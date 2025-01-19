2025 Land Rover Defender Octa First Drive: A Subtle Yet Exciting G-Wagen Rival

A new name for a Land Rover that's not a Land Rover

The Octa is the offspring of Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team, which handles all the company's sporty specials. Think of SVO as the equivalent of BMW's M or Mercedes' AMG. But whereas AMG spans the breadth of the Mercedes range, SVO wears a bunch of different hats.

"There was lots of discussion about whether we should build a Defender SV," said Jamal Hameedi, SVO's director, alluding to the more road-focused, hard-hitting Range Rover Sport SV. "But we wanted to do something different with Defender. It needs its own identity." This led to the birth of the Octa name, which derives from the octahedral shape of a diamond, in case you were wondering.

Subtle Octa badging litters the car, but what you'll struggle to find are Land Rover badges. There's one on the nose but that's about it. JLR is determined to create a "house of brands" so Defender, Discovery, Range Rover and Jaguar all stand alone. It's a Defender Octa, not a Land Rover Defender Octa.