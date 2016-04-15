Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me
1,401 listings
- 123,795 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,000$4,216 Below Market
- 106,026 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$12,997$219 Below Market
- 155,295 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,870$346 Below Market
- 69,216 miles
$17,991
- 134,630 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
- 97,388 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,980
- 89,715 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,980
- 80,504 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,995
- 141,183 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,800
- 114,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,990
- 110,000 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,991
- 154,982 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,918
- 164,288 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,807
- 89,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999$1,614 Below Market
- 98,781 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,500$1,198 Below Market
- 102,204 miles
$16,530$733 Below Market
- 115,991 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,900$777 Below Market
- 89,439 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,995$397 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover
Read recent reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.328 Reviews
Report abuse
Lenny Ferguson,04/15/2016
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
I researched for months before buying my 2008 Range Rover HSE. I was worried about reliability reviews but there wasn't any other vehicle I wanted. I finally took the plunge and bought an 08 with 105k miles for $17k. I have to say I have been very impressed so far! My other car is a BMW 530i and the driving experience is very different (of course) but the Range Rover has such great character and comfort! I love it so far! I've put about 4000 miles on it in the first 6 weeks and it has averaged 19 miles per gallon with premium gas. My advice is to scrutinize the service history and always get a professional pre-purchase inspection! I nearly bought an 08 supercharged after the test drive, but the pre-purchase inspection showed it needed over $5k in work! Definitely worth the $150 inspection!
