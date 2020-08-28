Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 6,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$69,400$16,884 Below Market
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGV2TFXFA211584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,370 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,995$6,791 Below Market
Hamilton Avenue Auto Sales - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2VF4FA215460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$54,000$4,565 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$145,263 ORIGINAL MSRP**AUTOBIOGRAPHY PACKAGE($36,000)**POWER DEPLOYABLE SIDE STEP PACKAGE($3,617)**22" PREMIUM WHEELS($2,100)**REAR EXECUTIVE CLASS SEATING**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BLIND SPOT ALERT**MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND PACKAGE**HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS**PANORAMIC MOONROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**KEYLESS REMOTE**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle is a certified CarFax One Owner with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGV2TF2FA209604
Stock: 15781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
Request a QuoteAdNEW2018 Land Rover Range RoverEdmunds data shows offers may be available near you3 Offers Near 20147Request a QuoteVisit LANDROVERUSA.COM for detailsLANDROVERUSA.COMDisclaimer*
- 42,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$49,000$2,366 Below Market
Napletons River Oaks Honda - Lansing / Illinois
2015 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged CARFAX One-Owner. LWB Gray Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony Leather, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Meridian, Radio data system, Radio: 380 Watt Meridian Audio w/8" Touchscreen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, TBD Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Weather band radio, Wheels: 21" 10-Spoke Alloy - Style 101, Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony Leather.Odometer is 22414 miles below market average! KBB Fair Market Range High: $49,937For your peace of mind, we have included over 35+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Napleton River Oaks Honda offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a market report on how we arrived at the price. Call 708-868-0100 or Stop by Napleton's River Oaks Honda conveniently located off 80-94 Torrence Ave North Exit. 17220 Torrence Ave Lansing, Ill 60438. Serving the Greater Chicago, Il Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too! Plus tax, title, license, and Napleton certification fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS3TF4FA221042
Stock: PFD6557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 53,437 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$39,800$8,148 Below Market
Sanfer Sports Cars Inc - Miami / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2VF0FA206464
Stock: 21606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$43,500$6,794 Below Market
Car City Wholesale - Shawnee / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2TF1FA227018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,020 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$69,888$3,955 Below Market
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 22K Miles On This Beautiful Autobiography Range Rover. Santorini Black On Ivory Premium Leather. Factory Options Include: Panorama Glass Roof, Meridian Premium Surround Sound, 21in. Stlye 5 Wheel Pkg., Alston Headliner, Rear Entertainment System, Power Rear Seats, Proximity Cameras, Heated Wood And Leather Steering Wheel, All Weather Floor Protection, Nav, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera And Much More!... This Awesome Range Rover Autobiography Had An Original MSRP Of Over $139K. It Also Comes With All Books, Both Keys And A Squeaky Clean Carfax Report Showing An Impeccable Service History And All Service Up To Date... This Is The One, Don't Settle For Less. Call Us Before This One Gets Away! ........................... We Have Extremely Low Interest Rates With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now........... ........................................................................... Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear AC Seats, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGV2TF3FA212110
Stock: 3481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
Request a QuoteAdNEW2018 Land Rover Range RoverEdmunds data shows offers may be available near you3 Offers Near 20147Request a QuoteVisit LANDROVERUSA.COM for detailsLANDROVERUSA.COMDisclaimer*
- 64,787 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$45,999$3,200 Below Market
Brandon Auto Mall FIAT - Brandon / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASYCLEAN AND SANITIZED.Recent Arrival! *Carfax Accident Free*, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Local Trade, Nonsmoker, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Tow Package, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Performance Tires, Active Parking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, AndroidTM Auto/Apple Carplay, Automatic Headlights, Blind-Spot Monitors, Collision Warning Alert System, Heated/Cooled Seats, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Smartphone App Integration, Touchscreen Controls, Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged, 4D Sport Utility, 5.0L V8 Supercharged, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Mariana Black Metallic, Ivory/Espresso/Ivory/Ivory w/Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim. 2015 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged Mariana Black Metallic Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged, 4D Sport Utility, 5.0L V8 Supercharged, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Mariana Black Metallic, Ivory/Espresso/Ivory/Ivory w/Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2TF9FA237697
Stock: KW3734A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$42,538$2,514 Below Market
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.28.20 Expires close of business 08.30.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged, 5.0L V8 Supercharged, 8-Speed Automatic, Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony w/Grained Leather Seat Trim.2015 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 SuperchargedSantorini Black Metallic *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.Odometer is 2978 miles below market average!Reviews:* Opulent interior; very quick acceleration with the optional supercharged V8; available long-wheelbase body style; capable off-road. Source: Edmunds* Every generation of Range Rover sets a new benchmark and the 4th generation is a bold evolution of the design. While the new shape is more refined the key lines and architectural shapes instantly tell you it's a Range Rover. The signature clamshell hood, floating roof, deep imposing grille and headlamp graphics have the familiar presence, yet the front of the new vehicle is subtly different. Dynamic Response uses an electronic two-channel control system to independently regulate both front and rear suspension units. This dramatically reduces body lean during cornering and enhances control and stability. The Range Rover is powered by a 510hp 5.0L V8 Supercharged engine with eight-speed automatic transmission. Capable of taking on tougher situations than ever before, the new four-corner air suspension system is designed to keep the Range Rover composed and stable no matter how rough the terrain. For unprecedented ride quality, it switches height seamlessly. Terrain Response puts Range Rover's full capabilities at the driver's command. This next generation system monitors driving conditions and automatically optimizes the vehicle's settings to suit the terrain. The refinement of the interior gives a sense of wellbeing: the broader, more refined center console puts essential controls within easy reach, while the clean, elegant surfaces with fine leathers and veneers give a feeling of serenity and calm. A panoramic roof floods the interior with light, enhancing the feeling of space and being connected to the outside. The Rear Executive Class seats give a new dimension to relaxing. Seating two individual passengers, this configuration allows for even more space with the addition of a massage function as a comforting extra. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryLand Rover 2015 Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged 5.0L V8 Supercharged 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2TF8FA202455
Stock: 141553N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 93,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$40,897$2,036 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 5.0L V8 Supercharged 4WDBLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER PACKAGE - POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS DUAL POWER SEAT, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID CAR, ALLOY WHEELS, SOUND PACKAGE - SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, MERCEDES ME CONNECT, Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony w/Grained Leather Seat Trim. Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony w/Grained Leather Seat Trim, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Meridian, Radio data system, Radio: 380 Watt Meridian Audio w/8" Touchscreen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, TBD Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Weather band radio, and Wheels: 21" 10-Spoke Alloy - Style 101.Thank you for choosing Fields Auto Group...as part of our unique level of service, all of our customers enjoy automatic enrollment in our Fields Matters Loyalty Program. This program offers you and your vehicle a wide array of exclusive amenities such as; Complimentary Car Washes, 10% off Accessories and Clothing, Internet Work Stations, Fields Gourmet Coffee Bar and Ice Cream, Free Service Loaners with Scheduled Appointments, Local Shuttle, Free Wi-Fi and much more. Please call or visit us for complete Fields Matters details!Reviews:* Opulent interior; very quick acceleration with the optional supercharged V8; available long-wheelbase body style; capable off-road. Source: Edmunds* Every generation of Range Rover sets a new benchmark and the 4th generation is a bold evolution of the design. While the new shape is more refined the key lines and architectural shapes instantly tell you it's a Range Rover. The signature clamshell hood, floating roof, deep imposing grille and headlamp graphics have the familiar presence, yet the front of the new vehicle is subtly different. Dynamic Response uses an electronic two-channel control system to independently regulate both front and rear suspension units. This dramatically reduces body lean during cornering and enhances control and stability. The Range Rover is powered by a 510hp 5.0L V8 Sup
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2TF1FA241663
Stock: PBC5103A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 70,931 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$42,995$2,012 Below Market
Adam Auto Group - Crestwood / Illinois
Available by appointment only. Now offering 100% Online Car Buying. Our Buy From Home Program features remote paperwork processing verified vehicle sanitation and home delivery. Take advantage of our Peace of Mind Buying Experience with the availability of on-site personal vehicle inspections or an independent third-party inspection of your choice. Adam Auto Group is your premier destination for premium used cars trucks and SUV's in the Chicago Land Area and we're committed to providing you with a hassle-free transparent experience. Shipping available anywhere in the Continental USA and most vehicles come with a FREE Limited Warranty. Call us to schedule an appointment or for details at (708) 972-7914.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS3TF2FA203459
Stock: 642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,564 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$35,995$2,523 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***BLACK ON BLACK PREMIUM LUXURY SUV................................BIG BODY, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, POWER TAILGATE, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2VF6FA225794
Stock: MAX17328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-09-2019
- 53,941 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$51,745$1,578 Below Market
Heritage Chevrolet Buick - Owings Mills / Maryland
**HEATED LEATHER SEATS**NAVIGATION**A/C** **PANORAMIC ROOF**POWER EQUIPPED** **WHEEL PACKAGE** Clean CARFAX. Black 2015 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged Autobiography 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Supercharged Recent Arrival! Reviews: * Opulent interior; very quick acceleration with the optional supercharged V8; available long-wheelbase body style; capable off-road. Source: Edmunds * Every generation of Range Rover sets a new benchmark and the 4th generation is a bold evolution of the design. While the new shape is more refined the key lines and architectural shapes instantly tell you it's a Range Rover. The signature clamshell hood, floating roof, deep imposing grille and headlamp graphics have the familiar presence, yet the front of the new vehicle is subtly different. Dynamic Response uses an electronic two-channel control system to independently regulate both front and rear suspension units. This dramatically reduces body lean during cornering and enhances control and stability. The Range Rover is powered by a 510hp 5.0L V8 Supercharged engine with eight-speed automatic transmission. Capable of taking on tougher situations than ever before, the new four-corner air suspension system is designed to keep the Range Rover composed and stable no matter how rough the terrain. For unprecedented ride quality, it switches height seamlessly. Terrain Response puts Range Rover's full capabilities at the driver's command. This next generation system monitors driving conditions and automatically optimizes the vehicle's settings to suit the terrain. The refinement of the interior gives a sense of wellbeing: the broader, more refined center console puts essential controls within easy reach, while the clean, elegant surfaces with fine leathers and veneers give a feeling of serenity and calm. A panoramic roof floods the interior with light, enhancing the feeling of space and being connected to the outside. The Rear Executive Class seats give a new dimension to relaxing. Seating two individual passengers, this configuration allows for even more space with the addition of a massage function as a comforting extra. Source: The Manufacturer Summary *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGV2TF7FA214359
Stock: CU214359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 33,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$44,647$3,257 Below Market
Haron Jaguar - Fresno / California
Haron Jaguar Land Rover has been a family owned and operated business since 1945. We are proud to offer the following vehicle: Santorini Black Metallic 2015 Land Rover Range Rover 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE IMPORTANT VEHICLE INFO: -NEW Air Filter -NEW Cabin Filter -Brakes have over 80% life remaining -Tires have over 70% life remaining CARFAX One-Owner. 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Supercharged
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2VF7FA209197
Stock: 9071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 56,149 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$40,997$3,001 Below Market
