Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons

  • Magnificent interior
  • off-road capability is there should you care to use it
  • stunningly quick acceleration with supercharged V8 engine.
  • Choppy ride detracts from comfort
  • heavy steering effort gets tiresome at highway speeds
  • jumpy throttle response with supercharged V8.
Land Rover Range Rover for Sale
List Price Estimate
$22,571 - $29,022
Used Range Rover for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Land Rover Range Rover is a thoroughly opulent luxury SUV with plenty of off-road prowess. However, if you don't need all of its capabilities, you'll find its competitors easier and more comfortable to drive on an everyday basis.

Vehicle overview

For years now, Land Rover has sought to make the Range Rover the luxury SUV benchmark for consumers who crave both jungle-conquering off-road ability and the kind of high-end cabin furnishings that make you feel like you're headed out on an expensive safari vacation every time you climb aboard. In most respects, the top Land Rover has been quite successful at this. The mission won't be any different for the redesigned 2013 Land Rover Range Rover, but in a nod to today's more environmentally sensitive and technology-oriented world, fuel economy ratings are up and the Range Rover's cabin electronics have moved into the modern era.

Starting things off for the redesigned 2013 Range Rover is a trip to the gym. All-aluminum body construction and numerous other measures have resulted in massive weight reduction compared with last year's model. Depending on trim level and options, this Range Rover is anywhere from about 400 to 900 pounds lighter than its predecessor. The result is a significant improvement in both fuel economy and acceleration. What's more, the new Range Rover handles better than before, and properly equipped, it can still tackle off-road trails normally reserved for Jeeps. Inside, the new Land Rover Range Rover is still one of a kind. Few SUVs can combine the old world ambience of high-grade leathers and woods with the contemporary electronic displays as effectively as the 2013 Range Rover.

The 2013 Land Rover Range Rover is indeed impressive, but in its effort to offer do-it-all capability under one roof, it makes some compromises. It doesn't ride particularly well for a vehicle in this price range, and its steering effort is overly heavy at higher speeds, which can get old on the interstate. And of course it's not your only option for a high-end luxury SUV. The roomy 2013 Lexus LX 570 offers similar off-road credentials and luxury furnishings, along with a stellar reputation for reliability. The comparatively ancient 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (wins points for its amazing rock-crawling ability and sheer audacity, and the 2013 Porsche Cayenne has some of the best road manners in this class and available diesel power for better fuel economy. If you just want a luxury SUV that goes fast, the Cayenne Turbo, BMW X5 M and Mercedes ML63 and GL63 are all compelling alternatives to a supercharged Range Rover.

None of these alternatives boasts the 2013 Range Rover's beguiling British heritage and elegant safari-ready aesthetics, however. If you simply must have a Range Rover, consider this year's model, as it is certainly the most refined and desirable one to date.

2013 Land Rover Range Rover models

The 2013 Land Rover Range Rover is a five-passenger luxury SUV available in two trim levels: base and Supercharged.

The base Range Rover comes standard with 19-inch wheels, an adjustable air suspension, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, heated and power-folding mirrors, a power clamshell-style liftgate, automatic xenon headlights, keyless entry/ignition, tri-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, driver memory settings, leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column and a heated steering wheel. Also standard are touchscreen navigation with voice control for most infotainment functions, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 13-speaker Meridian audio system with USB/iPod/auxiliary audio ports and satellite and HD radio.

Optional for the base 2013 Range Rover is a Vision Assist package that includes an automatic setting for the Terrain Response system, surround-view parking cameras, adaptive headlights with automatic high-beam control, a blind-spot monitor, reverse traffic detection, auto-dimming sideview mirrors and foglights.

Stand-alone options for the base Range Rover include an automated parallel-parking system, a rear-seat entertainment system, panoramic sunroof, an upgraded Meridian surround-sound audio system, adaptive cruise control and a tow package.

The Range Rover's HSE package adds 20-inch alloy wheels, the panoramic sunroof, the auto-dimming sideview mirrors, 12-way power front seats, heated rear seats and upgraded leather upholstery. With the HSE, you can further opt for 22-inch wheels and a couple of extra interior upgrade packages. The Front Seat Climate Comfort package adds ventilated and massaging front seats and a front cooler box. The Four Zone Climate Comfort pack further ups the Range Rover's luxury status with rear seats that have heating, ventilation, power recline and power lumbar adjustment. Four-zone automatic climate control is also included with this package.

Moving up to the Range Rover Supercharged model gets you a supercharged V8 engine, 21-inch alloy wheels, the automatic Terrain Response system and the contents of the HSE package. Options essentially mirror those available for the base Range Rover, though a locking rear differential is also available here.

For the Supercharged, you can also get the line-topping Autobiography package. It brings in almost all of the above standard and optional equipment but adds specific 21-inch wheels, extensive extra leather trim including the headliner and dashboard, 18-way adjustable front seats with massage and memory and 22 distinct exterior colors. The only options for the Autobiography-package Range Rover are a Rear Executive Seating package (it incorporates two individual rear seats with memory, extra power adjustments, massage functions and a center console) and a 29-speaker Meridian audio system with simulated 3D surround-sound technology that's said to provide a concert-like experience for every occupant.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Land Rover Range Rover is totally redesigned. Highlights include a new interior design, an all-aluminum body structure for reduced weight, a new eight-speed automatic transmission and expanded rear-seat room.

Performance & mpg

The base 2013 Land Rover Range Rover is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that generates 375 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque. The Range Rover Supercharged uses a supercharged version of the V8 that amps up the output to a stupendous 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. An all-new eight-speed automatic transmission is coupled to either engine and, along with the significant weight reduction, is a big reason for this luxury SUV's higher fuel economy numbers.

With the standard V8, Land Rover says the new Range Rover can hustle from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. At our test track, a Supercharged model thundered to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds, which is nearly as quick as Porsche's Cayenne Turbo. The EPA rates the base 2013 Range Rover at 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined. The Range Rover Supercharged is nearly as efficient at 13/19/15.

All models come with full-time four-wheel drive, low-range gearing for serious off-roading and Land Rover's signature Terrain Response system, which allows the driver to optimize powertrain, suspension and electronic stability and traction-control functions for five distinct, mostly off-road traction situations. Standard on the Range Rover Supercharged and optional on base Range Rovers is Terrain Response 2, which features an automatic function that commands the system to employ its many sensors to select the most appropriate setting. A locking rear differential is optional on the Supercharged.

Safety

The 2013 Land Rover Range Rover comes equipped with antilock brakes, traction and stability control (with rollover control and hill descent control), front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, front-seat active head restraints and a driver-side knee airbag. Front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are also standard.

The optional Vision Assist package adds blind-spot monitoring, adaptive front lighting, automatic high-beam assist and multicamera parking assist. All models offer Emergency Braking Assist, which uses forward-sensing radar and primes the brake system if a collision seems imminent. Optional for all models is adaptive cruise control that includes Intelligent Emergency Braking, which uses the radar to detect a possible collision situation and initiates braking to help avoid it. If the driver doesn't respond and a collision is deemed unavoidable, the system can engage full-force braking.

Driving

We haven't yet sampled the standard V8 in the new Range Rover, so our commentary pertains mainly to the Supercharged version, which we've driven extensively. Any luxury SUV that rockets to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds qualifies as quick. But when it happens in a 5,500-pound vehicle that's shaped like a refrigerator, the feat feels borderline absurd. Although the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged is genuinely fun, the trade-off with this much power is abrupt response to gas pedal inputs, which can make it a bit tricky to ease the Rover into tight parking spots.

The 2013 Range Rover still doesn't handle as well as the German-brand performance SUVs in this segment, but it's better behaved than previous versions and feels satisfyingly composed when driven around turns. Unfortunately, ride quality isn't best in class, as the Range Rover gets unsettled over rough pavement. In addition, although the steering is light and precise enough for easy maneuvering around town, the effort level gets overly heavy at highway speeds and this grows tiresome on road trips.

Of course, part of the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover's appeal lies in its off-road ability, regardless of whether you choose to tap into it. Equipped with all of the available off-road hardware, the Land Rover flagship will walk right up trails designated for Jeeps.

Interior

A big part of the 2013 Range Rover's appeal is its high-class interior. Few SUVs combine the old world ambience of rich leathers and woods with contemporary electronic displays as effectively as this Range Rover.

Once you get beyond the opulent materials, your attention turns to the massive 12.3-inch screen located directly ahead of the driver for the primary gauges and the 8-inch touchscreen in the center stack that controls most infotainment and secondary controls. On the center console is a unique rotary knob for transmission selection and a similar rotary dial for the Terrain Response settings -- and that's about it. The rest of the visual statement comes from the uncluttered design. As much as we like this interior, our early-production 2013 Range Rover test vehicle had a handful of quality glitches, and we'd advise prospective buyers to try all of the electronics before taking delivery.

Rear-seat headroom and legroom should be adequate for most adults, but 6-footers will find the accommodations a little cozy compared with those in such larger rivals as the Lexus LX 570 and Mercedes GL-Class. There are numerous options to enhance rear-seat comfort, including reclining seatbacks and an optional (and opulent) two-seat layout to replace the three-occupant bench. Note that a third-row seat isn't offered.

The 2013 Range Rover is only adequate when it comes to carrying cargo. With the rear seats in use, there are 32.1 cubic feet of cargo space. With them folded down, maximum capacity measures 71.7 cubic feet, which is significantly less than most competitors, including the Mercedes M-Class (80.3 cubic feet), the larger Lexus LX 570 (83.1 cubes) and the king-size Mercedes GL (93.8). One nice feature the Range Rover does offer is a clamshell-style rear hatch that allows for tailgate seating.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Vehichle Horrible technology
jonathandaniel,09/07/2013
Range Rover builds a magnificent vehicle, however, they can't seem to get their technology and navigation right. BMW, Mercedes and Audi blow Range Rover out of the water with their Navigation and Technology. The navigation in the new range rover is horrible. For the price of the vehicle they need to do a better job. We will be purchasing a portable nav unit for the car.
SUV that Drives like a sports car!
docnaro,07/21/2013
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
Just purchased a fully optioned Range Rover. Solid build quality, rapid acceleration, superb carving on highway, active screen. 14 MPG in city, 22mpg @ 70mph, 21mpg @79mph. Eco drive takes getting used to, especially when taking off across traffic
if you hit new range rover 2013 you may be waiting for over month to get it repaired - No parts
zlatopolsky,04/22/2013
Driving I feel strange like I swing in a crib . it is not solid like previous model. After driving my car for 1 week I was unlucky to be hit from behind by Honda into bumper. My car immediately lost control, sled from right lane to the left through entire highway changing direction . As a result of this crash I had back and front bumpers damaged. I do not understand why hit from behind made me crossing highway like a billiard ball It was very unsecure and scary. When I had to pick up a body shop I was told that only one certified BS in town to repair such cars. I do not like this low option equal to 1. In addition to it I have to wait 4 weeks for parts to be delivered.
See all 3 reviews of the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
375 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
375 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover
More About This Model

The African assault course laid out to prove the credentials of the new 2013 Land Rover Range Rovers was one potential disaster after another.

It involved scaling trails over the highest pass through Morocco's Atlas Mountains and then wading through riverbeds that were only slightly shallower than the redesigned SUV's almost 3-foot fording depth. That was followed by a drive up a coastal dune bank that even a balloon-tired Land Rover Defender was incapable of surmounting.

After that, it was a fearsome plunge into a ravine running behind the massive walled garden of a Marrakech mansion, a maneuver that tested the nerve of the Range Rover's occupants as much as it did the vehicle's hill descent control, air springs and structural integrity.

Good thing this all-new SUV feels immensely strong, generating not a rattle, creak or squeak when lurching over boulders or clambering across gullies deep enough to leave its 20-inch wheels momentarily dangling. We rarely heard wheels spinning for grip, though, and its ability to stop itself from sledging to the bottom of steep slopes without our needing to touch the pedals was unsettlingly counterintuitive until we learned to trust it.

So What's the New Recipe?
Actually, the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover is much the same as before in many ways, right down to the familiar silhouette. Like VW and its perennial Golf, Land Rover has chosen not to mess with a flavor its customers love. But there are plenty of changes under the familiar skin.

The outgoing Range Rover was impressive for many things, but lightness was not one of them. So it's no surprise that this fourth-generation model has been shorn of weight. In the case of the top-spec 5.0-liter V8 version we drove, we're talking about a difference of 550 pounds. The fact that it still tips the scales at 5,126 pounds tells you just how dense the previous version had become.

