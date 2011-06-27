I'm 17 and when my parents asked me what I wanted for my first car, I said a Range Rover. With a confused look in their face, I assured them that price would be in our budget. I found my Rover a few miles away for a great price. Ever since I drove it home, I've had nothing more than pure joy driving it. I've driven it nearly 2000 miles in the past few months and it has been reliable and performed better than I had ever expected. Even on longer distant trips, I haven't got so much as a hiccup from the 4.2 L V8. The gas isn't as bad as one would think (up to 20mpg on the highway)/ This is a car that I would recommend to anyone.

