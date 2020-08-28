Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me

1,401 listings
Range Rover Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography

    6,018 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $69,400

    $16,884 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Gray
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    72,370 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,995

    $6,791 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography

    48,507 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $54,000

    $4,565 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB in Gray
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB

    42,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $49,000

    $2,366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    53,437 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $39,800

    $8,148 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    40,606 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $43,500

    $6,794 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography

    22,020 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $69,888

    $3,955 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    64,787 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $45,999

    $3,200 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    58,452 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $42,538

    $2,514 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    93,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $40,897

    $2,036 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB

    70,931 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $42,995

    $2,012 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    74,564 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $35,995

    $2,523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography

    53,941 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $51,745

    $1,578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    33,730 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $44,647

    $3,257 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in White
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    56,149 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $40,997

    $3,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography

    52,887 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $51,785

    $1,971 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB

    47,035 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $47,848

    $1,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    74,970 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $40,997

    $1,600 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover Range Rover searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover

Read recent reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover
Overall Consumer Rating
Overall Consumer Rating
2.111 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (18%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (18%)
  • 1
    (55%)
My dream has turned into a nightmare!
Greg Barsamian,02/23/2016
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I am a long time Lexus owner, both SUV and sedans, and stepped into a Range Rover Sport three years ago. Honestly it was the most exciting car I had driven. It is fast, handles like it is on rails and is good looking. So in 2015 I decided to add to my collection with the new HSE. I decided to go for the supercharged 6 for fuel economy since I live in Los Angeles and I am not towing anything. The car is very good looking and I have no issues with the interior finish but I did have an annoying rattle that the dealership can't seem to find and stop and the electronics have frozen up several times and I needed to turn off the car to reboot. Additionally, it takes 1-2 minutes when you start the car to initialize everything so don't try multi-tasking until the car is good and ready. For example, there is no chance of turning down the volume on the radio while activating your seat heaters while backing up. By the way you will do that more than you think. But the worst is my transmission has gone out three times and on the cars first birthday it got a brand new transmission. Isn't that special. Okay now 10 days after getting the new transmission, I pulled into a restaurant and couldn't get my car out of drive!! It literally wouldn't shift into any gear except Drive and I had to shut the engine off to put it into Park. Bravo the new tranny lasted almost 2 weeks. So ask yourself why are you buying the car?? You will look hot on your way to the dealership or being towed on a flatbed.
Report abuse
