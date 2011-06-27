Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews

So far, so good! Lenny Ferguson , 04/15/2016 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) 71 of 74 people found this review helpful I researched for months before buying my 2008 Range Rover HSE. I was worried about reliability reviews but there wasn't any other vehicle I wanted. I finally took the plunge and bought an 08 with 105k miles for $17k. I have to say I have been very impressed so far! My other car is a BMW 530i and the driving experience is very different (of course) but the Range Rover has such great character and comfort! I love it so far! I've put about 4000 miles on it in the first 6 weeks and it has averaged 19 miles per gallon with premium gas. My advice is to scrutinize the service history and always get a professional pre-purchase inspection! I nearly bought an 08 supercharged after the test drive, but the pre-purchase inspection showed it needed over $5k in work! Definitely worth the $150 inspection! Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Love My Rovers jshook , 04/24/2011 48 of 50 people found this review helpful I am on my third HSE ('04, '06, '08) and have absolutely loved all of them. Apparently, I am fortunate in that I have never experience any major maintenance issues. My only complaint is the $100+ it takes to fill it, but that goes with the territory. These vehicles are fantastic in all conditions. I live in the midwest and drive about 30,000 miles per year, so I see my share of nasty conditions including blizzards, ice and torrential rain. I never worry if I am in the Range Rover. Keep good tires on the car and it will get you there safely and effortlessly. Regarding interior finish and comfort, it doesn't get better, except on the newer RR's. Buy this vehicle....you won't regret it! Report Abuse

08 Supercharged tm , 01/01/2010 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Fourth Range Rover. Supercharged is very powerful with a great drive' look and fit. Nevertheless, terrible reliability!!! Blocks on supercharged not moulded properly. No car for a month while engine repaired. Good warranty but have to spend around $300 at every visit for tire rotation ect. Next problem occured while on interstate as power decreased while in fast lane. Supercharer pump and electrical problem. Unfortunately, dealer where Rover was purchased went out of business and car must be sent 70 miles to nearest dealer. Lots of money for such poor reliability but if near a dealership and admire vehicle, grab one. GREATEST ADVICE, trade before warranty expires!!!!! Report Abuse

Excellent to drive if not for twrrible problems bns2013 , 07/02/2013 33 of 35 people found this review helpful Bought the 2008 supercharged with 8000kms and have been using it for 1 year now....Done just 25000km as of now. Excellent car to drive but with problems of transmission. Gear change was knocking at low speeds. Took the car twice to the agents but came back saying nothing is wrong wasting my time. Third time, I had to insist them to do a proper check and they found that there were residue in the transmission oil. They changed the full transmission (at least this is what they said) and released the vehicle after keeping it for 10 days. Was driving good for 3 months and then came the problem again. Took it to the agent and they have to replace transmission again..8 days and still with agent... Report Abuse