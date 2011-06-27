Vehicle overview

If your life includes hauling hay while towing a four-horse trailer, you're going to need a pickup truck. No other vehicle will do the job properly. So if carpooling, shopping, sports practice for the kids and the general toting of a family and its stuff sound familiar, why would any vehicle other than a minivan come to mind? Some shun minivans, but the reality is that they're usually the best choice for families. And the 2013 Honda Odyssey is one of the best choices among minivans.

Redesigned in 2011, the current Odyssey is fuel-efficient, quiet, easy to drive (even fun to drive relative to competitors, some might say) and bigger than its predecessor, which translates into more legroom for second- and third-row passengers. There's seating for up to eight passengers, versatile second-row seats that can be configured to accommodate up to three child seats or an aisle down the center or side, and an easy-to-stow third-row seat.

It is true that the 2013 Honda Odyssey isn't offered with certain gee-whiz features, namely all-wheel drive, keyless ignition/entry and radar-based adaptive cruise control, as in the 2013 Toyota Sienna. And the 2013 Nissan Quest provides a higher-quality cabin and its second row of seats folds flat for maximum cargo capacity. Price-conscious buyers even might be better served by the more affordable 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan. But for most, the Honda Odyssey is an ideal choice, offering the sort of universal competence that has made it a mainstream success.