Well, we'll say this about the 2021 BMW X4 M: At least it's not an anodyne cookie-cutter SUV meant to appeal to the widest possible range of car shoppers. No, the X4 M is about as niche as it gets.

With its original X6, BMW can take credit as one of the first automakers to offer a coupe-style SUV. The X4 follows the same formula. It's based on the X3 small SUV but has a sleeker fastback roofline in exchange for less cargo space and rear headroom. From there, the X4 M gets the full BMW performance treatment with a 473-horsepower engine, sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and retuned suspension.

On the road, the X4 M offers an almost unbelievable level of performance and capability, tackling back roads or highway on-ramps with a prowess that would have seemed silly just a few years ago. The steering, handling and raw acceleration are far beyond what most people expect from an SUV. Unfortunately, those performance capabilities never really settle down, giving the X4 M a jarringly stiff ride even in its most comfortable setting.

Inside, the X4 M shares much with the more conventional BMW X3 and, by extension, the X3 M. The rear seats and cargo area are more cramped, but from the driver's seat you'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the X3 and the X4. The interior design, features and tech are the same, as is performance.

From a logic standpoint, it makes more sense to buy an X3 M. You'll pay less and get more practicality as part of the deal. But in the end that's part of the X4 M's charm. It's clearly not for everyone.