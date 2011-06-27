Vehicle overview

The 2016 Land Rover Range Rover continues to be a classically styled, opulently appointed icon of luxury. But what we really like about this venerable SUV is that it's not just showy; it's functional as well. Like other Land Rover vehicles, the Range Rover is built to traverse the most difficult terrain imaginable, and doing so is now easier than ever thanks to the newly available All-Terrain Progress Control system (think of it as low-speed cruise control for off-roading). Even if you don't get much more adventurous than driving over a curb while pulling up to the valet stand, it's nice to know the capability is there.

There are few vehicles as capable on- and off-road as the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover.

Although it still looks and feels fresh, the current Range Rover enters its fourth year of production for 2016, so a handful of upgrades have been introduced to keep it up to date. In addition to off-road cruise control, there's a 40-hp boost for the HSE model's supercharged V6, which should help address our concerns about that engine's performance (though the base SE model's V6 soldiers on with the previous 340-hp rating). If you're more concerned with fuel economy, there's a newly optional turbodiesel V6 that returns an impressive 25 mpg combined, including 29 mpg on the highway. For astounding acceleration, try the long-wheelbase-only SV Autobiography trim (replacing last year's Autobiography Black), which boasts a 550-hp variant of the familiar supercharged V8 and also hits new highs in luxury and style. Moreover, Land Rover has seen fit to update the infotainment interface with a revised menu structure and standard InControl Apps integration.

If you want three rows of seats, though, the Range Rover can't help you, even if you get the optional extended-wheelbase body style. When it comes to three-row crossovers, the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class has the high-end luxury market more or less cornered. In the two-row class, the Porsche Cayenne gives you less isolation from the road but a much sportier driving experience: sportier even than the Range Rover's more athletic stablemate, the Range Rover Sport. And then there's the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, a repurposed military vehicle from the 1970s that's just as much of an icon as its British rival. Still, the Range Rover might be the one that puts it all together the best: the ultimate vehicle for those who want to go anywhere and leave no creature comfort behind.