2021 BMW X4 M
What’s new
- Wi-Fi hotspot now standard
- No other significant changes for 2021
- Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Tremendously powerful six-cylinder engine
- Grip and handling are excellent
- Sleeker styling than the related X3 M
- Excessively stiff ride
- Rear headroom is a bit tight
- Sloping roofline compromises cargo space and visibility
2021 BMW X4 M Review
Well, we'll say this about the 2021 BMW X4 M: At least it's not an anodyne cookie-cutter SUV meant to appeal to the widest possible range of car shoppers. No, the X4 M is about as niche as it gets.
With its original X6, BMW can take credit as one of the first automakers to offer a coupe-style SUV. The X4 follows the same formula. It's based on the X3 small SUV but has a sleeker fastback roofline in exchange for less cargo space and rear headroom. From there, the X4 M gets the full BMW performance treatment with a 473-horsepower engine, sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and retuned suspension.
On the road, the X4 M offers an almost unbelievable level of performance and capability, tackling back roads or highway on-ramps with a prowess that would have seemed silly just a few years ago. The steering, handling and raw acceleration are far beyond what most people expect from an SUV. Unfortunately, those performance capabilities never really settle down, giving the X4 M a jarringly stiff ride even in its most comfortable setting.
Inside, the X4 M shares much with the more conventional BMW X3 and, by extension, the X3 M. The rear seats and cargo area are more cramped, but from the driver's seat you'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the X3 and the X4. The interior design, features and tech are the same, as is performance.
From a logic standpoint, it makes more sense to buy an X3 M. You'll pay less and get more practicality as part of the deal. But in the end that's part of the X4 M's charm. It's clearly not for everyone.
Which X4 M does Edmunds recommend?
BMW X4 M models
The 2021 BMW X4 M comes in two basic variants: the standard X4 M and the X4 M Competition. Both are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. In the standard X4 M, it makes 473 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque and sends power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic.
X4 M
Comes well equipped with:
- Adaptive sport suspension
- 20-inch wheels
- Power liftgate
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Leather upholstery
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Navigation system
- Harman Kardon premium audio system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration
The X4 M also comes standard with a number of BMW's driver aids and safety features, including:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
X4 M Competition
The Competition package commands a significant premium over the standard model. In return it offers a 30-hp bump to 503 hp. Engine torque remains the same. BMW also upgrades the X4 M with:
- Thicker suspension stabilizer bars
- Sport exhaust system
- Gloss black exterior trim
- Upgraded sport front seats
The X4 M is also available with a few notable option packages.
- Driving Assistance Plus package
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the X4 M and the car in front)
- A more advanced version of the forward collision mitigation system
- Executive package
- Automated parallel and perpendicular parking system
- Head-up display
- Wireless charging pad
- Heated front and rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Gesture control for phone and audio
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$73,400
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|473 hp @ 6250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X4 M safety features:
- Active Cruise Control With Stop & Go
- Maintains a set distance between the X4 M and the car in front while cruise control is activated.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Notifies you when a vehicle is in the X4 M's blind spot.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts you when the X4 M drifts over the lane markers without an activated turn signal.
BMW X4 M vs. the competition
BMW X4 M vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 Coupe has the same basic ethos as the BMW X4 M. It's got take-it-or-leave-it fastback styling, a powerful turbocharged engine, and performance and handling capabilities that handily outdo those of a sport sedan from 10 years ago. The GLC is slightly more expensive than the X4, and its turbo V8 is slightly less powerful. But we do prefer the GLC's more comfortable ride to the rough-riding X4.
BMW X4 M vs. Porsche Macan
The Porsche Macan is the sharpest-handling SUV in its class, which is saying something given the level of performance available in the competition. The Macan's equivalent to the X4 M, the Macan Turbo, is significantly more expensive, and that's before you add any of Porsche's seemingly endless options. Standard features are lacking and the interior is cramped, but if you want the best-driving small SUV around, the Porsche is the way to go.
BMW X4 M vs. Alfa Romeo Stelvio
The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is right on par with the X4 M in terms of raw performance and close to the Porsche Macan in terms of handling and driver engagement. But as a luxury SUV, it feels lacking compared to what's on offer elsewhere. It's missing some of the modern tech and premium touches available from BMW. There's also Alfa's limited dealer network to consider.
FAQ
Is the BMW X4 M a good car?
What's new in the 2021 BMW X4 M?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW X4 M:
- Wi-Fi hotspot now standard
- No other significant changes for 2021
- Part of the second X4 generation introduced for 2019
Is the BMW X4 M reliable?
Is the 2021 BMW X4 M a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW X4 M?
The least-expensive 2021 BMW X4 M is the 2021 BMW X4 M 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $73,400.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $73,400
What are the different models of BMW X4 M?
