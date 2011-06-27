  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 1994 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

1994 Land Rover Range Rover Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2022
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Land Rover Range Rover for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$842 - $1,481
Used Range Rover for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

No changes this year for the official SUV of the rich and famous.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Land Rover Range Rover.

5(29%)
4(71%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I Could Have Hoped For
leofunk,04/29/2011
I'm 17 and when my parents asked me what I wanted for my first car, I said a Range Rover. With a confused look in their face, I assured them that price would be in our budget. I found my Rover a few miles away for a great price. Ever since I drove it home, I've had nothing more than pure joy driving it. I've driven it nearly 2000 miles in the past few months and it has been reliable and performed better than I had ever expected. Even on longer distant trips, I haven't got so much as a hiccup from the 4.2 L V8. The gas isn't as bad as one would think (up to 20mpg on the highway)/ This is a car that I would recommend to anyone.
Classic
Matt,08/01/2009
Yes this thing is a quirky ride, but its been pretty solid. Yes, Ive replaced the hoses and the radiator (painful $1K for hard to find radiator) but it wasnt nearly as bad as my 2000 Range Rover. Ive had 2 Disco 2's and this is on par with them. I personally prefer the Classic style due to the minimal amt of electronics (yeah even the ones it has flake out- like the radio). But who cares- This thing is fun to drive, and has a solid feel on road & off road. If you are short on change, or likely to get stressed when things don't go your way then don't get this or any LR product. If you want something fun to drive periodically while enjoying your life, then this is for you. Soccer moms stay away
ExpensiveRepairs
BirdMan,11/05/2002
I picked up the truck for a song. Incredible for off road use. I use it for deer and pheasant hunting in upstate New York and New Jersey. I have never ever gotten stuck. The bad newz I have had to pay big bucks (not the male deer variety) for those bragging rights. The dealerships charge ridiculous prices for their factory original parts and they bill like 100 dollars an hour for service. Atlantic British limited or Rovers North sell factory and after market parts that are somewhat cheaper but equal in quality. There are also your usual English Auto electrical headaches. One has to know what they are getting themselves into when they pick one of these vehicles up.
Tough 4x4
Rover man,11/29/2002
I bought this Rover for Pheasant hunting in norhern NH.I can get 4 guys, two labs, and lots of gear in this truck. It's ride is smooth on and off road. I have the warn winch bumber, so nothing stops us. It has been reliable and fun! I have had 2 of these and I will try to find another pre- 1995 when it's time.
See all 7 reviews of the 1994 Land Rover Range Rover
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4850 rpm
See all Used 1994 Land Rover Range Rover features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1994 Land Rover Range Rover

Used 1994 Land Rover Range Rover Overview

The Used 1994 Land Rover Range Rover is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover SUV. Available styles include County 4dr SUV AWD, and County LWB 4dr SUV AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Land Rover Range Rover?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Land Rover Range Rovers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Land Rover Range Rover for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Land Rover Range Rover.

Can't find a used 1994 Land Rover Range Rovers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,171.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,953.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,132.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,702.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Land Rover Range Rover?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Land Rover lease specials
Check out Land Rover Range Rover lease specials

Related Used 1994 Land Rover Range Rover info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles