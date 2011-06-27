  1. Home
2009 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agile handling, convenient split and flat-folding rear bench seat, available eight-passenger capacity, excellent crash-test scores.
  • Elevated road noise, suspension isn't as cushy as that of some competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though scheduled for a complete redesign next year, the 2009 Honda Odyssey remains our favorite choice in the minivan segment.

Vehicle overview

Having evolved extensively over the past 15 years to meet the changing demands and tastes of minivan shoppers, the Honda Odyssey minivan rolls into 2009 with few significant changes. We're sure this will be just fine with the Odyssey's target demographic, as Honda's minivan is a classic case of "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." Put simply, if you're assembling a short list of minivans to consider, the Honda Odyssey should be on it.

It's easy to see why the Honda Odyssey family van has garnered more "Edmunds Most Wanted" awards than any other minivan. While any contemporary van can serve as a competent people mover, none can match the Odyssey's killer combination of refinement and responsiveness on the road. This is one family hauler in which driving enjoyment and pride of ownership don't take a backseat to day-in, day-out practicality.

Although there are more choices than ever before in the family utility segment, including traditional rivals like the Toyota Sienna and a growing number of three-row crossover SUVs like the Mazda CX-9, the 2009 Honda Odyssey remains at the top of our people-mover list. Its spaciousness and hauling capability leave crossovers in the dust, and it bests most other minivans in terms of style, drivability and overall execution. It's what a big family vehicle should be.

2009 Honda Odyssey models

The midsize 2009 Honda Odyssey minivan is available in four trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L and Touring. The base LX model comes standard with dual manual sliding rear doors, keyless entry, full power accessories, cruise control, dual-zone air-conditioning, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker AM/FM/CD stereo with MP3 compatibility and an auxiliary audio jack. The EX trim level adds alloy wheels, power-sliding rear doors, a power driver seat, automatic triple-zone climate control and a six-speaker audio system with an in-dash six-CD changer. The luxurious EX-L provides a leather-trimmed interior, heated front seats, a power front passenger seat, a power liftgate, a back-up camera with a rearview-mirror-mounted display, satellite radio and a sunroof. Optional on the EX-L are a rear DVD entertainment system and a navigation system with Bluetooth and an integrated back-up camera display. For those with fatter wallets who desire the ultimate Honda Odyssey, the Touring edition adds run-flat tires, rear parking sensors, power-adjustable pedals, driver memory positioning and a premium audio system.

2009 Highlights

After a significant face-lift last year, the only change for the 2009 Honda Odyssey is an updated EX-L trim level. A power liftgate is now standard on this model, and the EX-L's optional navigation system gains integrated Bluetooth technology.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Honda Odyssey is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that drives the front wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission. On lower-level LX and EX trims, this engine produces 244 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. For upscale EX-L and Touring models, it's engineered with a fuel-saving cylinder deactivation feature called Variable Cylinder Management (VCM). Compared to last year's, newly revised figures raise power levels to a similar 244 horses and 245 lb-ft of torque. With this more sophisticated power plant that can deactivate two or three of the engine's six cylinders under cruising conditions, the 2009 Honda Odyssey returns EPA-estimated fuel economy of 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined, while the base engine is rated at 16/23/18. In performance testing, we've clocked a Touring model from zero to 60 mph in a respectable 8.7 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2009 Honda Odyssey include antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side-impact airbags and full-length head curtain airbags with a rollover sensor. For Touring models, Honda offers Michelin PAX System run-flat tires that can be driven for more than 100 miles when punctured. Note, however, that PAX System tires typically cannot be repaired when damaged, and replacement tires are quite expensive and may be difficult to find.

The Odyssey earned a perfect five-star rating in government front- and side-impact crash tests. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety test results are equally impressive: Honda's minivan earned a best-possible "Good" rating for both frontal-offset and side-impact collisions.

Driving

The 2009 Honda Odyssey remains the most carlike minivan currently available, thanks to responsive steering, athletic suspension calibration and a tight turning radius. However, smaller families on a budget and those not needing to haul around extra passengers and cargo might want to consider a trimmer and more maneuverable compact carry-all like the Mazda 5 or Kia Rondo. At speed, either Honda V6 provides good acceleration, but the Odyssey's interior noise levels and relatively firm ride make it feel less luxurious than the Sienna.

Interior

The Odyssey can seat seven or eight passengers, with the maximum number of chairs made possible by a stowable center seat in the second row on EX, EX-L and Touring models. This optional seat can be converted into a tray table or removed and stored in the Odyssey's in-floor storage area. For added versatility, the second-row captain's chairs can be brought together to form a two-passenger bench. Out back, there's a fold-flat 60/40-split bench seat in the third row that seats three. With this seat stowed away, the Odyssey provides more than 91 cubic feet of cargo volume behind its second-row seats. This number increases to just over 147 cubic feet when the second-row chairs are removed, about average for this segment but significantly more than any crossover SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Honda Odyssey.

Honda SUPER Van
mike shinkus,04/10/2016
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
This is my second Odyssey. My first was a 2000 EX. I kept it 9 years and had around 121000 miles on it. I would NOT purchase any other. We have traveled all over in this Odyssey and it runs flawlessly. You can store more stuff in the back than you could imagine !!! We traveled with it loaded to the gills plus the hard shell, OME, on the roof and NEVER had an issue. The SINGLE warranty item was a rear wheel bearing when the van had about 2000 miles on it. Nothing else. Replaced the timing belt at 130000 along with the water pump and all the pulleys. Changed oil and filter every 3K miles even though I know it isn`t required but I am old school. Replaced the front rotors twice so far along with the pads. I always buy the best replacement parts and they work well. No Advanced garbage. My Odyssey likes Firestone tires as they last the longest and handle the winter weather we get here in PA. Yes, I do put snow tires on it but sometimes get caught with the all seasons on. Highly recommend any one to purchase the Honda Odyssey. Simply THE BEST !!!! I will be selling this one in 2 more years, I keep them 9 years as long as they deserve it and this one does !!!!
Good intro to minivan ownership
dad2be,10/14/2009
We've had this van for about 6 months now and are very satisfied with our purchase. Just got back from a 3000 mile road-trip to Florida and averaged the EPA stated 23 mpg with a full load. At purchase time, we got almost $6000 off of MSRP (when deals were good prior to cash for clunkers) which certainly influenced our decision and I still think it is a great value. No mechanical problems to date. I read through some other reviews and folks mention the road noise and the way the transmission shifts. Nothing that bothers our family, but do take a long test drive with a mix of city and highway roads before purchasing any vehicle - don't assume you'll love it just because it's a Honda...
Such a great purchase!!
Vikas P,07/09/2018
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
We bought this vehicle brand new in 2009, and have owned it for 9 years. Now, we don’t drive much, and only have 82,000 miles on it, however, I feel like this car could easily last us 20 years! It performs well, is extremely comfortable, and other than a weird battery issue we had with this car, we have only done regular maintenance on it and I still feel like it drives likes it’s only a couple of years old. My one qualm with it, if any is the gas mileage we get - which is probably closer to 16mpg, but we live in a hilly area and only really do city driving. If I were looking for a minivan today, I would definitely buy another Odyssey.
3rd Engine >65,000 miles
smith2121,05/17/2014
I'm on my third engine with less than 65,000 miles on the car. Luckily it's been under warranty for all repairs. However, in addition to the two new engines we've spent thousands of dollars on little repairs that keep coming up. We've owned the car for a little over two years and on average it's been in the shop once every month for the last two years. I will NEVER buy a Honda again.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2009 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

