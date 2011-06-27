  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 1999 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

1999 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons

  • Off-road prowess, lots of safety equipment.
  • High price.
Other years
2022
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Land Rover Range Rover for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,219 - $2,135
Used Range Rover for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Until Land Rover's upgraded 1999 Range Rovers reach dealerships, the company will be offering interim models called the 4.0 and 4.0S. The adventure-oriented 4.0 comes with a brush bar, roof rack, rear light guards, and 16-inch mud-and-snow radial tires. The touring-oriented 4.0S features 18-inch wheels with low-profile tires. Also offered in limited volume is the 4.6-liter Callaway, dressed in distinctive trim and color, with 18-inch Proline wheels and a 240-horspower V8 engine.

Virtually unbeatable in both snob appeal and off-road talent, the upgraded Range Rovers that will arrive later in the year come in two trim levels: 4.0 SE and 4.6 HSE. The 1999 model year will bring more significant changes to England's premium SUV than we've seen since the truck's redesign four years ago. The most notable of these changes is the fresh engine upgrades.

Engines for both trims receive a new all-aluminum sump, a new induction system which features a ?Thor? manifold, modified rocker covers, improved placement and mounting of the auxiliary equipment, new engine sensors and an ignition and fuel management system designed by Bosch. Both models will receive standard twin tailpipes this year. A 4.0-liter V8 that powers the SE will make 250 foot-pounds of torque and reach 60 mph from zero 6-percent faster than it used to. The larger, 4.6-liter V8 that propels the HSE will make 222 horsepower and 300 foot-pounds of torque, and reach 60 mph 10.5-percent faster than before.

In addition to all-disc, all-terrain antilock brakes, traction control is standard this year on both Range Rover trim levels. The Range Rover can tow 6,500 pounds on the highway, or 7,700 pounds in low range. Under the sheetmetal is a ladder-type chassis plus an electronic air suspension system and beam axles. Rear trailing arms are made of lightweight composite material.

The Range Rover is loaded with standard equipment. That means leather and burled walnut in the interior, automatic climate controls for the driver and front passenger (with micro-pollen filtration), 10-way adjustable heated front seats with memory preset, sunroof, and, well, you get the idea. A new, 300-watt Alpine sound system that features a Radio Data System display, weather band and six-disc CD changer is also standard. Other interior changes for this year include refined door treatments, seats and upper center consoles. Dual airbags and new-for-99 side airbags protect both driver and passenger. In addition to a stronger engine, the 4.6 HSE adds Pirelli 255/55HR18 tires, five-spoke, 18-inch alloy wheels, mud flaps, a leather-wrapped shifter and a chrome exhaust.

With the 4.0 SE priced well over $50,000 dollars, the Range Rover obviously isn't for everyone. The Land Rover company calls it ?the world's most advanced sport-utility," aimed at "discerning drivers and sportsmen." We won't argue with that description. Given a choice, we'd prefer something on the order of a BMW 740iL for ordinary highway driving. Still, if a taste of off-roading lies in your future, and a run-of-the-mill sport-utility vehicle doesn't turn you on, what better way to blast into the bush than in a Range Rover? It's not just a drive-it's an experience.

1999 Highlights

Engine upgrades, new color schemes, traction control and standard side-mounted airbags are some of the additions to the 1999 Range Rovers, which will be introduced later in the year. For now, interim Range Rover models called the 4.0 and 4.0S are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(26%)
4(58%)
3(16%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

An Unmitigated Disaster
Warchild NYC,02/06/2008
After purchasing this car in September 2006 for $13.2K with 76K miles on it, I have paid over $8K in repairs for just 12,000 miles driven. The transmission went out and required a complete rebuild ($4K), the air suspension and associated compressor failed ($3K), and various other things electronic in nature failed ($1K+) such as the door locks, a bunch of interior lights and the display panel for the heater. The remote function on the key does not work at all, so the key must be used old fashion style to lock and unlock the vehicle. Just an awful experience compared to my 1994 BMW 540i that has 142K miles on it and has given me no problems except normal wear and maintenance.
learn from my mistakes
abone,05/04/2002
before you purchase a used Range Rover, a few suggestions: 1. a thorough inspection of the drivetrain. get the transmission closely inspected, including the transfer case. on a test drive, from a complete stop, give it the gas pedal to put the transmission under stress/high load. listen for any knocking. 2. if the range rover has over 50K miles on it, start planning on having the Electronic Air Suspension repaired. this system is highly prone to malfunction. check into the price of the coil spring replacement for this system.
A Classic
nadersoli,02/02/2010
I bought my Range at a dealer auction back in Aug of 09. It was in exceptional condition when I bought it. Problems: I had dry rot in the air suspension sacs on acct of the prev owner not driving it. About 1500 to swap out for coils beat out the 7k the dealer wanted to replace the susp system. Needed new tires which ran me about 700 and I'm due soon for new brakes and rotors all around for about another 700. I love the car, but I guess I'm getting bored of it quickly. It's a classic and I love it, but not roomy at all and it sucks down gas like it's goin out of style. My service light is on, which is not as bad as the check engine. Def doing better than some other folks who reviewed here.
Fantastic ride, glad its gone
itsabowtime2,09/03/2007
This SUV, by far, had the best ride out of all the SUV's I have owned. Great feel from the steering wheel, and very smooth over the road. The large windows is what sold me on the truck in the beginning, compared to the Explorer,Grand Cherokee and Pathfinder I had in the past. Good power from the 4.6L. Strong brakes. The bad: What a repair nightmare. The air suspension would fail every other month. On 1 trip for service they found over 40!! trouble codes. Front axle went at 12000 miles. 2 head gaskets relaced. Both front bearing/hub/ABS assemblies. major oil leak and the list goes on. This one SUV had more issues than all my other combined. Even with the issues, I'd get another.
See all 19 reviews of the 1999 Land Rover Range Rover
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
222 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1999 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1999 Land Rover Range Rover

Used 1999 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 1999 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SUV. Available styles include 4.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD, 4.0 4dr SUV AWD, 4.0 S 4dr SUV AWD, and 4.6 HSE 4dr SUV AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Land Rover Range Rover?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Land Rover Range Rovers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Land Rover Range Rover for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Land Rover Range Rover.

Can't find a used 1999 Land Rover Range Rovers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,147.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,754.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,523.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,554.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Land Rover Range Rover?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover Range Rover lease specials

Related Used 1999 Land Rover Range Rover info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles