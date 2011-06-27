  1. Home
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons

  • One of the most luxurious cabins in the segment
  • very quick acceleration with the optional supercharged V8
  • available long-wheelbase body style for those who want maximum rear seat comfort
  • more capable off-road than any other vehicle in its class
  • diesel engine option delivers exceptional range.
  • Choppy ride on rough roads, especially with the larger wheels
  • heavy steering effort at highway speeds
  • base engine isn't very impressive when it comes to acceleration.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An SUV for those who want the very best in every respect. That's the promise of the Land Rover Range Rover. Equally at home on the highway or a muddy mountain road, the Range Rover puts you in complete control of any environment. Along the way, it coddles you in a cabin that is trimmed in the finest materials and fitted with the latest technology. Sound like your kind of luxury SUV?

Vehicle overview

The 2016 Land Rover Range Rover continues to be a classically styled, opulently appointed icon of luxury. But what we really like about this venerable SUV is that it's not just showy; it's functional as well. Like other Land Rover vehicles, the Range Rover is built to traverse the most difficult terrain imaginable, and doing so is now easier than ever thanks to the newly available All-Terrain Progress Control system (think of it as low-speed cruise control for off-roading). Even if you don't get much more adventurous than driving over a curb while pulling up to the valet stand, it's nice to know the capability is there.


There are few vehicles as capable on- and off-road as the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover.

Although it still looks and feels fresh, the current Range Rover enters its fourth year of production for 2016, so a handful of upgrades have been introduced to keep it up to date. In addition to off-road cruise control, there's a 40-hp boost for the HSE model's supercharged V6, which should help address our concerns about that engine's performance (though the base SE model's V6 soldiers on with the previous 340-hp rating). If you're more concerned with fuel economy, there's a newly optional turbodiesel V6 that returns an impressive 25 mpg combined, including 29 mpg on the highway. For astounding acceleration, try the long-wheelbase-only SV Autobiography trim (replacing last year's Autobiography Black), which boasts a 550-hp variant of the familiar supercharged V8 and also hits new highs in luxury and style. Moreover, Land Rover has seen fit to update the infotainment interface with a revised menu structure and standard InControl Apps integration.

If you want three rows of seats, though, the Range Rover can't help you, even if you get the optional extended-wheelbase body style. When it comes to three-row crossovers, the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class has the high-end luxury market more or less cornered. In the two-row class, the Porsche Cayenne gives you less isolation from the road but a much sportier driving experience: sportier even than the Range Rover's more athletic stablemate, the Range Rover Sport. And then there's the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, a repurposed military vehicle from the 1970s that's just as much of an icon as its British rival. Still, the Range Rover might be the one that puts it all together the best: the ultimate vehicle for those who want to go anywhere and leave no creature comfort behind.

2016 Land Rover Range Rover models

The 2016 Land Rover Range Rover is a two-row luxury SUV available in five trim levels: Base, HSE, Supercharged, Autobiography and SV Autobiography. A five-passenger layout is standard, with four-passenger "executive class" seating optional on Autobiography and standard on SV Autobiography.

The HSE, Supercharged and Autobiography are offered in both standard and long-wheelbase (LWB) variants, while the base Range Rover comes only with the standard wheelbase, and the SV Autobiography is LWB-only. Note that the LWB models add 7.3 inches of rear legroom, power rear window sunshades, rear-door map pockets, an extended panoramic sunroof with rear-passenger sunblind control and minor aesthetic enhancements.

The base trim is equipped with 19-inch wheels (20s are optional), an adjustable air suspension (with automatic lowering for entry/exit), Terrain Response selectable four-wheel-drive modes, automatic xenon headlights, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, heated power-folding mirrors, a hands-free power liftgate and tailgate (clamshell-style cargo access) and keyless entry and ignition. Inside there's tri-zone automatic climate control, heated 10-way power front seats, driver memory settings, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power-adjustable heated steering wheel, a heated windshield and manually reclining rear seatbacks. Also standard is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 13-speaker Meridian audio system with a USB port, satellite and HD radio and the InControl Apps suite.

The HSE model adds 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming sideview mirrors, power-closing doors, upgraded leather upholstery and interior trim, 14-way power front seats with ventilation and heated rear seats.

The Supercharged adds a V8 engine, 21-inch alloy wheels, foglights, an adaptive version of the Terrain Response system (Terrain Response 2 Auto) and All-Terrain Progress Control.

A number of options are available on the base, HSE and Supercharged trims. For all three trims, the Vision Assist package adds adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, ambient interior lighting, a surround-view camera system, a blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert. It also includes Terrain Response 2, All-Terrain Progress Control and foglights for the base and HSE trims and auto-dimming exterior mirrors for the base trim.

However you option it, the Range Rover's cabin is exceptionally well-appointed and stylish.

The Driver Assistance package builds on the Vision Assist package with a lane departure warning system, a self-parking system (with both perpendicular and parallel capability), traffic sign recognition, 360-degree parking sensors and WiFi pre-wiring. Adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking is separately available. A premium 19-speaker Meridian stereo can be specified.

The Tow package includes a tow hitch and a full-size spare tire, plus an active locking rear differential on the Supercharged trim. Additionally, there's a rear seat entertainment package with twin 8-inch screens (LWB models get 10.2-inch screens) that also adds winged headrests. A heated wood and leather steering wheel is a stand-alone option, and base models can be had with either a fixed or sliding panoramic sunroof.

The HSE and Supercharged are also eligible for 22-inch wheels and a Four Zone Climate Comfortpackage that includes quad-zone climate control, massaging front seats, a front cooler box (which can be deleted), power-adjustable rear seats (recline and lumbar) with ventilation and the Intelligent Seat Cargo Mode system, which provides power-folding rear seatbacks that can sense an impending collision with the front seatbacks and temporarily slide the front seats out of the way to make room. A fixed panoramic roof may be specified in place of the standard sliding roof.

The Autobiography comes with most of the above features, adding or substituting 21-inch wheels, a variety of special exterior and interior color combinations, upgraded and extended leather trim, a suede-cloth headliner, 18-way-adjustable front seats with massage and memory functions (both sides) and a 29-speaker Meridian surround-sound audio system.

Optional on the Autobiography is a Rear Executive Class Seating package that configures the rear seat for just two passengers, but also adds additional power adjustments, massage and memory functions, a rear center console and a console storage box (optionally with cooling).

The LWB-only SV Autobiography adds various chrome and other exterior accents, an even more powerful V8 engine, perforated leather trim, a leather headliner, 20-way power front seats, the Rear Executive Class Seating package, power-folding rear tray tables (with leather or wood surfaces and integrated USB charging ports), rear footrests (with a passenger-side power calf rest) and a rear cooler box.

Both Autobiography trims are eligible for a number of 22-inch wheel designs and color-shifting paint, among other fashionable flourishes.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Range Rover gets a new diesel engine and a 550-horsepower supercharged V8, the latter exclusive to the new top-of-the-line SV Autobiography model. The HSE trim, meanwhile, squeezes an additional 40 hp out of its supercharged V6. Other new features include All-Terrain Progress Control (off-road cruise control), a hands-free tailgate, an updated infotainment interface with standard smartphone-app integration and an air suspension that automatically lowers to ease entry and exit.

Performance & mpg

The base engine in the 2016 Range Rover is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine rated at 340 hp and 332 pound-feet of torque. It's standard on the SE trim, while the HSE gets a tweaked version that's rated at 380 hp. EPA fuel economy estimates are 19 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway) either way.

Newly available for 2016 is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6, known as the "Td6" and rated for 254 hp and a formidable 443 lb-ft of torque. The EPA pegs it at 25 mpg combined (22 city/29 highway), a remarkably efficient result for such a heavy vehicle. You can get the diesel engine in either base or HSE trim.

Supercharged and Autobiography models step up to a 5.0 liter supercharged V8 engine producing 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. The SV Autobiography gets a tweaked version that's good for 550 hp and 502 lb-ft. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 16 mpg combined (14 city/19 highway).

An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard with all engines, as is full-time four-wheel drive. The standard Terrain Response system provides five driver-selectable terrain modes with distinct powertrain, suspension and traction-control settings, while the optional Terrain Response 2 system adds an adaptive mode that senses surface conditions and adjusts the settings automatically. Land Rover's All-Terrain Progress Control extends the functionality of Hill Descent Control by maintaining a driver-specified speed (up to 20 mph) regardless of terrain incline. An active locking rear differential is optional on the Supercharged and standard on the two Autobiography trims.

Land Rover says the base Range Rover V6 will hustle from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, which is on the slower side for a high-end luxury SUV. In Edmunds track testing, the new diesel model hit 60 mph in 7.7 seconds. On the other end of the spectrum, a Range Rover Supercharged thundered to 60 mph in a stunningly quick 4.7 seconds.

Safety

The 2016 Land Rover Range Rover comes equipped with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The Vision Assist and Driver Assistance packages add additional safety technologies (see Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options, above). All models also feature Emergency Braking Assist, which uses forward-sensing radar and primes the brake system if a collision seems imminent. The available adaptive cruise control system adds full automatic braking capability (Intelligent Emergency Braking) in case the driver doesn't respond in time.

In Edmunds testing, a Range Rover Supercharged required 125 feet to stop from 60 mph, an average stopping distance for a large luxury SUV. A slightly lighter diesel model stopped in 117 feet.

Driving

The 2016 Range Rover's entry-level supercharged V6 is a fine engine in its own right, but it can feel somewhat overmatched by the Range Rover's imposing mass. The addition of 40 extra horsepower in the HSE model is helpful in this regard, as is the new turbodiesel engine, which effortlessly gets that mass moving with its huge low-end torque. That said, if your investment accounts are ready for a Range Rover, you might as well go all the way and grab the supercharged V8. Initial response to your gas pedal inputs can be a bit abrupt, producing less than civilized lurches at times, but the 5.0-liter mill is undeniably strong. The even larger and heavier Range Rover LWB doesn't feel quite so spirited with the 510-hp version of the V8 (the extra 40 horses attempt to alleviate this in the SV Autobiography), but there's still more than enough power on tap for refined, elegant acceleration.

Engine choices range from a fuel-efficient diesel V6 to a fast and furious 550-hp supercharged V8.

On the downside, the Range Rover doesn't exactly bristle with athleticism on winding roads, and the ride quality can be somewhat brittle over rough pavement. That's especially true if you opt for one of the larger wheel options; they go as high as 22 inches, and we feel even the Autobiography's standard 21s are pushing it. You'll find a bit more ride comfort in the LWB models, which do a better job of ironing out road imperfections. Either way, we suggest paying close attention to the steering during your test-drive; although it's light and precise around town, we've found it gets somewhat heavy at highway speeds. Off-road, of course, the 2016 Range Rover is very capable, easily powering through challenging terrain that would stop most luxury SUVs in their tracks.

Interior

The Range Rover's cabin is as elegant as the penthouse suite at a chic hotel, with a half-industrial, half-posh vibe that's unlike anything else on the market. All materials are first-rate, with artfully stitched leather and gorgeous wood trim. The driver sits up high in front of a rich 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, with the center stack's 8-inch touchscreen close at hand for infotainment and other vehicle functions. The standard InControl Apps suite allows you to connect your Apple or Android smartphone in such a way that certain apps (including iHeartRadio, Stitcher and Glympse) look the same on the touchscreen as they do on your device.

Although the infotainment interface has been updated for 2016, it still feels slow and outdated compared to most other systems on the market.

