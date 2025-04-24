2027 Land Rover Range Rover EV: Hands-On in the Arctic

If you want to see the biggest concentration of prototype cars in the world, head to the Swedish town of Arjeplog in the winter months. About 60 miles south of the Arctic Circle, it’s here that many of the world’s manufacturers gather to test future vehicles in extreme conditions. Future vehicles including the new Land Rover Range Rover Electric, which I was invited to sample firsthand.

The Range Rover EV will reach U.S. showrooms in 2026 badged as a 2027 model-year vehicle. Prices are yet to be confirmed — and who knows what the tariff situation will be by then — but the EV will be based on the Range Rover's Autobiography trim and should cost around $170,000 in today’s money. At this price point, the EV's rivals are scarce, but they do include two different Mercedes-Benz models: the electric version of the off-road-focused G-Class and the more luxurious Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV.