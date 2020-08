Used 2004 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

Tameron Honda Gadsden - Gadsden / Alabama

Recent Arrival! Local trade. Havasu Blue Metallic 2004 Honda Odyssey EX-L FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI SOHC

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNRL18954B127633

Stock: P0343A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020