  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. 2021 Land Rover Range Rover
Ad
2 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Land Rover Range Rover
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

What’s new

  • New luxurious Fifty and Westminster Edition models debut
  • The SVAutobiography model gains a sinister Dynamic Black Edition
  • Part of the fourth Range Rover generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent balance of off-road ability and luxury
  • Wealth of interior and exterior options for customizing
  • Long-wheelbase variant provides additional rear legroom
  • Available with a diesel engine
  • Uncomfortable ride quality
  • Ponderous handling and steering
  • Infotainment system is frustratingly glitchy and slow
  • Pricey for an SUV with so many drawbacks
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Land Rover Range Rover for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$92,000
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Land Rover Range Rover pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Range Rover
P360, TDv6, P400e HSE, P400 HSE, TDv6 HSE, P525 HSE, P525 HSE LWB, P400e Autobiography, P525 Autobiography, P525 Autobiography LWB, SVAutobiography Dynamic and SVAutobiography LWB

msrp 

$87,350
starting price
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM
Build & price

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover.

Trending topics in reviews

    Ad
    Build Your Range Rover

    Features & Specs

    P400 HSE Westminster 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    P400 HSE Westminster 4dr SUV 4WD
    3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$103,500
    MPG 18 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower395 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
    MSRP$179,500
    MPG 14 city / 19 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower557 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$97,000
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower398 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    SVAutobiography Dynamic Black 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    SVAutobiography Dynamic Black 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
    MSRP$183,000
    MPG 14 city / 19 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower557 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

    FAQ

    Is the Land Rover Range Rover a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Range Rover both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Land Rover Range Rover fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Range Rover gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg to 24 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Range Rover ranges from 21.1 to 31.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Range Rover. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover:

    • New luxurious Fifty and Westminster Edition models debut
    • The SVAutobiography model gains a sinister Dynamic Black Edition
    • Part of the fourth Range Rover generation introduced for 2013
    Learn more

    Is the Land Rover Range Rover reliable?

    To determine whether the Land Rover Range Rover is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Range Rover. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Range Rover's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Range Rover is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover?

    The least-expensive 2021 Land Rover Range Rover is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover P360 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $92,000.

    Other versions include:

    • P400 HSE Westminster 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $103,500
    • SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $179,500
    • P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $97,000
    • SVAutobiography Dynamic Black 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $183,000
    • P400e Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $131,000
    • P525 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $144,500
    • P525 HSE Westminster LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $117,500
    • TDv6 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $98,000
    • P525 HSE Westminster 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $113,500
    • SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $211,000
    • P360 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $92,000
    • P525 Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $151,000
    • P525 Autobiography Fifty LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $155,000
    • P525 Autobiography Fifty 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $148,500
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover?

    If you're interested in the Land Rover Range Rover, the next question is, which Range Rover model is right for you? Range Rover variants include P400 HSE Westminster 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and SVAutobiography Dynamic Black 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A). For a full list of Range Rover models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover

    2021 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

    The 2021 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Black, Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB, Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic, Range Rover SUV, Range Rover Hybrid, Range Rover Diesel. Available styles include P400 HSE Westminster 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SVAutobiography Dynamic Black 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P400e Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), P525 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P525 HSE Westminster LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), TDv6 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), P525 HSE Westminster 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P360 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P525 Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P525 Autobiography Fifty 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), and P525 Autobiography Fifty LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Range Rover.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Range Rover featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Land Rover Range Rover?

    2021 Land Rover Range Rover P400 HSE Westminster 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 Land Rover Range Rover P400 HSE Westminster 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Land Rover Range Rover P360 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Land Rover Range Rover P360 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Land Rover Range Rovers are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Land Rover Range Rover for sale near. There are currently 37 new 2021 Range Rovers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $104,160 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover.

    Can't find a new 2021 Land Rover Range Rovers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,562.

    Find a new Land Rover for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,638.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Land Rover lease specials

    Related 2021 Land Rover Range Rover info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles