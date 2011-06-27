Used 2017 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me
- $27,995Great Deal | $4,646 below market
2017 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite16,798 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite (FWD). This WINNER OF U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT'S 2017 BEST MINIVAN FOR FAMILIES AWARD boasts refined handling, sturdy interior build quality, and versatile, useful cabin features. It received the highest score in every Insurance Institute for Highway Safety simulation, and it was given a five-star overall rating by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's why it's the official vehicle of the National Hockey League! With its odometer now reading 16,798, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory powertrain warranty until June 2022 or 60,000 miles! Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this acclaimed minivan BUMPER-TO-BUMPER for an additional 100,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - A POWER SUNROOF - FORWARD COLLISION WARNING - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - FRONT and REAR PARKING SENSORS - HEATED FRONT SEATS - SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H93HB025986
Stock: 23433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- Price Drop$22,984Great Deal | $5,553 below market
2017 Honda Odyssey EX31,403 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anderson Honda - Palo Alto / California
CARFAX One-Owner 2017 Honda Odyssey EX with only 31k miles Clean CARFAX. Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, Lanewatch Side Camera, Power Sliding Doors, Odyssey EX, Modern Steel Metallic. EX 19/27 City/Highway MPGOur Awarded Honda Service Facility replaced the front and rear brakes, and changed the oil so it is ready for its new homeModern Steel Metallic Risk Free vehicles come with a 3 Day/250 Mile Exchange Policy: If you are not happy for any reason, bring it back. Anderson Honda will give you a credit towards any other vehicle on our lot, up to and including your purchase price and fees, as long as the car is in the same condition in which it was purchased, and if you are within 250 miles or 3 days from purchase. 30 day/2000 Mile Warranty: We are so confident of the quality of our pre-owned vehicles that we include a Limited 30 Day/2000 Mile Power Train Warranty. To make your experience even more RISK FREE our vehicles go through a rigorous 105+ point inspection and are covered by that Limited 30 day/2,000 mile POWERTRAIN Warranty. See dealer for details. IF YOU WANT TO SAVE A LOT OF MONEY THAT'S OUR BUSINESS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H49HB000868
Stock: 12501P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $16,991Great Deal | $3,819 below market
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L88,542 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L Auto..."PRICED TO SELL"...***INCREDIBLE WEEKEND SPECIAL***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H66HB012042
Stock: D012042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- $17,289Great Deal | $2,660 below market
2017 Honda Odyssey EX57,074 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Weston - Davie / Florida
3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Crystal Black Pearl Gray; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H45HB010829
Stock: HB010829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- $21,995Great Deal | $3,423 below market
2017 Honda Odyssey EX29,909 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Imperial Highline - Manassas / Virginia
EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 29909 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Alloy Wheel Tpms & Placard Set, Crystal Black Pearl. This Honda Odyssey also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Subwoofer, Touch Screen, Power Sliding Door, Bluetooth, Rear Spoiler, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, Premium Alloy Wheels, Onboard Hard Drive, Power Brakes.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H4XHB023656
Stock: 3656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-17-2019
- Price Drop$24,549Great Deal | $3,272 below market
2017 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite62,966 milesDelivery available*
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.ABS brakes, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 2017 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite 4D Passenger Van White Diamond Pearl 6-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H98HB002641
Stock: U3527I
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Price Drop$20,297Great Deal | $2,555 below market
2017 Honda Odyssey SE52,596 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pensacola DriveTime - Pensacola / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H34HB013762
Stock: 1120170925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$21,949Great Deal | $2,492 below market
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L30,714 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L looks incredible in Obsidian Blue Pearl. Motivated by a 3.5 Liter V6 that generates 250hp which is coupled to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive minivan offers nearly 28mpg on the highway, a remarkably smooth, quiet ride, and eye-catching styling enhanced by a power sunroof and split-spoke alloy wheels.Our Odyssey EX-L's quiet, refined interior, offers high-quality construction and a variety of niceties that make every drive more pleasant. Heated, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, rear side-window sunshades, child-friendly power-sliding side doors, a power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, and multi-adjustable second-row seats to maximize everyone's comfort. Additionally, the dual-screen full-color infotainment system offers Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, and USB/Aux inputs to keep you and your passengers entertained.Honda provides a back-up camera, Honda LaneWatch, tire-pressure monitoring, traction/stability control, advanced airbags, and anti-lock brakes to help safeguard you and your passengers. Our Odyssey has been engineered to make transporting your family a joy, so go ahead and start enjoying a leisurely road trip! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H65HB000951
Stock: 112653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- $23,995Great Deal | $2,177 below market
Certified 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L43,478 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH Honda Of Nanuet - Nanuet / New York
Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ??s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H61HB010022
Stock: HNP1065
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- $20,453Great Deal | $3,371 below market
2017 Honda Odyssey SE47,857 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Midway Autohaus - Bridgeview / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H34HB008660
Stock: 24623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,000Great Deal | $3,422 below market
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L43,156 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alpha Motorsports Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H61HB011834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,699Great Deal | $3,138 below market
2017 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite34,076 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH Gardena Honda - Gardena / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!*** DCH VALUE VEHICLE!!! *** 60-POINT INSPECTION!!! *** 90-DAY LIMITED MILE WARRANTY!!! *** 19/27 City/Highway MPGSome of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Price does not include tax,lic, or doc feeS.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H99HB011087
Stock: GHF8862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $23,288Great Deal | $3,138 below market
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L61,819 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Doug Henry Chevrolet Tarboro - Tarboro / North Carolina
One Owner, REAR DVD/ENTERTAINMENT, MOONROOF SUNROOF, LEATHER, 3rd row seats: split-bench, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Speed control. Why The Tarboro One Simple Price? Since 1992, Doug Henry has offered an unrivaled experience by treating our guest the same way we would like to be treated when buying a car. We listen when our customers talk, and we heard that people dislike the back and forth and wasted time in dealerships trying to get the best deal. We give a fair, best offer to purchase your car, valid for 5 days, even if you don't buy ours. We will write a check to purchase your car right on the spot. Even more, we have Non-Commissioned Product Specialists that work to make you happy and we backup our commitment to customer satisfaction with a 5 Day/300 Mile Money Back Guarantee on every vehicle we sell. We pride ourselves on providing a Fast, Fair and Friendly buying experience. We're a close drive from Greenville, Rocky Mount, and Wilson NC. Just 1 hour drive in from Raleigh and the Virginia border. Read our reviews and see what others are saying about us. Prices plus tax, tag and $638 admin fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H61HB005077
Stock: T0276A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $22,977Great Deal
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L64,678 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
James Wood Chevrolet Buick GMC Decatur - Decatur / Texas
Spotless. Lunar Silver Metallic exterior and Gray interior, EX-L trim. EPA 27 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! 3rd Row Seat, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, Edmunds.com explains 'Natural driving dynamics have always been an Odyssey strong suit. As minivans go, driving enthusiasts will probably like this one the best.'. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, DVD, Sunroof, Power Liftgate. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Power Third Passenger Door, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry. Honda EX-L with Lunar Silver Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5700 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H66HB014180
Stock: 101004A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- Price Drop$21,629Great Deal | $2,477 below market
2017 Honda Odyssey SE34,161 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
EchoPark Automotive - Signal Auto / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H38HB019242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$22,998Great Deal | $2,477 below market
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L42,528 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ted Britt Ford Lincoln Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Obsidian Blue Pearl with Gray Leather with only 42k miles. LOADED WITH **POWER MOONROOF**, **LEATHER SEATING**, **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **POWER DRIVER SEAT**, **POWER SLIDING REAR DOORS**, 17 x 7 Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Compass, Cruise Control / Speed control, Delay-off headlights, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security System, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. This vehicle is at the Chantilly location. All prices exclude tax, tags, and Dealer Processing Fee.TED BRITT 4 LIFE COVERAGE: *Powertrain Coverage *Battery Replacement *Windshield Replacement *Virginia State Inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H60HB016829
Stock: C00363A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $25,975Great Deal | $2,774 below market
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L34,624 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Southeastern Honda - Palm Bay / Florida
Look at this 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine will keep you going. This Honda Odyssey comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 17" x 7" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, and Tires: P235/65R17 103T AS. See it for yourself at Southeastern Honda, 3125 Dixie Hwy Ne, Palm Bay, FL 32905.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H60HB007841
Stock: H40846A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $22,000
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L24,478 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Silver 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +HEATED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +SUNROOF +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +PUSH BUTTON START +POWER LIFT GATE +AND MORE! Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H63HB026299
Stock: S026299
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020