2007 Land Rover Range Rover Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful performance with Supercharged model, comfortable ride and handling on and off the pavement, classy yet rugged interior, spacious backseat, high level of off-road capability.
- High price, less cargo capacity than some competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review
It doesn't come cheap, but the 2007 Land Rover Range Rover delivers a satisfying blend of on-road comfort and off-road capability in a stylish package.
Vehicle overview
The Land Rover Range Rover was one of the first luxury SUVs, and in many ways, it remains one of the segment's defining vehicles. In past years, the brand's biggest selling point was its status-symbol cachet; Land Rover's products were actually mediocre, but buyers eager to enjoy its upper-crust image flocked to the marque in droves. A 2003 redesign brought with it significant improvements for Range Rover, and today this Land Rover SUV offers just as much quality as it does prestige.
Range Rover buyers may choose between the very well-appointed HSE model and the performance-oriented Supercharged trim. HSE buyers get a wealth of standard features, including a power sunroof, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, power front seats, full power accessories, three-zone climate control and a Harman Kardon sound system. Supercharged models get performance upgrades like bigger wheels and a more powerful engine.
The 2007 Land Rover Range Rover is an excellent choice for those seeking premium SUV transportation, but there are others worth considering. Our pick is the Lexus GX 470. Though it lacks the prestige of the British marque, it offers outstanding all-around refinement for thousands less. The Porsche Cayenne is also worth a look. Still, the Range Rover shines when the tarmac turns to gravel and is about as premium as it gets. If these factors are important to you, then the 2007 Land Rover Range Rover is your best bet.
2007 Land Rover Range Rover models
The 2007 Land Rover Range Rover SUV comes in two trims: HSE and Supercharged. The HSE is decked out with a long list of standard features that includes 19-inch wheels, xenon HID headlights, an air suspension, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, wood trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 10-way power front passenger seat, Bluetooth connectivity, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview parking camera and a navigation system. Entertainment is provided by a 14-speaker, 710-watt Harman Kardon sound system.
Step up to the Supercharged edition and you're rewarded with a more powerful V8, 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, an electronically locking rear differential and ventilated 14-way power-adjustable front seats with upgraded leather upholstery. These features are all optional on the HSE. Available for both trims is a rear-seat entertainment package that adds a six-disc DVD changer with twin monitors mounted in the back of the front headrests.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The HSE gets a 4.4-liter V8 with 305 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque, while the Supercharged accordingly gets a supercharged 4.2-liter mill that boasts 400 hp and 420 lb-ft. The only transmission is a six-speed automatic, featuring a sequential-shift manual mode. Maximum towing capacity stands at 7,700 pounds. A permanent four-wheel-drive system and a height-adjustable suspension are standard features, along with low-range gearing and a maximum of almost 11 inches of ground clearance for serious off-roading. Range Rovers also offer a Terrain Response system that allows the driver to customize powertrain, suspension and electronic systems to best handle off-road conditions.
Safety
Standard safety items on this Land Rover SUV include antilock brakes, stability control, side airbags for front occupants, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver's knee airbag and front and rear parking sensors with a rearview camera.
Driving
Built for the bush but bought for bragging rights, Range Rovers are more likely to be found in Beverly Hills than Botswana. Acknowledging that reality, the 2007 Range Rover employs a unibody design and has a self-adjusting air suspension that monitors vehicle loads and road conditions. When driven on pavement, the Range Rover feels stable and comfortable. In terms of boulder-bashing, it still has few equals, thanks to its generous ground clearance and wheel articulation.
Interior
Inside, the Range Rover's unique personality comes through, as it has the upscale ambience of a luxury sedan and the rugged feel of a serious off-road vehicle. Most materials are premium-grade, and buyers have their choice of cherry or walnut wood accents. The seating position is notably upright, but both front and rear passengers will find the accommodations supportive and roomy. Rear-seaters get their own climate controls and power-adjustable headrests. The Range Rover offers 74 cubic feet of cargo capacity.
