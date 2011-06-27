  1. Home
2022 Jeep Wrangler Sport Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,725
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/437.5 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower285 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 22Byes
Quick Order Package 23Byes
Dual Door Group (Lowers Only) +$2,050
Quick Order Package 25Byes
Dual Door Group w/Premium Uppers +$2,550
Dual Door Group w/Base Uppers +$2,350
Smoker's Group +$30
Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group +$845
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual driver seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Mopar Cargo Tub Liner +$35
Air Conditioning Bypassyes
Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guards +$95
Mopar Stainless Door Sill Guards +$160
Air Conditioning +$1,395
SiriusXM Satellite Radio +$295
Mopar All-Weather Floor Mats +$170
Remote Proximity Keyless Entry +$645
Mopar Grab Handle Kit +$40
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.6 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room41.7 in.
Rear hip Room45.0 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Exterior Options
Mopar Mesh Sunbonnet Top +$160
Mopar Satin Black Grille +$325
Mopar Solid Sunbonnet Top +$225
Mopar Hinge-Gate Reinforcement +$675
Black 3-Piece Hard Top +$1,595
Mopar Doors Off Mirror Kit +$195
Mopar Black Tube Steps +$395
Mopar American Flag Hood Graphic +$245
Soft Top Window Storage Bag +$75
Mopar Chrome Tube Steps +$550
Mopar Black Fuel Filler Door +$145
Mopar 1941 Hood Graphic +$245
245/75R17 All-Terrain Tires +$195
Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows +$495
Jeep Trail Rated Kit +$195
Dimensions
Angle of approach41.4 degrees
Angle of departure35.9 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,948 lbs.
Gross weight5,000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.7 in.
Height73.6 in.
Length166.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity31.7 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.8 in.
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Wheel base96.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Limited Edition Tuscadero Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Sarge Green Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Snazzberry Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Silver Zynith Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Heritage Tan, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
painted steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
245/75R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
