Vehicle overview

Virtually unbeatable in both snob appeal and off-road talent, the 2000 Range Rover comes in two basic trim levels: 4.0 SE and 4.6 HSE. The 2000 model year brings us cleaner 4.0-liter and 4.6-liter V8 engines that qualify the Range Rover as a low-emissions vehicle.

Both of these engines were upgraded in 1999 with features like an all-aluminum sump, an advanced induction system that features a "Thor" manifold, modified rocker covers, improved placement and mounting of the auxiliary equipment, new engine sensors, and an ignition and fuel management system designed by Bosch. Both models have standard twin tailpipes. The 4.0-liter V8 that powers the SE makes 250 foot-pounds of torque and accelerates to 60 mph faster than the previous engine. The larger, 4.6-liter V8 that propels the HSE model makes 222 horsepower and 300 foot-pounds of torque.

In addition to all-disc, all-terrain antilock brakes, traction control is standard on all Range Rover trim levels. The Range Rover can tow 6,500 pounds on the highway, or 7,700 pounds in low range. Under the sheetmetal is a ladder-type chassis plus an electronic air suspension system and beam axles. Rear trailing arms are made of lightweight composite material.

The Range Rover is loaded with standard equipment. That means leather and burled walnut in the interior, automatic climate controls for the driver and front passenger (with micro-pollen filtration), 10-way adjustable heated front seats with memory preset, sunroof, and, well, you get the idea. A 300-watt Alpine sound system that features a Radio Data System display, weather band and six-disc CD changer is also standard.

This year the Range Rover gets several interior upgrades including chrome trim, revised cupholders and new instrument graphics. Auto dimming exterior mirrors, body-colored bumpers and "smoked" exterior lighting add this SUVs stylish look. In addition to a stronger engine, the 4.6 HSE adds 255/55HR18 tires, five-spoke, 18-inch alloy wheels, mud flaps, a leather-wrapped shifter and a cell phone. The 4.6 Vitesse further elevates the Range Rover's luxury status with power folding, heated outside mirrors, a body-colored grille, and a navigation system.

Buyers looking to give their Range Rover some attitude can order either 4.0 SE or 4.6 HSE in KIT trim. These models feature stainless-steel exhaust, front and rear bumpers in black, brush guards, and tow hooks.

With the 4.0 SE priced well over $50,000, the Range Rover obviously isn't for everyone. Land Rover calls it "the world's most advanced sport utility." We won't argue with that description. Given a choice, we'd prefer something on the order of a BMW 740iL for ordinary highway driving. Still, if a taste for off-roading lies in your future, and a run-of-the-mill sport-utility vehicle doesn't turn you on, what better way to blast into the bush than in a Range Rover? It's not just a drive -- it's a lifestyle.