley Bentayga.
Yet part of the Range Rover's enduring appeal is its ability to be anything from a school taxi to a limousine that can crawl a respectable distance up Mount Kilimanjaro to something that can embarrass some sports cars in a straight line. It all depends on how deep your pockets are.
2018 Land Rover Range Rover models
The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover comes in five main versions: base, HSE, Supercharged, Autobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic. While the base Range Rover comes well-equipped, the HSE gives you more standard features. The Supercharged is similarly equipped but has a supercharged V8. Next, the Autobiography adds more luxury options and driver assist systems, and the SVAutobiography Dynamic adds more power and sportier suspension tuning. The long-wheelbase versions of the Supercharged and Autobiography add more than 7 inches of rear legroom.
The Range Rover's base version comes with your choice of a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 (340 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque) or the Td6 version that has a turbocharged, diesel-powered 3.0-liter V6 (254 hp, 443 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.
Unlike other variants, there is no optional upgraded seat package, and a panoramic roof is only available as an option in this standard trim. Even still, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, three-zone climate control, and a 13-speaker Meridian sound system are standard. So is Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with a 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen and a second touchscreen to handle other cabin controls such as climate and seating adjustment.
Plus, many options are available to get your base Range Rover equipped nicely, including active safety features and driver aids, an upgraded stereo, a rear-seat entertainment package with two 8-inch screens, and a towing package.
Next up is the Range Rover HSE that includes a few more standard features such as 20-inch wheels, a power liftgate, soft-close doors, upgraded 20-way power-adjustable front seats, and access to a greater catalog of options. You can get the HSE with either the Td6 diesel V6 from the standard model or a powered-up version of the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (380 hp, 332 lb-ft).
Next is the Range Rover Supercharged, which is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (518 hp, 461 lb-ft). The Supercharged variant comes with 21-inch wheels, a more capable Terrain Response 2 system and All-Terrain Progress Control, which is basically the off-road version of cruise control. These off-road systems are available as optional extras on the lower trim levels.
The next rung up is the Range Rover Autobiography. The Autobiography packs the same supercharged V8 as the Supercharged, and it features significantly more content, such as a surround-view camera system, a 29-speaker Meridian sound system, 24-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, and heated and ventilated rear seats with remote power-folding. It also includes a gesture-operated sunblind for the panoramic sunroof and standard driver assist systems such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure intervention.
If you want the sportiest Range Rover, go with the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic. It uses an uprated version of the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 gasoline engine and produces 557 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. The Dynamic variant also features a lowered ride height and a more aggressive on-road suspension calibration.
The long-wheelbase models all share the same extended chassis. The Range Rover's wheelbase is lengthened by 7.8 inches, and rear-seat legroom grows by slightly more than 7 inches. Otherwise, they feature similar setups as their short-wheelbase twins. As the top dog, the SVAutobiography LWB comes with reclining executive-class seats, which includes deployable tables, a center console cooler with glasses, and a rear-seat entertainment system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our road test of the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE TD6 (turbo 3.0L V6 diesel | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 2018 Land Rover Range Rover has received some revisions, including a revised InControl Touch Pro Duo navigation and entertainment system and the new Terrain Response 2, an automated driving mode system. Our findings, however, remain broadly applicable to this year's Range Rover.
- Terrain Response 2
- Monitors the vehicle's traction and adapts to maintain control on different surfaces and road conditions.
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Alerts the driver when backing up that a car or pedestrian is approaching the rear of the vehicle.
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Detects the signs of drowsy driving and lets you know you should probably pull over for a break.
