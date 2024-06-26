- The Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection is the first set from the brand's SV Bespoke Design team.
- The collection is inspired by Greek mythology and the solar system.
- Only a limited number of vehicles will be available.
The Range Rover Sport SV Special Editions Are Otherworldly
The Celestial Collection includes five design themes rooted in the cosmos
Land Rover's SV Bespoke Design team debuted its first collection, and it’s heavenly — literally and figuratively. The Celestial Collection is based on Greek mythology and elements of our solar system. The design concept may sound a little woo-woo, but it’s nice to see the traditional Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV in a bit of bohemian clothing.
Motivated by the Range Rover Sport's most potent powertrain — a 626-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8 — the Celestial versions get aesthetic upgrades in the form of unique finishes and cabin colors along with standard 23-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon-fiber hoods. Five themes were created with the cosmos in mind, including Gaea, Theia, Io, Vega and Sol.
Gaea, representing the Earth, is finished in a subtle Green Terre Matte exterior and includes satin forged carbon-fiber tailpipes and carbon bronze brake calipers. Buyers can choose from two interior specifications: brown leather complemented by brown birch trim or a black/gray motif with vegan leather and black wood inlays.
Theia, the daughter of two planets, tells its story in shades of black and gray. The exterior pairs a dark gray matte paint scheme with light bronze wheels. Inside, buyers can either choose from a black colorway with red accents or a beige and black combo. A satin forged carbon-fiber panel in the center console evokes starlight.
Io is one of Jupiter’s 95 moons, with what NASA calls the most volcanically active world in the solar system. This theme is captured with a Cyllene Gloss finish that matches the color of lava and a hood, wheels and tailpipes made of carbon fiber. In the cabin, carbon-fiber accents pair with black leather (featuring gray contrast stitching) or a black/reddish brown combo that evokes the exterior design.
Land Rover describes Vega as an “exceptionally bright” star in the Lyra constellation with blue in its spectrum, thus the blue and pearl used throughout. The exterior hue, Verrier Blue, is named for a French astronomer, and it's contrasted by a carbon-fiber hood and yellow brake calipers. Upholstery choices include a black/pearl combo or a deep blue with black surrounds.
Finally, Sol is swathed in an arresting Aurora Yellow gloss, a hue created to conjure thoughts of aurora borealis. The interior is a little more muted to highlight the exterior, with either a black synthetic leather with yellow stitching or dark blue leather with gray stitching.
While the automaker hasn’t expressly stated how many examples of the Celestial collection will be made, it did say that only select clients will be offered the chance to buy one. Pricing has not been confirmed either, but considering a garden-variety Range Rover Sport SV starts north of $180,000, we expect the Celestials to top $200,000 or so.
Edmunds says
If we were one of the chosen few and wanted a zhushed-up Range Rover Sport SV, we'd choose the serene Gaea option.