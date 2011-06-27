I keep reading about people complaining about the build quality and reliability. That is all BS. We are talking about a car from 2004. Wait until the new 2015 models get reviewed 11 years from now and then we can compare who did better: Ford VS BMW.I bought it used with 77K and its been a wonderful car. I do all the maintenance myself and its actually quite cheap. I love to drive it. Gas mileage and outdated electronics are the two major setbacks for me. For highway driving gas mileage is good (25 mpg approx). The air ride its just great! People complain about the air suspension going out. The exact same thing happens on all +10yr old luxury vehicles that use it...

