  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(32)
Appraise this car

2010 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons

  • Iconic British pedigree, powerful performance from Supercharged model, go-anywhere off-road capability, comfortable ride, world-class interior.
  • Poor reputation for reliability, high price, limited cargo capacity versus competitors.
Other years
2022
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Land Rover Range Rover for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$13,700 - $16,750
Used Range Rover for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Land Rover Range Rover continues the tradition of interior opulence and off-road capability. Even though it remains the leader in a very small segment, the big SUV's questionable reliability should make buyers think twice.

Vehicle overview

The Land Rover Range Rover has a long and storied past. Its debut almost 40 years ago as a spartan go-anywhere off-roader is a far cry from the luxurious palace on wheels we find in showrooms today. Through it all, including numerous ownership changes, the Range Rover has largely managed to remain true to its legendary off-road roots.

The 2010 Range Rover sees quite a bit in the way of development, both under the hood and inside the cabin. Last year's 4.4-liter V8 and supercharged 4.2-liter V8 are gone and have been replaced by all-new direct-injection 5.0-liter V8s. The base V8 is rated at 375 horsepower, a significant 70-hp bump over last year's model. The supercharged V8, meanwhile, cranks out a whopping 501 hp, which is a 101-horse improvement. Notably, fuel economy stays the same even with the power increase (though admittedly, those mileage numbers are quite abysmal).

On the inside, the 2010 Rover does away with conventional gauges in favor of a sleek new configurable display panel, while adaptive cruise control and a surround camera parking system are also added to the features list. Further improvements have also been made to the Terrain Response system. In conjunction with the air suspension that raises and lowers automatically, Terrain Response allows adjustment to the vehicle's powertrain, suspension and electronic systems via five different settings: general, grass/gravel/snow, mud/ruts, sand and rock crawl.

Premium luxury SUVs that can handle off-road adventures are a rare breed. The only real competitor that matches the 2010 Range Rover's dominance is the Lexus LX 570. However, the Range Rover's claim to supremacy in this segment does not, by any means, ensure perfection. In all likelihood, the vast majority of owners will never need nor make use of its off-road prowess -- making less rugged models like the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GL550, Porsche Cayenne or even the Range Rover Sport a more sensible choice.

Finally, one cannot ignore the Land Rover's reputation as a mechanical liability. It's unknown whether the brand's new owners will improve in this area, but in the past the Range Rover has been one of the lowest-ranked vehicles in terms of reliability -- any of the other choices are likely to cause fewer headaches. In terms of heritage and status, though, the 2010 Land Rover Range Rover is in a class of its own.

2010 Land Rover Range Rover models

The 2010 Land Rover Range Rover is a five-passenger luxury SUV available in two trims: HSE and Supercharged. The HSE is equipped with 19-inch wheels, an adjustable air suspension, foglights, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a heated windshield, automatic bi-xenon headlights, a sunroof, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, keyless entry/ignition, wood interior trim, heated front and rear seats and a heated steering wheel. Also standard are Bluetooth, a voice-activated hard-drive-based navigation system with "bread crumb" off-road tracking and a surround-sound audio system with 14 speakers, satellite radio, a glovebox-mounted six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack, USB port and a separate iPod connection. The optional HSE's Luxury Interior package adds 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, upgraded leather upholstery and wood trim, auto-dimming exterior mirrors and ventilated front seats with additional adjustments.

Aside from its supercharged V8, the Supercharged trim includes all of the above, plus an electronically locking rear differential, adaptive suspension damping, high-performance Brembo brakes, automatic high beams and blind spot warning. Optional on the Range Rover Supercharged, the Autobiography package adds adaptive cruise control with brake assist, higher-grade leather upholstery, additional leather interior trim (including a leather headliner), additional wood trim, quad-zone climate control, HD radio, special climate-controlled glass and a rear entertainment system.

The Supercharged and Autobiography features are also offered on the HSE model as options. Other stand-alone options for all models include a heated wood/leather steering wheel and a multitude of choices for interior wood trim.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Land Rover Range Rover receives improvements that include more powerful V8 engines, a revised automatic transmission, minor exterior updates, a new instrument cluster and navigation system, adaptive cruise control, brake assist, blind spot monitoring and a 360-degree parking assist camera. Updates are also performed on the adaptive suspension, terrain response and stability control systems.

Performance & mpg

Both Range Rovers are powered by 5.0-liter V8s. The HSE model produces 375 hp and 375 pound-feet of torque, while the Supercharged's V8 develops an impressive 501 hp and 461 lb-ft. Both engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control.

Continuing the Range Rover's legacy of off-road prowess, all models feature permanent four-wheel drive, low-range gearing and up to 11 inches of maximum ground clearance. The standard Terrain Response system allows the driver to customize powertrain, suspension and electronic stability and traction systems to best handle five predetermined off-road conditions (general, grass/gravel/snow, mud/ruts, sand and rock crawl).

A properly equipped Range rover can tow up to 7,700 pounds, and that ability is further enhanced by a new Trailer Stability Assist system and a very nifty feature built into the exterior cameras that predicts the effect of steering on a towed trailer while reversing. Both the HSE and the Supercharged return an EPA-estimated 12 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined.

Safety

2010 Range Rovers come equipped with antilock disc brakes (Supercharged models receive more powerful Brembo systems), traction control, stability control (with rollover control), hill descent control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, front-seat whiplash protection and a driver knee airbag. Front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree parking assist camera are also standard.

Besides stabilizing a towed trailer, the Trailer Stability Assist system also intervenes with torque reduction and braking to bring both the vehicle and trailer under control. Range Rovers equipped with the Adaptive Cruise Control system also benefit from the built-in Advanced Emergency Brake Assist system. This system uses the forward-looking radar to determine if a collision is imminent and primes the braking system. In extreme cases, the system will even initiate braking.

Driving

It's fair to say that most Range Rovers will never be called upon to ford streams or climb the highest peaks. Despite its ability to navigate the most daunting of terrain, the wildest environs encountered would likely be carpool duty during the morning commute. Driven in the civilized world, the quiet cabin and smooth ride give the Range Rover a luxury sedanlike demeanor, albeit with an elevated view. Even though this vehicle tips the scales at nearly 3 tons, it still manages to feel stable with a good amount of steering feel. Power from the new V8s is immediately noticeable, with the Supercharged model's acceleration rivaling that of many sports cars.

Taken off-road, the 2010 Land Rover Range Rover is even more impressive. Not by the mere fact that it can blaze a trail though the untamed wild, but the ease in which it accomplishes this feat. Taking time to read the manual pays handsomely, since climbing or descending a seemingly insurmountable summit is nearly effortless if the vehicle is correctly configured. This rarely used skill is a testament to the Range Rover's decades of development, high ground clearance and wide-ranging wheel articulation.

Interior

One of the prominent upgrades the Range Rover line receives for 2010 is the ultra-modern instrument panel. Instead of the traditional combination of physical dials and electronic screens, the entire panel has been replaced by a high-resolution display that can present an impressive amount of information in a simple and easy-to-read format.

What hasn't changed is the Range Rover's ultra-luxurious and opulent cabin. Occupants are bathed in a sea of supple leathers and rich wood trim that is as inviting as an old English wingback chair beside a crackling hearth. Leather adorns a variety of surfaces, from the seats, doors and dash, to even the headliner, if desired. The seating positions are upright, as with most SUVs, with plenty of headroom and legroom for taller adults.

Land Rover has also updated the vehicle's navigation system -- it's hard-drive-based and is a big improvement over its aging predecessor. Even so, the Range Rover's control panel can still take a bit of getting used to. Points are also deducted for the Range Rover's abbreviated cargo capacity of 74 cubic feet, which is a bit less than what competing vehicles offer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(40%)
4(34%)
3(17%)
2(6%)
1(3%)
4.0
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2010 Range Rover Super Charged! Amazing!
twedell3,11/29/2014
Owning a Range Rover was always something I hoped to do. It was worth the wait! I was a good girl and test drove other SUV's to make all the necessary comparisons ... but of course found that no other car compared! I bought it new and have had very little shop time. In just over 4 years ... A rear camera, brakes, oil changes. Mostly basic stuff. This ride is amazing inside and out. Paint and exterior styling stand out against the rest, and the interior is heaven. Luxurious and beautiful! Not to mention the power and smooth handling. Hard to believe it's weighs as much as it does. You would never know. I wouldn't trade it! Happy Customer!
Amazing ride, great car
Jerry,03/24/2018
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
One of the most comfortable vehicles ive ever driven. Holds the roads really well and has great traction. Plenty of power even from the naturally aspirated engine. Classic looks and plenty of capability. Only issue we’ve had is a water pump replacement.
Special car
Tom d,11/27/2010
This is my second RR and the 2010 model is a big step up in power and ride. Trips to distant hockey rinks are a joy. When you exit this car after a long trip you feel great because th ride is extraordinary. The power is simply amazing. Yes expect a few gremlins. We have had the back up camera replaced twice and I do think the bluetooth is relatively weak. This car is special. People who can afford this car can buy any SUV, don' t think they drive RR just for prestige. It is truly unlike any other!
Getting Most out of a Range Rover
optimaldriver,10/13/2014
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
Our Range Rover has now provided 145,000 miles of worry free driving without a problem. The interior and exterior look as good as new despite being driven extensively in the snow and mud of Vermont. This go anywhere vehicle is quiet, luxurious and more dependable with much less maintenance than our previous Lexus. While appearing expensive, the Range Rover can easily do 200K or more miles without expensive repairs if driven with respect. I would recommend replacement of the original Ferodo brake pads and rotors with ventilated EBC pads and rotors. The cost is much less, they last much longer and performance is more linear. This is a spectacular vehicle, so do not listen to the people that say they are unreliable, This is our third Land Rover product and in all cases we reached 200K + miles without having any major issues. Warning: Once you get one you will never go back! Range Rover has the highest level of brand loyalty in the car industry.
See all 32 reviews of the 2010 Land Rover Range Rover
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
375 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Land Rover Range Rover
More About This Model

Powered by its 510-horsepower supercharged V8, the 2010 Range Rover Supercharged hurtles down the road like it's some kind of locomotive, one of those high-speed trains tearing across Europe at triple-digit speeds. And just like a train, this British-built SUV seems to combine the sightseeing car, the dining car and the sleeper car all into one magnificently luxurious box. Every time you look out the window, you expect to see the French countryside.

The time would seem to have long since passed when a sport-utility would seem relevant to the way real people live, yet the 2010 Range Rover Supercharged reminds you that utility never goes out of style. No matter what you have in mind, the Range Rover is ready when you are. When you're carrying stuff, it's a great big box. When you're going someplace, four-wheel drive makes sure you get there. And when you want to arrive, the Range Rover makes a statement of speed and style that even a Porsche Panamera can't match.

As utility vehicles have morphed into different forms, there are a few that attempt to emulate the Range Rover's formula, notably the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Cadillac Escalade, Lexus LX 570, Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Porsche Cayenne.

But for the sincerest combination of utility and luxury, nothing else comes close, really.

Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SUV. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A), and Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover HSE is priced between $13,700 and$13,700 with odometer readings between 128714 and128714 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged is priced between $16,750 and$16,750 with odometer readings between 103616 and103616 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Land Rover Range Rovers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Land Rover Range Rover for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2010 Range Rovers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,700 and mileage as low as 103616 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover.

Can't find a used 2010 Land Rover Range Rovers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,329.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,750.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,266.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,208.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Land Rover Range Rover?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover Range Rover lease specials

Related Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles