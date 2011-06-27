  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(17)
2007 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful performance with Supercharged model, comfortable ride and handling on and off the pavement, classy yet rugged interior, spacious backseat, high level of off-road capability.
  • High price, less cargo capacity than some competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It doesn't come cheap, but the 2007 Land Rover Range Rover delivers a satisfying blend of on-road comfort and off-road capability in a stylish package.

Vehicle overview

The Land Rover Range Rover was one of the first luxury SUVs, and in many ways, it remains one of the segment's defining vehicles. In past years, the brand's biggest selling point was its status-symbol cachet; Land Rover's products were actually mediocre, but buyers eager to enjoy its upper-crust image flocked to the marque in droves. A 2003 redesign brought with it significant improvements for Range Rover, and today this Land Rover SUV offers just as much quality as it does prestige.

Range Rover buyers may choose between the very well-appointed HSE model and the performance-oriented Supercharged trim. HSE buyers get a wealth of standard features, including a power sunroof, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, power front seats, full power accessories, three-zone climate control and a Harman Kardon sound system. Supercharged models get performance upgrades like bigger wheels and a more powerful engine.

The 2007 Land Rover Range Rover is an excellent choice for those seeking premium SUV transportation, but there are others worth considering. Our pick is the Lexus GX 470. Though it lacks the prestige of the British marque, it offers outstanding all-around refinement for thousands less. The Porsche Cayenne is also worth a look. Still, the Range Rover shines when the tarmac turns to gravel and is about as premium as it gets. If these factors are important to you, then the 2007 Land Rover Range Rover is your best bet.

2007 Land Rover Range Rover models

The 2007 Land Rover Range Rover SUV comes in two trims: HSE and Supercharged. The HSE is decked out with a long list of standard features that includes 19-inch wheels, xenon HID headlights, an air suspension, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, wood trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 10-way power front passenger seat, Bluetooth connectivity, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview parking camera and a navigation system. Entertainment is provided by a 14-speaker, 710-watt Harman Kardon sound system.

Step up to the Supercharged edition and you're rewarded with a more powerful V8, 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, an electronically locking rear differential and ventilated 14-way power-adjustable front seats with upgraded leather upholstery. These features are all optional on the HSE. Available for both trims is a rear-seat entertainment package that adds a six-disc DVD changer with twin monitors mounted in the back of the front headrests.

2007 Highlights

For 2007, the Range Rover's cabin has been revised to offer enhanced luxury and storage space. Buyers get twin gloveboxes, new cupholders and a revamped center console, along with a more stylish, intuitively organized dash trimmed in wood and metal. Existing airbags have been relocated for improved performance and a driver's knee airbag has been added. The climate control system has been revised to operate more quietly and with improved capability. Ventilated front seats are now available, and heated seats are now standard on all Land Rovers. Other updates include the addition of customizable settings for the 4WD system ("Terrain Response"), an upgraded rear differential said to improve off-road dexterity, and an electronic parking brake.

Performance & mpg

The HSE gets a 4.4-liter V8 with 305 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque, while the Supercharged accordingly gets a supercharged 4.2-liter mill that boasts 400 hp and 420 lb-ft. The only transmission is a six-speed automatic, featuring a sequential-shift manual mode. Maximum towing capacity stands at 7,700 pounds. A permanent four-wheel-drive system and a height-adjustable suspension are standard features, along with low-range gearing and a maximum of almost 11 inches of ground clearance for serious off-roading. Range Rovers also offer a Terrain Response system that allows the driver to customize powertrain, suspension and electronic systems to best handle off-road conditions.

Safety

Standard safety items on this Land Rover SUV include antilock brakes, stability control, side airbags for front occupants, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver's knee airbag and front and rear parking sensors with a rearview camera.

Driving

Built for the bush but bought for bragging rights, Range Rovers are more likely to be found in Beverly Hills than Botswana. Acknowledging that reality, the 2007 Range Rover employs a unibody design and has a self-adjusting air suspension that monitors vehicle loads and road conditions. When driven on pavement, the Range Rover feels stable and comfortable. In terms of boulder-bashing, it still has few equals, thanks to its generous ground clearance and wheel articulation.

Interior

Inside, the Range Rover's unique personality comes through, as it has the upscale ambience of a luxury sedan and the rugged feel of a serious off-road vehicle. Most materials are premium-grade, and buyers have their choice of cherry or walnut wood accents. The seating position is notably upright, but both front and rear passengers will find the accommodations supportive and roomy. Rear-seaters get their own climate controls and power-adjustable headrests. The Range Rover offers 74 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(65%)
4(23%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

07 Range Rover
TOM,07/19/2007
This is my second Range Rover, having replaced my 2004 with a 2007. Having read reviews only after the purchase of the first, I was a bit skeptical. However, I have found my reservations totally unwarranted. As long as Land Rover maintains the current level of quality control, I will never drive anything else. The styling goes without saying, only surpassed by drive responsivness and passeger comfort. Often labelled a gas guzzler, it is no more so than any other SUV in its league. There is a reason the current Range Rover has become an icon. It is just that good.
30,000 mile review
OC Driver,09/27/2009
I originally leased this vehicle for 30 months for a monthly cost of $1,375 (CA tax). The lease just expired and I bought the car (Chase financing 60 months $840 a month). I had owned Mercedes (E and S class)for 10 years and was nervous about getting into a LR. This has honestly been the most reliable and fulfilling vehicle I have ever owned (which is why I bought out the lease). I've had two problems: electric mirrors got out of alignment (five minute fix) and driver side seat wiring failed (two day drop off). Service experience (Land Rover Newport Beach) is a joy - quick in/out - local Mercedes service was a good hour from drop off to rental car. I am very happy!
Best luxury SUV
Art,08/19/2009
I personally think this is the best looking SUV, period. The car puts a smile on my face everytime I look at it. I only had 2 minor problems with the car: front passenger headlight was fogging up during rain (dealer replaced it under warranty) and the steering wouldn't auto-decline to preset position when you start the car once in a while (dealer reset the computer and no problems after that).
Third time is the charm
David,08/04/2007
Bought an 03-had problems, bought an 05-it was a better vehicle. Just bought the 07 and I think Land Rover finally got it right. The new suspension is noticeably tighter with less body roll around corners and the new seats "hug me" better than my other 2 RR's. Also considered the MB S550 4matic, although it's comparing apples and oranges, I felt the RR offered similar luxury with more overall safety for my family. My only complaints are that the still too complicated radio/nav system is located too far away from the driving position, although I'm 6'2" the stretch is uncomfortable. And the back- up camera picture quality is terrible. I'd also like to see a diesel option.
See all 17 reviews of the 2007 Land Rover Range Rover
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

More about the 2007 Land Rover Range Rover

Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 2007 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SUV. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A), and Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A).

