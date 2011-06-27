  1. Home
1996 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Virtually unbeatable in both snob appeal and off-road talent, an all-new Range Rover hit the market last year, following up the original's 25-year lifespan. Slightly larger than its predecessor, the 4.0 SE uses virtually no carryover parts and offers more leg space and head room. Luggage space is claimed to be 50-percent greater, and the rear compartment has been enlarged.

An update of Land Rover's 4.0-liter aluminum V8 engine works in concert with a ZF four-speed automatic transmission, offering normal, sport, and manual shift programs. An electronic air suspension incorporates height sensors at each wheel, and electronic traction control augments the permanent four-wheel-drive system. All-disc, all-terrain antilock braking is standard. So is a CD changer. This Range Rover can tow 6,500 pounds on the highway, or 7,700 pounds in low range. Technical advances include an all-new ladder-type chassis, plus new front and rear suspension systems and beam axles. Rear trailing arms are made of lightweight composite material.

The Range Rover is loaded with standard equipment. That means leather and burl walnut in the interior, automatic climate control for the driver and front passenger (with micro-pollen filtration), 10-way adjustable heated front seats with memory preset, sunroof, 120-watt stereo--well, you get the idea. Dual airbags protect driver and passenger, and the Range Rover meets 1997 passenger car side-impact standards.

This year, Range Rover introduces a limited edition model available in Beluga Black or Rijola Red. For $7,000 more than the 4.0 SE, the 4.6 HSE adds a 225-horsepower 4.6-liter V8, Pirelli 255/55HR18 tires, five-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, mud flaps and a chrome exhaust. Last year's carryover Classic is canceled for 1996, and the new entry-level 4.0 SE is unchanged from last year.

With a 4.0 SE priced well past fifty thou', the Range Rover obviously isn't for everyone. The Land Rover company calls it the "world's most advanced sport utility," aimed at "discerning drivers and sportsmen." We won't argue with that description. Given a choice, we'd prefer something on the order of a Lexus LS400 for ordinary highway driving. Still, if a taste of off-roading lies in your future, and a run-of-the-mill sport-utility vehicle doesn't turn you on, what better way to blast into the bush than in a Range Rover? It's not a drive, it's an experience.

1996 Highlights

Base 4.0 SE model is unchanged for 1996. A new, more powerful 4.6 HSE model debuts, giving buyers extra horsepower, fat wheels and tires, mud flaps and chrome exhaust for a $7,000 premium over the 4.0 SE.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(50%)
4(21%)
3(12%)
2(17%)
1(0%)
4.0
24 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Must be "hands on" owner!
oc_range_rover,07/25/2014
Now that I've had mine for about 10 months I will say, this is a fantastic vehicle. To get all the comfort with the rugged of road capability is a true blessing. The value of these cars "used" is immeasurable. There is one big caveat to ownership however, that is, you must be a hands on owner. Must be able to do much of the maintenance and repair work yourself. also be able to source parts yourself. If you can do this the vehicle is an incredible value. If you cant, and must take it to a "qualified" shop when something goes wrong, then your wallet will be drained faster than your gas tank on this bad boy. Get your own hands greasy and be happy!
After 16 years of ownership.
dench,03/27/2012
I have this car (1996 RR 4.0SE P38a) for the past 16 years and it has been one of my favorite car that provides most fun when driving it. I love the driving position that gives me the control of the road like no other SUV. There are many problems with the car, but the main thing is that it's a truly reliable vehicle when you take good care of it. I've also experienced things like EAS(changed to fixed suspension), disfunctional A/C (Auto failed), plastic parts on the door frames are falling apart, interior panels crack apart, check engine light on all the time (didn't have any clue) and it just keeps on going and going... I've done most of my maints on a local shop, didn't spend much $.
Best SUV vehicle that money can buy.
Lord of Marlbrough,12/11/2008
I've owned this beautiful 4.6 HSE which was a one owner car owned by a heart specialist and had onlt 65000 miles on it when I picked it up at the dealership. I've been blessed by this vehicle since day one, because it was properly maintained before than I kept up with it no bills higher than couple of hundred dollars twice in five years. this vehicle is 12 years old now and it still turn heads as you drive by.
Great vehicle, nothing else like it.
lrscott,03/19/2010
It's been a decent truck. Got it a little over a year ago and was a little concerned about the decision, but went ahead and did it. NO REGRETS! Very well built, feels like you are commanding a luxurious cruise ship down the road in your captain's chair! Visibility is terrific! It leaks, get used to it... Recently drove a 2002 blazer. They don't even compare. Drives like a truck and is a bit of a slug, but is smooth as silk and gives you a feeling while driving it, that I cannot explain, and that cannot be replicated in any other car. Rovers are for enthusiasts and require more maintenance than usual, do it smart (don't take it to the dealership) and cost of ownership is fairly low.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

