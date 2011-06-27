This car is an amazing vehicle. My mother bought it new in 1995 a few months before I was born. We've been through a few cars since then, and this is the only one that has stayed. Sure, it has some faults (i.e. the air suspension gave out, the alternator died a few times, the headliner sags), but we love it nonetheless. No other car has compared to it (except for maybe the all-new 2013 model). My mother got a new car a few months ago, and boy was I glad. I am 17 and could not be more happy to have this as my first car. The coil suspension IS bouncy and its slow to accelerate, but this car has kept me safe since I was a baby, and it continues to do so today. 55k miles and still going strong!

Read more