How did Land Rover pare the pounds? By redesigning the Range Rover's core structure, which makes it the world's first all-aluminum SUV monocoque body shell. It's 39 percent lighter than the previous steel body, and the weight-saving mission permeates virtually every crevice of this Range Rover.

There's also a totally reworked suspension, composite reinforced B-pillars, lightweight steel seat structures and lightened wheels and brakes. It's more aerodynamic, too, scoring a decent 0.34 Cd, all of this yielding usefully improved economy and performance.

At least as important is the total redesign of the Range Rover's double-wishbone front and multilink rear suspension, not only to save weight but to improve its agility, stability and, thanks to thinner-walled air springs, suppleness, too.

Land Rover's Terrain Response System — which adjusts the suspension to suit grass/gravel/snow, mud and ruts, sand, rock-crawling and general road surfaces — is now fully automatic. It's all the more effective, too, thanks to the suspension's extended axle articulation, low-range gearing, locking center differential and, on supercharged versions, an intelligent electronic rear differential that not only helps it out of muddy gloop but through high-speed corners as well.

Works Well on the Road, Too
In addition to handling the African desert with ease, the supercharged Range Rover also proved mighty effective on roads unfurling toward the horizon. The 510-horsepower supercharged V8 compresses the 0-60-mph sprint to a supercar-worthy 5.1 seconds before striking its 155-mph limiter. Land Rover's engineers claim it could hit 186 mph without a restrictor.

Its silhouette may have the blocky contours of a foundation stone, but this Range Rover is an almost savagely fast machine, an indelicate right foot producing surges of startling urge and a civilized V8 roar that encourages more than a mere dipping of your big toe. And this time around it has a chassis to deploy all that power with impressive effectiveness. The weight loss, the fresh suspension geometry, an electronic antisway system and the agility-sharpening electronic differential has this four-wheel-drive SUV settling itself into fast corners with the aplomb of a car half its height. Steering feel is improved, too.

And as in every Range Rover past, you sit at imperious altitude in your chair, your head well above the roofs of most other cars on the road. The feeling of comfortable superiority that this promotes is unique to this vehicle, possibly because of its long-standing success. Then again, it could be because of the tastefully tooled cabin, the V8's effortlessly throaty zest and the knowledge that this machine will off-road with the aplomb of a military vehicle should the need arise.

Choppy Ride
But there are glitches, none more serious than the sometimes sharply thumping ride of the firmed-up suspension in the supercharged version. Never mind those extra-supple springs — all versions had trouble absorbing sharp edges without an abrupt checking and a drumbeat of commotion.

And while rear-seat space is genuinely improved, the cushion fails to provide decent under-thigh support, and the almost nonexistent side bolsters simply aren't supportive enough. A seven-passenger version with a third-row seat is rumored to be part of the plan this time around, but we would be happy just to have a more spacious second row.

Other upgrades to the interior include a less switch-busy dashboard and a reconfigurable flat-screen TFT instrument panel, although its two-dimensional presentation looks cheap. Despite the cleaner dash there's a much higher level of electronic content aboard the 2013 Range Rover, including intelligent emergency braking, automated parallel parking, a system warning you of traffic coming from the side when reversing and another signaling fast-approaching traffic during lane-change maneuvers.

Is It Enough?
That's always the question when it comes to redesigning a luxury flagship vehicle like the Range Rover. The last version felt like it had everything, so redesigning it from top to bottom required some careful decision-making. Thankfully, the overriding directive was "less is more."

The decision to take a chance on an aluminium chassis for a vehicle of this type paid off handsomely. The 2013 Land Rover Range Rover has a considerably different, and altogether more pleasant, feel behind the wheel. It feels smaller, more responsive and quicker to change direction. The sometimes jarring ride could probably be cured with some smaller wheels and less aggressive tires, but we doubt many owners will bother to make the swap.

Like most of the Range Rovers before it, this one is as much about prestige as it is about capability and comfort. Land Rover was smart to keep the look, the luxury and even the big wheels and tires. The fact that it's more efficient, too, will most likely come as a nice surprise to owners who couldn't care less.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 8A), Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 8A), and Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).

