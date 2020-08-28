Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me

I am a long time Lexus owner, both SUV and sedans, and stepped into a Range Rover Sport three years ago. Honestly it was the most exciting car I had driven. It is fast, handles like it is on rails and is good looking. So in 2015 I decided to add to my collection with the new HSE. I decided to go for the supercharged 6 for fuel economy since I live in Los Angeles and I am not towing anything. The car is very good looking and I have no issues with the interior finish but I did have an annoying rattle that the dealership can't seem to find and stop and the electronics have frozen up several times and I needed to turn off the car to reboot. Additionally, it takes 1-2 minutes when you start the car to initialize everything so don't try multi-tasking until the car is good and ready. For example, there is no chance of turning down the volume on the radio while activating your seat heaters while backing up. By the way you will do that more than you think. But the worst is my transmission has gone out three times and on the cars first birthday it got a brand new transmission. Isn't that special. Okay now 10 days after getting the new transmission, I pulled into a restaurant and couldn't get my car out of drive!! It literally wouldn't shift into any gear except Drive and I had to shut the engine off to put it into Park. Bravo the new tranny lasted almost 2 weeks. So ask yourself why are you buying the car?? You will look hot on your way to the dealership or being towed on a flatbed.

Read more