Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

1997 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons

  • Off-road ability, rugged styling, luxurious interior
  • Fuel economy, price
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Virtually unbeatable in both snob appeal and off-road talent, the Range Rover comes in two trim levels: 4.0 SE and 4.6 HSE. Both are the benefactors of new colors and fresh finishing touches for 1997.

In the 4.0 SE, an update of Land Rover's 4.0-liter aluminum V8 engine works in concert with a ZF four-speed automatic transmission, offering normal, sport, and manual shift programs. The 4.6 HSE comes equipped with a significantly stronger 4.6-liter V8 engine. Electronic traction control augments the permanent four-wheel-drive system. All-disc, all-terrain antilock braking is standard. So is a CD changer. This Range Rover 4.0 SE can tow 6,500 pounds on the highway, or 7,700 pounds in low range. Under the sheetmetal is a ladder-type chassis, plus an electronic air suspension system and beam axles. Rear trailing arms are made of lightweight composite material.

The Range Rover is loaded with standard equipment. That means leather and burled walnut in the interior, automatic climate control for the driver and front passenger (with micro-pollen filtration), 10-way adjustable heated front seats with memory preset, sunroof, 120-watt stereo--well, you get the idea. Dual airbags protect driver and passenger.

In addition to a stronger engine, the 4.6 HSE adds Pirelli 255/55HR18 tires, five-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, mud flaps, a leather shifter, and a chrome exhaust.

With a 4.0 SE priced well past fifty thou', the Range Rover obviously isn't for everyone. The Land Rover company calls it the "world's most advanced sport utility," aimed at "discerning drivers and sportsmen." We won't argue with that description. Given a choice, we'd prefer something on the order of a Lexus LS400 for ordinary highway driving. Still, if a taste of off-roading lies in your future, and a run-of-the-mill sport-utility vehicle doesn't turn you on, what better way to blast into the bush than in a Range Rover? It's not a drive, it's an experience.

1997 Highlights

The 4.0 SE gets three new exterior colors (Oxford Blue, Rioja Red and White Gold, all matched to Saddle leather interior), a HomeLink transmitter and jeweled wheel center caps. The 4.6 HSE gets three new exterior colors (British Racing Green, Monza Red and AA Yellow), one new interior color (Lightstone with contrasting piping) and a leather shift handle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(20%)
4(66%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
3.9
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hey it's a Range Rover
range driver 007,02/15/2009
Beside the electrical problems, and other odds & ends, the truck is fun to drive. The key is have a good mechanic, the one I use has a graveyard of dead land rovers to pick parts from. Also I was recently in an accident (rear ended) and all I can say is you should see the other guy.
great car when it works
niccoram,01/12/2010
This is my daily driver to and from home and school through city streets and the occasional bad traffic. Out of town trips are pleasant for as long as you check the hoses and water level so that overheating wont be a problem. changed suspension to Bilstein heavy duty shocks after the air stanchions gave way. Overhaul the engine every 35k Mi.. it makes a big difference. front windows come off alignment after a while which cause them to fall into the doors. I've already changed the climate control to Sanden AC. Carpeting has also given way and needs to be reupholstered after 30k Mi. Change oil once a year (Mobil 1 synthetic for warm climates)
Solid and basically reliable
Farkle,12/23/2002
I have owned many British cars -- including a Rolls and a couple Jags -- and I was used to unworldly service bills but with 112,000 miles on the odometer, this truck has been reliable. I have the 225hp 4.6 liter model. Truck has never let me down. I off road it a few times a year, pull a trailer (2000 lbs), fill up a roof rack and have screaming pre-teens in the back. Very few creaks and rattles! Short girlfriend really likes the air suspension, which can "kneel" to allow convenient access. I have not found service costs to be unreasonably high or extraordinarily frequent.
97 Range Rover 4.6 HSE Review
Best4x4,03/12/2006
I've owned several Land Rover's and the 97 4.6L HSE is without a doubt the most comfortable vehicle to drive in especially on long trips. I would highly recommend any Land Rover product to anyone looking for a unique and extremely comfortable vehicle.
See all 15 reviews of the 1997 Land Rover Range Rover
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1997 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1997 Land Rover Range Rover

Used 1997 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 1997 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SUV. Available styles include 4.6 HSE 4dr SUV AWD, and 4.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD.