Rob Lambdins University Dodge Ram - Davie / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Almond/Espresso/Almond/Ivory w/Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim. 2015 Land Rover Range Rover 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE white 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SuperchargedReviews: * Opulent interior; very quick acceleration with the optional supercharged V8; available long-wheelbase body style; capable off-road. Source: Edmunds * Every generation of Range Rover sets a new benchmark and the 4th generation is a bold evolution of the design. While the new shape is more refined the key lines and architectural shapes instantly tell you it's a Range Rover. The signature clamshell hood, floating roof, deep imposing grille and headlamp graphics have the familiar presence, yet the front of the new vehicle is subtly different. Dynamic Response uses an electronic two-channel control system to independently regulate both front and rear suspension units. This dramatically reduces body lean during cornering and enhances control and stability. The Range Rover is powered by a 510hp 5.0L V8 Supercharged engine with eight-speed automatic transmission. Capable of taking on tougher situations than ever before, the new four-corner air suspension system is designed to keep the Range Rover composed and stable no matter how rough the terrain. For unprecedented ride quality, it switches height seamlessly. Terrain Response puts Range Rover's full capabilities at the driver's command. This next generation system monitors driving conditions and automatically optimizes the vehicle's settings to suit the terrain. The refinement of the interior gives a sense of wellbeing: the broader, more refined center console puts essential controls within easy reach, while the clean, elegant surfaces with fine leathers and veneers give a feeling of serenity and calm. A panoramic roof floods the interior with light, enhancing the feeling of space and being connected to the outside. The Rear Executive Class seats give a new dimension to relaxing. Seating two individual passengers, this configuration allows for even more space with the addition of a massage function as a comforting extra. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryAll prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2VF3FA219967
Stock: U0T357132A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 52,887 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$51,785$1,971 Below Market
Supreme Automotive - Bronx / New York
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; color: #454545}span.s1 {font: 10.0px Helvetica}Standard Features Aluminum front subframe / Aluminum suspension arms and wheel carriers / Lightweight steel subframe / 4-wheel ventilated anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) with Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) / Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Brake Fade Compensation Start-off Assistant Brake Drying and Brake Stand-by features / LED Headlights / Power-folding heated side mirrors / Audio system / Anti-theft AM/FM stereo CD/MP3 player with Radio Data System (RDS) / SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with 1-year All Access subscription / HD Radio™ with multicast FM station reception / steering wheel with controls for audio system cruise control and Bluetooth® wireless communication for hands-free mobile phone2 / USB audio connection and hands-free Bluetooth® including Audio Streaming / Instrument cluster with extended contents / Expanded Check Control vehicle monitor system / iDrive system with on-board computer and touchpad Controller and 8 programmable memory buttons / Exterior temperature display with alarm for freezing temperatures / Dynamic Cruise Control3 / Navigation system with high-resolution screen; 3-D maps; 200 GB hard drive with 20 GB storage for audio files; voice feedback and Voice command system; and navigation map with Over-the-Air (OTA) updates / Tire Pressure Monitor / ConnectedDrive Services / Advanced Real Time Traffic Information / TeleService / Rear-window defroster / Rear-view Camera / Comfort and convenience / Engine Start/Stop button / Advanced Vehicle & Key Memory includes most recently used climate-control temperature and air-distribution settings; exterior mirror and power seat settings; audio tone settings and radio presets; central-locking preferences; and lighting preferences / Comfort Access keyless entry with multi-function remote control including hands-free trunk-lid opening / Automatic climate control with separate left/right temperature and air-distribution controls; automatic air recirculation and micro-filter ventilation system with replaceable active-charcoal filters / Front-seat adjustable center armrest / Automatic-dimming interior rear-view mirror and exterior side-view mirrors / Rain-sensing windshield wipers with adjustable speed and automatic headlight control / adjustable steering wheel / Power windows with one-touch up/down operation / Ambient Lighting / Dual front sun visors with illuminated mirrors / Cupholders for front seats / 3-stage heated front seats / Four 12V power outlets (one in front center console one in rear center console one under the glove compartment one in the trunk) / Universal garage-door opener / Storage compartment package / Driver's and passenger's front airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) with advanced technology: dual-threshold dual-stage deployment; and front-passenger-seat sensors designed to prevent unnecessary airbag deployment / Active Knee Protection / Front-seat side-impact airbags / Front safety belts with automatic pretensioners / Acoustic safety-belt warning / LATCH attachment for child-restraint safety installation / Automatic-locking retractors (ALR) on all passenger-seat safety belts (for installation of child-restraint seats) / Adaptive Brakelights / Programmable LED Daytime Running Lights / Impact sensor that activates Battery Safety Terminal disconnect of alternator Visit Supreme Automotive online at bronxsupreme.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-881-0001 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGV2TF1FA217659
