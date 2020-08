Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me

PC Auto Sales - Jacksonville / Florida

JUST IN 2009 RANGE ROVER HSE LOW MILES LEATHER NAVIGATION POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS SUNROOF FRESHLY SERVICED FINANCING AVAILABLE FREE SHUTTLE FROM JACKSONVILLE AIRPORT TRADE INS WELCOME CALL US TODAY AT 904-503-2621. COME VISIT US AT 8120 BEACH BLVD JACKSONVILLE FLORIDA 32216 Visit PC Auto Sales LLC online at www.pcautosalesjax.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us 904-503-2621 today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALME15459A299456

Stock: 09RANGER

Certified Pre-Owned: No