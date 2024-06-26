Land Rover's SV Bespoke Design team debuted its first collection, and it’s heavenly — literally and figuratively. The Celestial Collection is based on Greek mythology and elements of our solar system. The design concept may sound a little woo-woo, but it’s nice to see the traditional Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV in a bit of bohemian clothing.

Motivated by the Range Rover Sport's most potent powertrain — a 626-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8 — the Celestial versions get aesthetic upgrades in the form of unique finishes and cabin colors along with standard 23-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon-fiber hoods. Five themes were created with the cosmos in mind, including Gaea, Theia, Io, Vega and Sol.