Stock: X220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,035 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$47,848$1,600 Below Market
Land Rover Peabody - Peabody / Massachusetts
Lyon Waugh Certified Pre-Owned 5 year/100,000 mile Limited Power Train Warranty*2015 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER LWB 5.0L Supercharged V8, Fully Equiped w Vision Assist Package(Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/High Beam Assist Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Surround Camera System), 21' Factory Alloys, Tow Package, Front and Rear Climate Comfort Package(4-Zone Climate Control Front Cooler Box, Front Multi Function Massage Seats Power Rear Climate Seats), Rear Entertainment, Drivers Assitance Package(Perpendicular Parallel Park w/Park Exit Traffic Sign Recognition), Premium Surround Sound System, and More. Original MSRP $121,355.00 We offer Only the highest quality Pre-Owned Vehicles that exceed our very high standards So you can have a 100% confidence in your purchase. * Lyon Waugh CPO Limited Power Train Warranty/ 5 Years from Date of Purchase or 100,000 Miles Whichever Occurs First.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS3TF5FA222474
Stock: RP444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 74,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$40,997$1,600 Below Market
Land Rover Denver - Littleton / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Land Rover Denver is excited to offer this beautiful 2015 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged in Barolo Black Metallic and Espresso/Espresso/Ivory/Ivory. 4WD 5.0L V8 Supercharged Adaptive Xenon Headlamps w/High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, FREE WI FI IN SERVICE BUSINESS LOUNGE, Premium audio system: Meridian, Shadow Walnut Wood Trim, Surround Camera System, Vision Assist Pack.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Reviews:* Opulent interior; very quick acceleration with the optional supercharged V8; available long-wheelbase body style; capable off-road. Source: Edmunds* Every generation of Range Rover sets a new benchmark and the 4th generation is a bold evolution of the design. While the new shape is more refined the key lines and architectural shapes instantly tell you it's a Range Rover. The signature clamshell hood, floating roof, deep imposing grille and headlamp graphics have the familiar presence, yet the front of the new vehicle is subtly different. Dynamic Response uses an electronic two-channel control system to independently regulate both front and rear suspension units. This dramatically reduces body lean during cornering and enhances control and stability. The Range Rover is powered by a 510hp 5.0L V8 Supercharged engine with eight-speed automatic transmission. Capable of taking on tougher situations than ever before, the new four-corner air suspension system is designed to keep the Range Rover composed and stable no matter how rough the terrain. For unprecedented ride quality, it switches height seamlessly. Terrain Response puts Range Rover's full capabilities at the driver's command. This next generation system monitors driving conditions and automatically optimizes the vehicle's settings to suit the terrain. The refinement of the interior gives a sense of wellbeing: the broader, more refined center console puts essential controls within easy reach, while the clean, elegant surfaces with fine leathers and veneers give a feeling of serenity and calm. A panoramic roof floods the interior with light, enhancing the feeling of space and being connected to the outside. The Rear Executive Class seats give a new dimension to relaxing. Seating two individual passengers, this configuration allows for even more space with the addition of a massage function as a comforting extra. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2TFXFA240852
Stock: TFA240852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover Range Rover searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover
- 5(18%)
- 3(9%)
- 2(18%)
- 1(55%)
Related Land Rover Range Rover info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Land Rover Defender Frisco TX
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Saint Paul MN
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Lexington KY
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Virginia Beach VA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Anaheim CA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Katy TX
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Little Rock AR
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Lawrenceville GA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Wichita KS
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Spokane WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018 Mckinney TX
- Used Honda Civic 2017 Baltimore MD
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017 Waco TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS