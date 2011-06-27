1995 Land Rover Range Rover Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$843 - $1,482
Used Range Rover for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
The new 4.0 SE is introduced as a late '95 model. Styling is an evolution of the classic Range Rover look. A new chassis sports an electronic air suspension and a 4.0-liter V8 that produces 190 horsepower. This top-of-the-line SUV also includes luxuries such as the obligatory leather and wood-trimmed cabin and a premium stereo with a six-disc CD changer.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Land Rover Range Rover.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jma3,11/12/2012
I recently aquired my 95 RRC SWB, Beluga Black from the San Diego, Ca. area & did drive it back to the S.F. Bay area (8.5 hour drive) without any issues. I had been wanting one for the past 12 years & I finally got it. My plans are to repair, replace(parts) & restore this beautiful classy rig to brand new condition. Spring/Bilstein conversion has been completed & Borla exhaust from the headers back were added. I was shocked to find out,the 3.9L engine, along with exhaust system gave it plenty of power providing 20-21MPG in freeway driving hauling 3 adults+luggage. Also noticed multiple looks in the aesthetics department. Will need replacement of gaskets, as it's leaking oil+a few relays.
jc5366,11/03/2006
Beware of 2 major problems with the 95 Rover: engine leaks and electrical malfunctions/failures. The keyless entry also leaves something to be desired. The performance is comparable to other SUVs in its class and I have found in most 95s the air- suspension has already been converted to the traditional coil (with no problem) due to problems early on. Overall, it is a beautiful vehicle inside and out, but with age come problems; this is a very high maintenance vehicle. I am very attached to my Rover, but it comes with its share of problems.
tjnc21,05/14/2013
This car is an amazing vehicle. My mother bought it new in 1995 a few months before I was born. We've been through a few cars since then, and this is the only one that has stayed. Sure, it has some faults (i.e. the air suspension gave out, the alternator died a few times, the headliner sags), but we love it nonetheless. No other car has compared to it (except for maybe the all-new 2013 model). My mother got a new car a few months ago, and boy was I glad. I am 17 and could not be more happy to have this as my first car. The coil suspension IS bouncy and its slow to accelerate, but this car has kept me safe since I was a baby, and it continues to do so today. 55k miles and still going strong!
Jean,07/16/2002
I bought this vehicle used. The dealer misrepresented the vehicle. It arrived with damaged air suspension bags, inoperative electrical motors to windows and other obvious damage. After spending $5000.00 in repairs to bring the range rover up to state requirements, it runs and drives beautifully. The most comfortable vehicle I have ever owned. Starts right up, and moves when you want it to move. The gas milage isn't that great, but it's handling in snow and ice as well as highway comfort makes it's worthwhile.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover
Related Used 1995 Land Rover Range Rover info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons