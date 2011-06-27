2001 Land Rover Range Rover Review
- Off-road prowess, stalwart design, luxurious amenities, premium image.
- Premium price, utilitarian ride and handling qualities.
Built for the bush but bought for bragging rights, Range Rovers are more likely to be found in Beverly Hills than Botswana.
Virtually unbeatable in both snob appeal and off-road talent, the 2001 Range Rover comes in two basic trim levels: 4.6 SE and 4.6 HSE. The 4.6-liter V8 engine makes 222 horsepower and 300 foot-pounds of torque and has been made standard on the SE model for 2001.
The Rover's V8 comes mated to an electronically controlled four-speed automatic tranny with the patented H-gate gearshift for transfer-case range changes. Normal and Sport modes can be selected in the high range, and the low range offers Normal and Manual, which proves especially useful when descending steep grades. Range Rover also features Land Rover's signature permanent four-wheel drive.
In addition to all-disc, all-terrain antilock brakes, traction control is standard on both Range Rover trim levels. The Rover can tow 6,500 pounds on the highway, or 7,700 pounds in low range. Under the sheetmetal is a ladder-type chassis plus an electronic air suspension system and beam axles.
The Range Rover is loaded with standard equipment. That means leather and burled walnut in the interior, automatic climate controls for the driver and front passenger (with micro-pollen filtration), 10-way adjustable heated front seats with memory preset and heated lumbar support, sunroof, and, well, you get the idea. For 2001, the 4.6 HSE gets new wood grain trim on the upper center console, window switch surround and rear ashtray panels. Standard on the HSE and available as part of an option package with the GPS navigation system on the SE model is a 460-watt premium audio system featuring an Alpine head unit and six Harman Kardon speakers. A 300-watt Harman Kardon system is standard on the SE.
Body-colored bumpers and "smoked" exterior lighting give this SUV a stylish look. The 4.6 HSE gets 255/65HR18 tires and five-spoke, 18-inch alloy wheels, while the SE comes with 16-inchers. Both sizes are rated for mud and snow. The HSE and the SE come with heated front windshield and rear window, and auto-dimming rearview and side mirrors for maximum safety and convenience.
With its high price tag, the Range Rover obviously isn't for everyone. Land Rover calls it "the world's most advanced sport utility." We won't argue with that description. Given a choice, we'd prefer something on the order of a Lexus LX 470, as it manages to offer nearly as much off-road capability while still providing a superior on-road ride quality. Still, if a taste for off-roading lies in your future, and a run-of-the-mill sport-utility vehicle doesn't turn you on, what better way to blast into the bush than in a Range Rover? It's not just a drive -- it's a lifestyle.
