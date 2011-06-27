  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(21)
2000 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons

  • Off-road prowess, solid design, luxurious amenities, premium image.
  • Premium price, utilitarian ride and handling qualities.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Built for the bush but bought for bragging rights, Range Rovers are more likely to be found in Beverly Hills than Botswana.

Vehicle overview

Virtually unbeatable in both snob appeal and off-road talent, the 2000 Range Rover comes in two basic trim levels: 4.0 SE and 4.6 HSE. The 2000 model year brings us cleaner 4.0-liter and 4.6-liter V8 engines that qualify the Range Rover as a low-emissions vehicle.

Both of these engines were upgraded in 1999 with features like an all-aluminum sump, an advanced induction system that features a "Thor" manifold, modified rocker covers, improved placement and mounting of the auxiliary equipment, new engine sensors, and an ignition and fuel management system designed by Bosch. Both models have standard twin tailpipes. The 4.0-liter V8 that powers the SE makes 250 foot-pounds of torque and accelerates to 60 mph faster than the previous engine. The larger, 4.6-liter V8 that propels the HSE model makes 222 horsepower and 300 foot-pounds of torque.

In addition to all-disc, all-terrain antilock brakes, traction control is standard on all Range Rover trim levels. The Range Rover can tow 6,500 pounds on the highway, or 7,700 pounds in low range. Under the sheetmetal is a ladder-type chassis plus an electronic air suspension system and beam axles. Rear trailing arms are made of lightweight composite material.

The Range Rover is loaded with standard equipment. That means leather and burled walnut in the interior, automatic climate controls for the driver and front passenger (with micro-pollen filtration), 10-way adjustable heated front seats with memory preset, sunroof, and, well, you get the idea. A 300-watt Alpine sound system that features a Radio Data System display, weather band and six-disc CD changer is also standard.

This year the Range Rover gets several interior upgrades including chrome trim, revised cupholders and new instrument graphics. Auto dimming exterior mirrors, body-colored bumpers and "smoked" exterior lighting add this SUVs stylish look. In addition to a stronger engine, the 4.6 HSE adds 255/55HR18 tires, five-spoke, 18-inch alloy wheels, mud flaps, a leather-wrapped shifter and a cell phone. The 4.6 Vitesse further elevates the Range Rover's luxury status with power folding, heated outside mirrors, a body-colored grille, and a navigation system.

Buyers looking to give their Range Rover some attitude can order either 4.0 SE or 4.6 HSE in KIT trim. These models feature stainless-steel exhaust, front and rear bumpers in black, brush guards, and tow hooks.

With the 4.0 SE priced well over $50,000, the Range Rover obviously isn't for everyone. Land Rover calls it "the world's most advanced sport utility." We won't argue with that description. Given a choice, we'd prefer something on the order of a BMW 740iL for ordinary highway driving. Still, if a taste for off-roading lies in your future, and a run-of-the-mill sport-utility vehicle doesn't turn you on, what better way to blast into the bush than in a Range Rover? It's not just a drive -- it's a lifestyle.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Range Rover now qualifies as a low-emissions vehicle. Interior and exterior upgrades improve the vehicle's look and feel, and new trim levels allow buyers to further dress up their Range Rover's appearance

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(48%)
4(19%)
3(24%)
2(0%)
1(9%)
4.0
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loved this car
mali,05/26/2010
My parents first purchased this car, and at first I thought it was the ugliest thing they could have bought, but after a few years I really started getting attached and when I got my license my parents let me have it. Within the year I drove i but 18,000 miles on it and it already had 186k so it was at the end of it life, so expected there was wear and tear but mostly in good condition. What broke was the suspension (EAS fault) which probably costs more to replace than what the car is worth currently. I used this car to drive friends around, haul grain for the horses, and we took many family adventures in it threw the cascades. Over all it was pretty reliable
Fun in a Range Rover
Michaelj,02/27/2002
This SUV is a blast to drive...on or off road. Took it out the weekend I got it and made it clawl through 2 feet of mug and forest (snow too) it never even flinched. drove it back on the highway at 130km per hour, like driving a regular car. city gas milage will shock even the non-enviromentalist, but highway is good for a truck this size. 22.8 mpg
City Range Rover 2000 SE
T. Sharrock,10/18/2006
My wife's car. She loves the great visibility from the Range Rover. Interior finish is top notch. Plenty of cargo space for hauling all of the trinkets from the shopping trips. Nice sound system. Car looks rugged but not flashy.
4.6 HSE, Love it!
Keith,03/28/2009
Reliable so long as it is maintained. Diesel would be ideal but not available in North America!! Fuel economy for a v8 truck is pretty good at about 18mpg combined and 25mpg hwy. Offroad performance which is a reason for my purchase is phenomenal and this is proven, living in Salmon Arm British Columbia. Overpriced but just buy a year-old unit, then it is a steal!
See all 21 reviews of the 2000 Land Rover Range Rover
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