Beneath the fairly straightforward central climate controls is Land Rover's trademark transmission selector dial, which rises dramatically out of the console when you start the vehicle. While you can't go wrong with any of the Meridian audio systems, we're partial to the 29-speaker version, mainly because we'd greatly enjoy telling our friends that we have 29 speakers parked in the driveway.

Rear seat headroom and legroom are certainly adequate in standard-wheelbase Range Rovers, but tall passengers may find the rear quarters a bit less palatial than, well, their palaces. That's where the long-wheelbase Range Rover comes in. With more than 7 inches of extra rear legroom and additional seatback recline, even NBA centers can relax and enjoy the ride. For the full effect, snag the SV Autobiography with its business-class twin rear seats and power-operated leather tray tables &mdash; you know, in case you'd like someone to pass you the Grey Poupon.

Optionally leather-lined though it may be, the Range Rover's cargo area is rather modest for this segment, measuring 32.1 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks in place. Folding down the rear seatbacks opens up 71.7 cubic feet, which is decidedly unimpressive for such a large SUV. The LWB offers a moderately better 82.8 cubes. We do appreciate the clamshell-style rear hatch with its twin power-operated sections, now more convenient thanks to hands-free operation (anyone with the key fob on their person can open the tailgate by waving their foot under the corner of the vehicle). We're also impressed by the way the Intelligent Seat Cargo Mode saves you from having to slide the front seats forward before powering the rear seatbacks down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best vehicle we’ve owned!
rob b,10/31/2018
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
Although certainly pricey, the Range Supercharged delivers on all fronts! It is absolutely a treat to drive. Over the top elegance and comfort coupled with over 500 HP leaves little to be desired. Cargo area is fine-even on weekend trips/vacation with the kids-but certainly fine for normal everyday use. We couldn’t be happier with the RR!
Gift for wife
Marc,08/13/2018
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
My wife luvs her Range Rover. The ride and features of the car are outstanding. The heated seats and steering wheel are the best. The reliability has been average. Strangely, an engine valve (pvc) replacement was not covered under the certified warranty (very disappointing).
The Gentleman's Tank
Chris ,02/03/2020
Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
Picked up a used 2016 Range Rover Supercharged LWB in Indus Silver with the Ebony interior. Originally priced at $130K, I managed to find it for $72K with only 8,000 miles on it, in perfect condition. Everything about it is rock solid: the power, the luxurious cabin, supple leather, huge interior, massive trunk space. The deployable side steps are great for my (short) wife, and the Meridian premium sound system is spectacular. Biggest drawback is the electronics -- quite dated and laggy in terms of response times. Does feature Bluetooth for connecting to your smartphone, but lacks the Apple /Android CarPlay setup. If you can get a gently use one, I think you can reduce the huge depreciation hit from a new purchase, which is optimal. I plan on driving this one into the ground over time, and am hoping the maintenance is kept to a reasonable amount.
Range Rover Diesel?
Vincent,08/09/2020
Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
I was skeptical at first but when I researched that around the world , they use these diesels , I dug more. Longevity, use, off road and was frankly surprised how well people liked it. 25-28 mpg on a 5,000+ lb vehicles? My test drive, I beat the snot out of this engine and wanted to try 0-60, and braking. Impressed. The vehicle has 40,000 and from what I’m told these engines can easily go 250,000. Americans want gas , power 0-60 in 4 seconds. Just not reality I’ll take this diesel all day long. Oh clean burning as well. So go ahead and race by me, I’ll get there safely and in fine luxury. CHEERS!!!
See all 4 reviews of the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
254 hp @ 3500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB, Range Rover SUV, Range Rover Diesel. Available styles include Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged is priced between $45,966 and$59,999 with odometer readings between 25457 and73120 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Base is priced between $38,920 and$43,998 with odometer readings between 44260 and54704 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE is priced between $47,599 and$49,999 with odometer readings between 30098 and44062 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 is priced between $42,999 and$52,699 with odometer readings between 33284 and45515 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Base Td6 is priced between $53,999 and$53,999 with odometer readings between 33980 and33980 miles.

