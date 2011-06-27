Vehicle overview

There are few vehicles with as many incongruous elements as the 2012 Land Rover Range Rover. With its stately presence, leather-and-wood-bedecked cabin and smooth and quiet ride, it does a fine impersonation of a high-brow touring car. Yet the Range Rover's off-road-oriented hardware and robust architecture make it as ready to tackle rugged trails or inclement weather as any of its ancestors that had all the style and luxury of a military vehicle.

While the Land Rover's cabin is stuffed with all manner of luxury features, the engine compartment is stuffed full of muscular V8. Should the 375 horsepower of the standard engine somehow be inadequate, there is the Supercharged variant that cranks out 510 hp -- more than enough to make the 3-ton ute feel light on its tires. Either way, make sure you allocate plenty of funds for gas, as fuel mileage is expectedly dismal.

Luxury SUVs that can traverse the Australian outback or the Sahara desert are a rare breed. However tempting the plush 2012 Range Rover might be, though, a potential buyer must consider Land Rover's spotty reliability record. Sadly, the Range Rover has ranked consistently low in reliability surveys. As such, we suggest cross-shopping the Rover's worthy rivals, such as the Cadillac Escalade, Lexus LX 570 or Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Any of these other choices are likely to minimize the headaches of ownership. But for heritage, status and intrepid character, the 2012 Range Rover still leads the field.