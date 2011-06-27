  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

2013 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agile handling
  • fuel-efficient V6
  • quiet cabin
  • configurable second-row seat
  • top safety scores
  • easy-to-fold third-row seat.
  • Pricier than some competitors
  • some options and features offered only on upper trim levels
  • button-intensive dash.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Honda Odyssey is a top pick for minivans thanks to its versatile interior, long list of features and engaging driving dynamics.

Notably, we picked the 2013 Honda Odyssey as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

Vehicle overview

If your life includes hauling hay while towing a four-horse trailer, you're going to need a pickup truck. No other vehicle will do the job properly. So if carpooling, shopping, sports practice for the kids and the general toting of a family and its stuff sound familiar, why would any vehicle other than a minivan come to mind? Some shun minivans, but the reality is that they're usually the best choice for families. And the 2013 Honda Odyssey is one of the best choices among minivans.

Redesigned in 2011, the current Odyssey is fuel-efficient, quiet, easy to drive (even fun to drive relative to competitors, some might say) and bigger than its predecessor, which translates into more legroom for second- and third-row passengers. There's seating for up to eight passengers, versatile second-row seats that can be configured to accommodate up to three child seats or an aisle down the center or side, and an easy-to-stow third-row seat.

It is true that the 2013 Honda Odyssey isn't offered with certain gee-whiz features, namely all-wheel drive, keyless ignition/entry and radar-based adaptive cruise control, as in the 2013 Toyota Sienna. And the 2013 Nissan Quest provides a higher-quality cabin and its second row of seats folds flat for maximum cargo capacity. Price-conscious buyers even might be better served by the more affordable 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan. But for most, the Honda Odyssey is an ideal choice, offering the sort of universal competence that has made it a mainstream success.

2013 Honda Odyssey models

The 2013 Honda Odyssey is offered in five trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Touring Elite.

The entry-level seven-passenger LX is well-equipped with 17-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an eight-way power driver seat, a 60/40 split-folding third-row seat, manual two-zone air-conditioning, an 8-inch multi-information display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

Step up to the eight-passenger midrange EX and you'll get 17-inch alloy wheels, power-sliding side doors, heated outside mirrors, automatic headlights, tri-zone automatic climate control, a removable front center console, a multi-adjustable second-row seat, retractable second-row sunshades and a conversation mirror.

EX-L versions add a sunroof, a power liftgate, leather seating (front and outboard second row), heated front seats, a power front passenger seat, a chilled storage box, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and satellite radio. The EX-L's options include a choice of a voice-operated navigation system with an upgraded 8-inch display and rearview camera, or a rear-seat entertainment system. These two systems can't be ordered together on the EX-L.

Move up to the Touring model and you gain 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, front and rear parking sensors, memory settings for the driver, retractable third-row sunshades and a fold-down armrest for third-row passengers. Additionally, both the navigation and rear-seat entertainment systems are standard. The Touring Elite model adds automatic xenon headlights, a blind-spot warning system, an upgraded rear-seat entertainment system with a widescreen video monitor and a premium 12-speaker audio system.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Honda Odyssey expands standard content on the entry-level LX model to include a rearview camera, a multi-information display with an 8-inch screen, Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, and a USB input.

Performance & mpg

The Honda Odyssey comes with a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 248 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. The LX, EX and EX-L models send that power to the front wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission; Touring and Touring Elite versions get a six-speed automatic. EPA estimates for the five-speed automatic-equipped versions are 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined, while those fitted with the six-speed transmission post 19/28/22.

At the Edmunds test track, a five-speed Odyssey EX charged to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds. However, a six-speed Touring Elite accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, fractionally slower than the Toyota Sienna, which accomplishes the same task in 7.7 seconds.

Properly equipped, the Honda Odyssey can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

The 2013 Honda Odyssey comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags that cover all three rows. In Edmunds brake testing, the last three Odyssey minivans required less than 130 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph, which is an average distance among minivans.

In government safety testing, the Odyssey scored a perfect five stars in overall, frontal and side-impact crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Odyssey a top "Good" rating in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash testing.

Driving

Even though the Honda Odyssey is out-powered by the Toyota Sienna, its acceleration is still brisk enough to deliver confident highway passing and merging. Touring models are a bit more responsive thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission that executes quick, smooth shifts. Other attributes include a suspension that delivers both a comfortable ride and relatively crisp handling, as well as steering that is the quickest and most responsive in this segment.

Whether bopping around town or cruising on the interstate, the 2013 Honda Odyssey is as quiet as a premium luxury sedan. Road and wind noise are almost completely absent, as is noise from the drivetrain. Honda's continuing use of active noise-cancelling technology contributes to the impressively peaceful cabin by electronically counteracting and thus eliminating much of the drone that passengers would otherwise hear.

Interior

The Odyssey provides a wide second-row seat that's roomy enough to fit three car seats side by side. The reconfigured seat's center section also slides forward 5.5 inches (except on the LX trim) to put little ones within easy reach of mom and dad. Compare this to the twin captain's chairs found in many other minivans that can seat only two. Unlike with the Dodge Grand Caravan and the Nissan Quest, you must physically remove the Odyssey's second-row seats should you require its total interior cargo capacity of 148 cubic feet.

Clever details abound, including a removable center console with a handy flip-up trash bag holder and a "cool box" beverage cooler built into the bottom of the dash's center section. Top-of-the-line Touring Elite models also get a rear-seat video entertainment system that includes a super-wide, high-definition 16-inch screen that can display two different program sources -- say, a DVD movie and a video game, for example -- at the same time.

With more than 80 buttons and dials at the driver's command in the range-topping Touring Elite, the Odyssey's dash can be a bit daunting. Fortunately, most of these controls are logically grouped for easier operation, but we found their small labels hard to decipher at a glance.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Honda Odyssey.

5(55%)
4(25%)
3(15%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.3
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Spory Luxury Accord with room for 8
milescruiser,01/26/2013
This is our 2nd odyssey , first one is 2005. It is a much improvement, very refined quiet, very comfortabe, and fun to drive. it takes the curves better than the old odyessey, despite of the reduced road feel secondary to the electric power steering. The driver seat is very comfortabe. I choose this over the Mercedes GL 450, essentially I have every thing for 1/2 the price and Honda reliblity and good resale value. the car does not lack any horse power, push the gas and vtec kicks in at 4000 rpm and the car flies, most of the time you do not need that with family and kids. It realY feels liKe a sedan. 4000 miles no problems. Gas consumption much better than my old odyassey.
Lower Quality Standards?
sms71,09/07/2013
Long time Honda owner. Finally traded in my '04 EXL-RES that I bought new on a Wht/Truf '13 EXL-RES. Many improvements in features and ride. Love the interior and vehicle is excellent for long trips. However after 5 months of ownership, quality issues are surfacing. One wheel replaced for poor finish and now noticed others that should never have passed inspection. Paint match on bumpers & painted trim is poor. Rough & thin paint (see through to dark plastic) where rear bumper meets quarter panel and base coat runs where rear quarter panel meets side door. At just over 7K, began experiencing heavy vibration under moderate braking. Not the quality expected on a $37K+ HONDA vehicle!!
Wind Noise is still an issue
kelvestto,08/30/2013
When you're test drive a 2013 or 2014, make sure you pay close attention to the wind noise and road noise. It's a design flaw that you can hear outside wind noise when driving above 60mph. You might not able to hear your kid from the second row with the wind noise.
USB/ Bluetooth
vimanman,07/31/2013
Just traded a 2007 Odyssey for a 2013 Odyssey EXL . The car drives Great and all the interiro features are nice but...... WTF the USB plays in an archaic fashion, you cannot play files as you woudl on your computer or any other car.... The bluetooth DOES NOT show what song is playing... Its quite a shame that Honda decided to ignore this part of the Odyssey. I purchased a 2013 Civic a few months back and It has all the features, (USB that you can pay your files in order, Bluetooth that displays the song) I am wondering why Honda seels a car ^ months later that has such archaic technology.
See all 20 reviews of the 2013 Honda Odyssey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2013 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Honda Odyssey

Used 2013 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 2013 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

