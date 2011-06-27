I've owned at least two dozen cars in my lifetime. Mostly SUVs, but a few sedans. Hands down, this is the most unreliable car I've ever owned. I bought it new in 05 and got the longest warranty they had. I spent roughly 80k buying it, and including warranty work, over the past 13 years and 100,000 miles, this SUV has cost more to maintain than the cost of the car. Yes, over 80k in service, and I have all the records. Things started breaking right out of the gate - the nav screen, the air shocks, the waterpump, the transmission (which was fixed under warranty, but would have cost me 16k if it wasn't covered. Things that had just been fixed broke over and over and over again within a year or two of being replaced. At one point, the steering "froze up' while driving, and I almost got in an accident. I still own it, we use it as a farm car, it needs waaaaayyyyy too much stuff replaced to be worth fixing, but it still drives in 1st gear. Wish I could tell you just my SUV was bad, two other family and friends had the same car from the 03-05 model years, and they reported almost EXACTLY the same problems. Avoid one at all costs, unless it's free, and has extensive service records. This SUV is the biggest piece of junk ever built.

