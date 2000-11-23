How to Jump-Start a Car

3. Park the vehicle with the good battery close to the one with the dead battery, but leave yourself just enough room to walk between them. As you are hooking up the jumper cables, make sure the metal ends of the cables don't dangle into the engine compartment, where they could get caught on such moving parts as a belt or a fan, or on the outside of the car, where they could scratch the paint. Turn off the ignitions in both vehicles, set the parking brakes and make sure that the vehicles are in either park or neutral, depending on whether they have automatic or manual transmissions. Turn off all accessories, such as the lights and radio. If the vehicles are parked in a safe area, turn off the hazard flashers too.