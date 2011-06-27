2022 Jeep Wrangler Sport Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,725
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20 mpg
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|20 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|297.5/437.5 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Quick Order Package 22B
|yes
|Quick Order Package 23B
|yes
|Dual Door Group (Lowers Only)
|+$2,050
|Quick Order Package 25B
|yes
|Dual Door Group w/Premium Uppers
|+$2,550
|Dual Door Group w/Base Uppers
|+$2,350
|Smoker's Group
|+$30
|Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group
|+$845
|In-Car Entertainment
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|manual driver seat easy entry
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Mopar Cargo Tub Liner
|+$35
|Air Conditioning Bypass
|yes
|Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guards
|+$95
|Mopar Stainless Door Sill Guards
|+$160
|Air Conditioning
|+$1,395
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|+$295
|Mopar All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$170
|Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
|+$645
|Mopar Grab Handle Kit
|+$40
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|42.6 in.
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|41.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Exterior Options
|Mopar Mesh Sunbonnet Top
|+$160
|Mopar Satin Black Grille
|+$325
|Mopar Solid Sunbonnet Top
|+$225
|Mopar Hinge-Gate Reinforcement
|+$675
|Black 3-Piece Hard Top
|+$1,595
|Mopar Doors Off Mirror Kit
|+$195
|Mopar Black Tube Steps
|+$395
|Mopar American Flag Hood Graphic
|+$245
|Soft Top Window Storage Bag
|+$75
|Mopar Chrome Tube Steps
|+$550
|Mopar Black Fuel Filler Door
|+$145
|Mopar 1941 Hood Graphic
|+$245
|245/75R17 All-Terrain Tires
|+$195
|Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows
|+$495
|Jeep Trail Rated Kit
|+$195
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|41.4 degrees
|Angle of departure
|35.9 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,948 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.7 in.
|Height
|73.6 in.
|Length
|166.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|31.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.8 in.
|Turning circle
|34.5 ft.
|Wheel base
|96.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|245/75R17 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
