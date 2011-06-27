Vehicle overview

Perhaps no other vehicle bridges the sizable gap between uptown luxury and outbound muscle quite like the 2011 Land Rover Range Rover. Its bones still recall the same rock-ready mountain goat that debuted more than 40 years ago, but inside and out, it bears the hallmarks of English ambition and taste for life's finer pleasures.

Last year the Range Rover received engine and interior overhauls, including a new direct-injected 5.0-liter V8. The 2011 Range Rover carries over these changes while adding upgrades to its Terrain Response System and interior. Reclining rear seats with winged head restraints, similar to an airliner's, are now an option, and the latest engine is a marked improvement over the previous 4.4-liter and 4.2-liter V8s. The current base power plant makes 375 horsepower and the Supercharged version produces a devastating 510 hp. Fuel economy remains abysmal however, but considering the strong overall performance it's a trade-off we can live with.

Luxury SUVs that can traverse the Australian outback or the Sahara desert are a rare breed. Perhaps only the Lexus LX 570 can match the 2011 Range Rover's off-road dominance. But this doesn't make the Range Rover a lock for the well-heeled SUV buyer. The vast majority of owners will rarely, if ever, exercise the Range Rover's off-highway skill set, making more polished models like the 2011 BMW X5, 2011 Mercedes-Benz GL550, 2011 Porsche Cayenne or even the Range Rover Sport viable alternative choices.

Land Rover's spotty reliability also can't be ignored when considering a Range Rover purchase. Whether the company's new owners can amend the record remains to be seen, but in the past the Range Rover has been one of the lowest-ranked vehicles in mechanical reliability. Any of the other choices are likely to minimize the headaches of ownership. But for heritage, status and intrepid character, the 2011 Range Rover leads the field.