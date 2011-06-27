Close

Anderson Honda - Palo Alto / California

CARFAX One-Owner 2017 Honda Odyssey EX with only 31k miles Clean CARFAX. Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, Lanewatch Side Camera, Power Sliding Doors, Odyssey EX, Modern Steel Metallic. EX 19/27 City/Highway MPGOur Awarded Honda Service Facility replaced the front and rear brakes, and changed the oil so it is ready for its new homeModern Steel Metallic Risk Free vehicles come with a 3 Day/250 Mile Exchange Policy: If you are not happy for any reason, bring it back. Anderson Honda will give you a credit towards any other vehicle on our lot, up to and including your purchase price and fees, as long as the car is in the same condition in which it was purchased, and if you are within 250 miles or 3 days from purchase. 30 day/2000 Mile Warranty: We are so confident of the quality of our pre-owned vehicles that we include a Limited 30 Day/2000 Mile Power Train Warranty. To make your experience even more RISK FREE our vehicles go through a rigorous 105+ point inspection and are covered by that Limited 30 day/2,000 mile POWERTRAIN Warranty. See dealer for details. IF YOU WANT TO SAVE A LOT OF MONEY THAT'S OUR BUSINESS!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNRL5H49HB000868

Stock: 12501P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020