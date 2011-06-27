  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(117)
2004 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons

  • Pleasant to drive and ride in on pavement, sumptuous interior, class-leading off-road capability.
  • High price, poor reputation for build quality, difficult-to-use stereo and navigation system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Designed and engineered by BMW, the Range Rover offers an optimum blend of on-road comfort and off-road capability in a stylish and well-trimmed package. If you can afford the price of admission, this is one British SUV that won't disappoint.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, the Range Rover gets an even more luxurious leather interior; buyers also now have the option of outfitting the vehicle with Contour 14-way electrically adjustable seats. A new limited-edition trim -- the Westminster Edition -- has been added; only 300 of these vehicles are slated for production. Each Westminster Edition Range Rover features pearlescent paint, 20-inch alloy wheels, leather-covered dash and center console areas, rain-sensing windshield wipers, leather Contour seats and an abundance of polished hardwood. This trim level comes in Java Black and Bonatti Grey exteriors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(72%)
4(14%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.5
117 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Best SUV I have Owned
reyes73a,05/07/2015
HSE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 5A)
I keep reading about people complaining about the build quality and reliability. That is all BS. We are talking about a car from 2004. Wait until the new 2015 models get reviewed 11 years from now and then we can compare who did better: Ford VS BMW.I bought it used with 77K and its been a wonderful car. I do all the maintenance myself and its actually quite cheap. I love to drive it. Gas mileage and outdated electronics are the two major setbacks for me. For highway driving gas mileage is good (25 mpg approx). The air ride its just great! People complain about the air suspension going out. The exact same thing happens on all +10yr old luxury vehicles that use it...
Best SUV I have ever owned
Alex,04/13/2010
I am so happy I took a chance and purchased a used range rover for only $17,500. I bought it with 103,000 miles on it but looked and drove 10 times better then one of my newer SUVd. I cant tell you how amazing and smooth the ride has been. Everyone over exaggerates repair and reliability problems but with a little bit of homework you can have things fixed easily. My left air strut died which is expected after 100k miles but easily found a refurbished one online and a month later my right air strut died as well and once again found and replaced it with a refurbished one. All I have to say is there are no amount of repair bills that could ever add up to the original MSRP and I saved over 70K!
Pleasantly Suprised...A Gem
pdxrover1,06/04/2012
We've owned this car for 3 years now. No major issues to speak of, must have gotten a good one. Only have 71k miles on it, but are looking forward to another 15k or so before upgrading to a newer model. 2004 is a great year with a fantastic engine made by BMW, not like later years where ford took over. Has never let me down reliability wise, took it to Alaska for a year, never slipped, got stuck, or had any kind of hesitation.
The Most Realistic 04 Range Rover Review You Will Read
randa314,06/01/2014
I purchased my 2004 HSE last year for roughly 13k and I have without question LOVED everything about the vehicle. Comfort, the performance, the overall ride of the vehicle. I've been pleasantly surprised by the gas mileage. Not sure how I would measure by the gallon, but I will say that when I fill up for 75.00 a tank, I can go from central VA to North Jersey on one tank and still have some fumes left over. A full tank gets me roughly 476 miles total for highway driving. For my local 20 minute each way commute to the office and my around town stuff, I can get through an entire week on one tank. Due to lack of characters, I will need to continue in a seperate review.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2004 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

More about the 2004 Land Rover Range Rover

Used 2004 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 2004 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SUV. Available styles include HSE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Land Rover Range Rover?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Land Rover Range Rover trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Land Rover Range Rover HSE is priced between $7,900 and$7,900 with odometer readings between 105029 and105029 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Land Rover Range Rovers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Land Rover Range Rover for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Range Rovers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,900 and mileage as low as 105029 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Land Rover Range Rover.

Can't find a used 2004 Land Rover Range Rovers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,855.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,772.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,248.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,382.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Land Rover Range Rover?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

