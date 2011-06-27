  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(19)
1995 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$843 - $1,482
Used Range Rover for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The new 4.0 SE is introduced as a late '95 model. Styling is an evolution of the classic Range Rover look. A new chassis sports an electronic air suspension and a 4.0-liter V8 that produces 190 horsepower. This top-of-the-line SUV also includes luxuries such as the obligatory leather and wood-trimmed cabin and a premium stereo with a six-disc CD changer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(47%)
4(37%)
3(16%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
19 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1995 Range Rover SWB County Classic 3.9L~A great Rig!
jma3,11/12/2012
I recently aquired my 95 RRC SWB, Beluga Black from the San Diego, Ca. area & did drive it back to the S.F. Bay area (8.5 hour drive) without any issues. I had been wanting one for the past 12 years & I finally got it. My plans are to repair, replace(parts) & restore this beautiful classy rig to brand new condition. Spring/Bilstein conversion has been completed & Borla exhaust from the headers back were added. I was shocked to find out,the 3.9L engine, along with exhaust system gave it plenty of power providing 20-21MPG in freeway driving hauling 3 adults+luggage. Also noticed multiple looks in the aesthetics department. Will need replacement of gaskets, as it's leaking oil+a few relays.
1995 was a bad year for the Rover
jc5366,11/03/2006
Beware of 2 major problems with the 95 Rover: engine leaks and electrical malfunctions/failures. The keyless entry also leaves something to be desired. The performance is comparable to other SUVs in its class and I have found in most 95s the air- suspension has already been converted to the traditional coil (with no problem) due to problems early on. Overall, it is a beautiful vehicle inside and out, but with age come problems; this is a very high maintenance vehicle. I am very attached to my Rover, but it comes with its share of problems.
Family Favorite Since 1995
tjnc21,05/14/2013
This car is an amazing vehicle. My mother bought it new in 1995 a few months before I was born. We've been through a few cars since then, and this is the only one that has stayed. Sure, it has some faults (i.e. the air suspension gave out, the alternator died a few times, the headliner sags), but we love it nonetheless. No other car has compared to it (except for maybe the all-new 2013 model). My mother got a new car a few months ago, and boy was I glad. I am 17 and could not be more happy to have this as my first car. The coil suspension IS bouncy and its slow to accelerate, but this car has kept me safe since I was a baby, and it continues to do so today. 55k miles and still going strong!
Range Rover 4.0 SE
Jean,07/16/2002
I bought this vehicle used. The dealer misrepresented the vehicle. It arrived with damaged air suspension bags, inoperative electrical motors to windows and other obvious damage. After spending $5000.00 in repairs to bring the range rover up to state requirements, it runs and drives beautifully. The most comfortable vehicle I have ever owned. Starts right up, and moves when you want it to move. The gas milage isn't that great, but it's handling in snow and ice as well as highway comfort makes it's worthwhile.
See all 19 reviews of the 1995 Land Rover Range Rover
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1995 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

