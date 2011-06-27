2005 Land Rover Range Rover Review
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable ride and handling on and off the pavement, classy yet rugged interior, spacious backseat, high level of off-road capability.
- High price, cabin ergonomics still aren't the best, engine could use more low-end torque, a few low-grade interior materials.
Other years
Used Range Rover for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
Designed and engineered by BMW, the Range Rover offers a satisfying blend of on-road comfort and off-road capability in a stylish and well-trimmed package. If you can afford the price of admission, this is one luxury SUV that won't disappoint.
2005 Highlights
The Range Rover's electronic systems -- navigation, audio and telecommunications -- are all new and completely integrated using fiber optics. The new DVD-based navigation system uses a VGA display, which is brighter and has better resolution than last year's LCD unit. A 4x4 driver interface graphically displays vehicle settings and positions, such as the angle of the front wheels, the suspension setting and the direction of travel. The Harman Kardon Logic 7 audio system has been boosted to 710 watts playing through 14 speakers. A Bluetooth wireless cell phone interface has also been added.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Land Rover Range Rover.
Most helpful consumer reviews
erniki,02/05/2011
Single owner, mostly highway miles, and this SUV deserves all the credit as a reliable, safe, and stylish SUV. Have just over 150K miles and have had 3 repairs on the SUV since first purchasing in 2004. 1) Cup Holder 2) Sunglasses Holder 3) O2 Sensor Routine Maintence on the SUV includes: 1) Every 5,000 miles change 0w40 Mobile 1 2) Tires 3) Serpentine Belt 4) Transmission and coolant flush 5) Brakes ** Do not take to Range Rover Dealer ** Since ford purchsed in 2003, the parts are regularly available at most auto mechanics at half the hourly rate. Love this truck, could not imagine ever going back to a Tahoe. Curp appeal, safety, and comfort at its best.
bergml,02/15/2012
107K miles, no major faults to note. All records going back to new. Typical fiddly LR stuff here and there (door handle release cable, dead battery---but it was the original that lasted 7 years, and these things are typically hard on batteries, occasional goofy electrical gremlins, cooling hoses randomly burst---this is well documented) but all in all, the truck has been tremendously reliable and is very comfortable and nothing feels as safe when you're having to navigate through blinding snow storms and 10 degree temps. My truck has the lux package so the seats are straight out of a 7-series BM and are very comfortable. Find one that has been looked after and you'll see why we love them!
William,07/10/2018
HSE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 5A)
I've owned at least two dozen cars in my lifetime. Mostly SUVs, but a few sedans. Hands down, this is the most unreliable car I've ever owned. I bought it new in 05 and got the longest warranty they had. I spent roughly 80k buying it, and including warranty work, over the past 13 years and 100,000 miles, this SUV has cost more to maintain than the cost of the car. Yes, over 80k in service, and I have all the records. Things started breaking right out of the gate - the nav screen, the air shocks, the waterpump, the transmission (which was fixed under warranty, but would have cost me 16k if it wasn't covered. Things that had just been fixed broke over and over and over again within a year or two of being replaced. At one point, the steering "froze up' while driving, and I almost got in an accident. I still own it, we use it as a farm car, it needs waaaaayyyyy too much stuff replaced to be worth fixing, but it still drives in 1st gear. Wish I could tell you just my SUV was bad, two other family and friends had the same car from the 03-05 model years, and they reported almost EXACTLY the same problems. Avoid one at all costs, unless it's free, and has extensive service records. This SUV is the biggest piece of junk ever built.
T Joseph,09/28/2010
We purchased this vehicle in 07, warranty was still on the vehicle. Every since 07 I can't even keep track of how many times this SUV has been in the service dept. I don't know if it's the manufacturer or the technicians that work at the dealership. on 3 different occasions I picked up the car and had to bring it back in less than an hour and it was always something different. pls purchase extended warranty if you plan on buying. Extremely poor maintenance.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5400 rpm
