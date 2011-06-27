Vehicle overview

The Land Rover Range Rover was one of the first luxury SUVs, and in many ways, it remains one of the segment's defining vehicles. In past years, the brand's biggest selling point was its status-symbol cachet; Land Rover's products were actually mediocre, but buyers eager to enjoy its upper-crust image flocked to the marque in droves. A 2003 redesign brought with it significant improvements for Range Rover, and today this Land Rover SUV offers just as much quality as it does prestige.

Range Rover buyers may choose between the very well-appointed HSE model and the performance-oriented Supercharged trim. HSE buyers get a wealth of standard features, including a power sunroof, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, power front seats, full power accessories, three-zone climate control and a Harman Kardon sound system. Supercharged models get performance upgrades like bigger wheels and a more powerful engine.

The 2007 Land Rover Range Rover is an excellent choice for those seeking premium SUV transportation, but there are others worth considering. Our pick is the Lexus GX 470. Though it lacks the prestige of the British marque, it offers outstanding all-around refinement for thousands less. The Porsche Cayenne is also worth a look. Still, the Range Rover shines when the tarmac turns to gravel and is about as premium as it gets. If these factors are important to you, then the 2007 Land Rover Range Rover is your best bet.