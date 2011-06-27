1990 Land Rover Range Rover Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1990 Land Rover Range Rover. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$925 - $1,625
Used Range Rover for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Land Rover Range Rover.
Most helpful consumer reviews
EasyDriver,07/15/2004
Love solid-truck experience of Range Rovers built in the 90's. Those built later are too car like with plastic-covered bumpers and low-profile tires. No one would take them seriously off road; but the 90's vehicles have all the creature comforts inside the cabin of luxury sedan, yet they're 100% truck on the outside. The four-wheel drive system is better than any I've used. None of the binding you get with some 4x4s when you turn hard. None of the wheel spin that you get with many positraction systems before the posi kicks in. I've scaled steep rocks with sloped sandy spots, and the wheels didn't spin an inch when one hit sand. But beware of maintenance!
porthos,04/17/2002
If you want a very reliable SUV, that will always get you where you need to be on time; then this is the truck for you. It is also a beast if you ever get hit. The whole veichle is reinforced steel. It's a little slow, but once it gets going get out of his way
RRK,05/20/2009
I love the RR classic, when it works. Interior design is in a class of it's own compared to contemporaries. Expect to pay huge annual repair bills regardless of where you get it fixed. Some dealers actually suggest repairs be done elsewhere (refuse to work on them). If you really want one, buy a slightly newer one (93-95) that is a LWB. The more powerful engine is definately worth it!
Craig Ross,08/12/2003
I loved this thing. Period. I sold it on my wife's order to get her a "Real" car. I should have gotten a better wife. That thing was not only a headturner but a wheel turner! I would drive right off the higway into mud, snow, rocks, what have you.. I have never been in a truck that handled like a 911!! Yes, it had problems, but it was worth it!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover
Related Used 1990 Land Rover Range Rover info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons