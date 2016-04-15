Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me

1,401 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Range Rover Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,401 listings
  • 2008 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2008 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    123,795 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,000

    $4,216 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2008 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    106,026 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,997

    $219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2008 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    155,295 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,870

    $346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in White
    used

    2009 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    69,216 miles

    $17,991

    Details
  • 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Silver
    used

    2007 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    134,630 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    97,388 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,980

    Details
  • 2009 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    89,715 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,980

    Details
  • 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2007 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    80,504 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Silver
    used

    2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    141,183 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,800

    Details
  • 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2009 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    114,919 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Silver
    used

    2007 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    110,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,991

    Details
  • 2009 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2009 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    154,982 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,918

    Details
  • 2009 Land Rover Range Rover HSE
    used

    2009 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    164,288 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,807

    Details
  • 2010 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Gray
    used

    2010 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    89,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,999

    $1,614 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Silver
    used

    2006 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    98,781 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,500

    $1,198 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2010 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    102,204 miles
    Great Deal

    $16,530

    $733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2010 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    115,991 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,900

    $777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in White
    used

    2010 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    89,439 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,995

    $397 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover Range Rover searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,401 listings
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover

Read recent reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover
Overall Consumer Rating
4.328 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (14%)
So far, so good!
Lenny Ferguson,04/15/2016
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
I researched for months before buying my 2008 Range Rover HSE. I was worried about reliability reviews but there wasn't any other vehicle I wanted. I finally took the plunge and bought an 08 with 105k miles for $17k. I have to say I have been very impressed so far! My other car is a BMW 530i and the driving experience is very different (of course) but the Range Rover has such great character and comfort! I love it so far! I've put about 4000 miles on it in the first 6 weeks and it has averaged 19 miles per gallon with premium gas. My advice is to scrutinize the service history and always get a professional pre-purchase inspection! I nearly bought an 08 supercharged after the test drive, but the pre-purchase inspection showed it needed over $5k in work! Definitely worth the $150 inspection!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Land Rover
Range Rover
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Land Rover Range Rover info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings