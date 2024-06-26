Skip to main content

The Range Rover Sport SV Special Editions Are Otherworldly

The Celestial Collection includes five design themes rooted in the cosmos

    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • The Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection is the first set from the brand's SV Bespoke Design team.
  • The collection is inspired by Greek mythology and the solar system.
  • Only a limited number of vehicles will be available.

Land Rover's SV Bespoke Design team debuted its first collection, and it’s heavenly — literally and figuratively. The Celestial Collection is based on Greek mythology and elements of our solar system. The design concept may sound a little woo-woo, but it’s nice to see the traditional Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV in a bit of bohemian clothing.

Motivated by the Range Rover Sport's most potent powertrain — a 626-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8 — the Celestial versions get aesthetic upgrades in the form of unique finishes and cabin colors along with standard 23-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon-fiber hoods. Five themes were created with the cosmos in mind, including Gaea, Theia, Io, Vega and Sol.

2025 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Gaea front

Gaea, representing the Earth, is finished in a subtle Green Terre Matte exterior and includes satin forged carbon-fiber tailpipes and carbon bronze brake calipers. Buyers can choose from two interior specifications: brown leather complemented by brown birch trim or a black/gray motif with vegan leather and black wood inlays.

2025 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Theia front

Theia, the daughter of two planets, tells its story in shades of black and gray. The exterior pairs a dark gray matte paint scheme with light bronze wheels. Inside, buyers can either choose from a black colorway with red accents or a beige and black combo. A satin forged carbon-fiber panel in the center console evokes starlight.

2025 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Io front

Io is one of Jupiter’s 95 moons, with what NASA calls the most volcanically active world in the solar system. This theme is captured with a Cyllene Gloss finish that matches the color of lava and a hood, wheels and tailpipes made of carbon fiber. In the cabin, carbon-fiber accents pair with black leather (featuring gray contrast stitching) or a black/reddish brown combo that evokes the exterior design.

2025 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Vega front

Land Rover describes Vega as an “exceptionally bright” star in the Lyra constellation with blue in its spectrum, thus the blue and pearl used throughout. The exterior hue, Verrier Blue, is named for a French astronomer, and it's contrasted by a carbon-fiber hood and yellow brake calipers. Upholstery choices include a black/pearl combo or a deep blue with black surrounds.

2025 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Sol front

Finally, Sol is swathed in an arresting Aurora Yellow gloss, a hue created to conjure thoughts of aurora borealis. The interior is a little more muted to highlight the exterior, with either a black synthetic leather with yellow stitching or dark blue leather with gray stitching.

While the automaker hasn’t expressly stated how many examples of the Celestial collection will be made, it did say that only select clients will be offered the chance to buy one. Pricing has not been confirmed either, but considering a garden-variety Range Rover Sport SV starts north of $180,000, we expect the Celestials to top $200,000 or so.

Edmunds says

If we were one of the chosen few and wanted a zhushed-up Range Rover Sport SV, we'd choose the serene Gaea option.

