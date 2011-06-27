Mother-in-law, my one year old and I were driving to Colorado from Arizona while ascending up a hill my van violently jerked after a couple of loud clunks and the van lost its ability to keep up with the speed limit ( we were almost rear ended by a Semi truck.) I pulled off the highway at the next exit and called Honda Cares. The mechanics at The Honda Dealership in Flagstaff AZ. looked at me like I was crazy. The Van was parked and turned off while we waited for a mechanic to take it on a ride. I was told that there was nothing wrong with my van and he told me to read my manual so I could learn about the D4 button that I should of used while going up hill. (I was utilizing the D4 button when this clunk happened) He said it was safe to drive to Colorado because there was nothing wrong. We went on our way. The van was terrible going up hill and shuddered when down shifting. I took the van into the dealership the day after we reached our destination and they acted like I was totally nuts. I told them about the transmission issues that I read about the night before my appointment. I was told that they never heard of such a thing and that the Odyssy was bulletproof and that they don't pay attention to online complaining. I mentioned that a person stated that they took their van to a dealer and they called Honda Tech and were told that there was a software update. The mechanic said it was a lie because only the dealership can call Honda Tech. (didn't I just say that the dealership called?)I left the van there overnight and was told that there was nothing wrong and that there is no software update. I didn't drive my van for the next couple weeks then it was time to drive back to AZ. No problems on the trip back except the transmission does not shift as smooth as it had the first 10,000 miles. The transmission still shudders on occasion and its get up and go has got up and went. I am so sad and disappointed in Honda, this is my 5th and maybe my last Honda vehicle. **********UPDATE***UPDATE******** A few weeks after my trip to Colorado the transmission was constantly jerking and wouldn't shift. I took it to Tempe Honda in Tempe AZ. they told me that it was the pressure switch in the transmission. It seems to have fixed the problem although I must say that I do not feel that it shifts as smooth as it did when I first purchased it and at times there is a soft hesitation in shifting during acceleration.

