Consumer Rating
(15)
2002 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons

  • Off-road prowess, stalwart design, luxurious amenities, premium image.
  • Premium price, utilitarian ride and handling qualities, funky ergonomics.
List Price Estimate
$1,604 - $2,774
Used Range Rover for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
Edmunds' Expert Review

Built for the bush but bought for bragging rights, Range Rovers are more likely to be found in Beverly Hills than Botswana.

Vehicle overview

Land Rover's flagship SUV is scheduled for a full revamp in 2003. Though certainly worth waiting for, there's still plenty to like about the current Range Rover.

Offered in just one trim, the Range Rover comes with a 4.6-liter V8 engine making 222 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque while achieving a whopping 12 mpg city and 15 mpg highway EPA fuel economy rating.

The Rover's V8 comes mated to an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission with the patented H-gate gearshift for transfer-case range changes. Normal and Sport modes can be selected in the high range, and the low range offers Normal and Manual, which proves especially useful when descending steep grades. Range Rover also features Land Rover's signature permanent four-wheel drive.

In addition to all-disc, all-terrain antilock brakes, traction control is standard on both Range Rover trim levels. The Rover can tow 6,500 pounds on the highway, or 7,700 pounds in low range. Cargo space is surprisingly limited, with just 58 maximum cubic feet available for loading. Under the sheetmetal is a ladder-type chassis plus an electronic air suspension system supporting rather rudimentary beam axles.

The Range Rover is loaded with standard equipment. That means leather and burled walnut in the interior, automatic climate controls for the driver and front passenger (with micro-pollen filtration), 10-way adjustable heated front seats with memory preset and heated lumbar support, 300-watt Harman Kardon sound system, power sunroof, and, well, you get the idea.

Body-colored bumpers and "smoked" exterior lighting give this SUV a stylish look. It rides on 255/65HR18 tires and five-spoke, 18-inch alloy wheels, rated for mud and snow. Standard are heated front windshield and rear window, and auto-dimming rearview and side mirrors for maximum safety and convenience.

With its high price tag, the Range Rover obviously isn't for everyone. Land Rover calls it "the world's most advanced sport utility." We won't argue with that description. Given a choice, we'd prefer something on the order of a Lexus LX 470, as it manages to offer nearly as much off-road capability while still providing a superior on-road ride quality and far more space inside.

Still, if a taste for off-roading lies in your future, and a run-of-the-mill sport-utility vehicle doesn't turn you on, what better way to blast into the bush than in an image-building Range Rover? It's not just a drive -- it's a lifestyle.

2002 Highlights

With an all-new Range Rover set to debut for 2003, the only change to the existing model for 2002 is the addition of a Westminster special edition.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(40%)
4(33%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(7%)
4.0
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

An Expensive Ride
INSTANT ROVER FAN,12/04/2010
So far so good. I took over this Range Rover after it was garage kept and pampered at every routine dealer maintenance suggestion. I continue to do the same and have not been disappointed. It's an expensive vehicle to maintain, but it will not disappoint when its called to duty. Yes, the vehicle has some quirks, but its something I have found in each vehicle I have owned. Nothing is perfect, but this vehicle gets me and my family where we need to go regardless of the weather and most importantly it does it safely. Luxury is one thing, but safety and reliability is top priority in my book and that is why I chose the 2002 Range Rover as the chariot of choice.
Mixed Bag
ff120,12/19/2009
I purchased my Range Rover with low miles on it. It is a great vehicle to drive that has many problems. The air suspension gave me fits. I had to eventually replace the entire system with regular shocks. The cooling system is always giving problems also. Funny enough I still love the car. It is great in bad snow and rain. Besides the trips to the shop for maintanence it has been reliable. The door locks and windows will act up at times along with the check engine light. By the way the SRS light is "haunted", its goes off in warm weather. The engine and trans are perfect. The body is rugged and the interior still looks new. For the money the door rubber should be better. Good car needs work
Not a good buy.
Rover Mom,09/18/2006
This SUV is always in the shop. Air suspension, auto locks go up and down while driving, truck "thought alarm was on" and wouldn't start ...left me stranded. It has something wrong with the steering. A/C and radio control buttons fall off. These are all reccuring problems that never get resolved at the dealer. And I've only had it 11 months. Like the looks and ride, but terribly dissapointed with maintenance. Did I mention it's a huge gas guzzler?
Stellar vehicle all the way around!
eyefleye,11/07/2008
Going on five years with my Rangey and surprisingly zero problems. I love the timeless styling and comfort. I bought 1 of 300 Westminster editions and hardly see any others on the road. I live in Atlanta and I think there's only one more here in town! Sturdy build quality, parts & paint keep her looking sweet and sexy, like the day she came off the truck. I bought it with 50k on it and now we're at 109k, nothing but routine maintenance. I bought the warranty through 100k and didn't use it once. I'm a true believer that if you take care of these Rovers, they'll last forever. My local shop says mine is one of the dryest underneath they've seen, for the mileage.
See all 15 reviews of the 2002 Land Rover Range Rover
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
222 hp @ 4750 rpm
More about the 2002 Land Rover Range Rover

Used 2002 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 2002 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SUV. Available styles include 4.6 HSE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Land Rover Range Rover?

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Land Rover Range Rover?

