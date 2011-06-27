  1. Home
2014 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agile handling
  • fuel-efficient V6
  • quiet cabin
  • configurable second-row seat
  • easy-to-fold third-row seat.
  • Pricier than some competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Honda Odyssey is a top pick for minivans thanks to its versatile interior, long list of features and engaging driving dynamics.

Notably, we picked the 2014 Honda Odyssey as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

Vehicle overview

Market dominance often brings with it a certain measure of complacency. Thankfully, this isn't the case with the 2014 Honda Odyssey. Though the minivan has long been a top seller in its class, it comes to market this year armed with upgrades that make it clear that Honda is taking nothing for granted. Outfitted with the very latest in family-friendly techno-gadgetry, this Odyssey seems ready and determined to maintain its position at the front of the pack.

On the outside, the Odyssey looks pretty much the same, with minor styling differences at the front and rear. But there are plenty of changes inside. There are more standard features this year, as even the base 2014 Odyssey LX comes with a four-way power passenger seat, an 8-inch color display and an upgraded audio system with Bluetooth streaming audio and a Pandora interface. Newly available features include keyless ignition/entry, forward-collision and lane-departure warning systems, and even an in-vehicle vacuum cleaner.

On the road, the 2014 Odyssey continues to impress. Though it's a roomy minivan that seats up to eight, it drives like a much smaller vehicle. It's also among the most fuel-efficient choices in its segment, as now all Honda Odysseys come with the fuel-saving six-speed automatic transmission, which was previously offered only on the top trim levels. When it comes time to haul your brood, you'll appreciate the multi-configurable second-row seat: You can leave the seat as is and fit up to three child seats side by side, or remove sections to create an aisle down the center or the side. Right behind is a third-row seat that you can fold down flat with little fuss.

The exhaustively equipped 2014 Honda Odyssey has the goods to please most buyers, but it won't be a perfect fit for all. The Odyssey's main competitor, the Toyota Sienna has a slightly stronger V6 engine, plus available all-wheel drive. More price-sensitive shoppers will want to check out the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan; relative to the Honda, it's not as refined but does come at a more affordable price. Another strong choice is the Nissan Quest, which boasts some of the most premium cabin furnishings in the segment.

But the Honda Odyssey didn't become a best-seller by accident. We imagine that the 2014 upgrades on this well-rounded, universally competent minivan should keep its existing fans smiling and probably win it more than a few new supporters.

2014 Honda Odyssey models

The 2014 Honda Odyssey is offered in five trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Touring Elite.

The entry-level seven-passenger LX is well-equipped with 17-inch steel wheels, an expanded-view driver-side mirror, rear privacy glass, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an eight-way power driver seat, a four-way power front passenger seat, a 60/40 split-folding third-row seat, one-touch turn signals, manual two-zone air-conditioning, an 8-inch multi-information display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, text-to-speech functionality and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, Pandora interface, auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

Step up to the eight-passenger midrange EX and you'll get 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition and entry, power-sliding side doors, heated outside mirrors, tri-zone automatic climate control, power lumbar support for the driver, Honda's LaneWatch blind spot camera system (passenger side), a removable front center console, a multi-adjustable second-row seat, retractable second-row sunshades and a conversation mirror. The EX also features an additional 7-inch touchscreen with HondaLink smartphone app integration.

EX-L versions add a sunroof, a power liftgate, leather seating (front and outboard second row), heated front seats, forward-collision and lane-departure warning systems, a chilled storage box, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and satellite radio. The EX-L's options include a choice of a voice-operated navigation system with a multi-angle rearview camera or a rear-seat entertainment system. These two systems can't be ordered together on the EX-L.

Move up to the Touring model and you gain 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, front and rear parking sensors, memory settings for the driver, retractable third-row sunshades and a fold-down armrest for third-row passengers. Additionally, both the navigation and rear-seat entertainment systems are standard. The Touring Elite model adds automatic xenon headlights, a regular blind-spot warning system, an integrated vacuum cleaner, an upgraded rear-seat entertainment system (with a widescreen video monitor and HDMI input) and a premium 12-speaker surround-sound audio system with HD radio.

2014 Highlights

All 2014 Honda Odyssey minivans feature refreshed sheet metal and interiors. The LX, EX and EX-L models get the more fuel-efficient six-speed automatic transmission as standard. A host of new standard and optional features have also been added, including Bluetooth streaming audio, a Pandora interface, HD radio and an in-vehicle vacuum cleaner.

Performance & mpg

The Honda Odyssey comes with a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 248 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission on all trim levels. EPA estimates are very good for a minivan at 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/28 mpg highway).

At the Edmunds test track, a Touring Elite accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds. That's fairly quick for such a big vehicle but still a bit slower than the Toyota Sienna.

Properly equipped, the Honda Odyssey can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

The 2014 Honda Odyssey comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags.

A rearview camera is standard across the board, while an upgraded multi-angle rearview camera is optional on the EX-L and standard on the Touring and Touring Elite. The Odyssey EX, EX-L and Touring models come standard with Honda's "LaneWatch" blind spot camera system, and Touring Elite models come with an additional conventional blind spot warning system. Forward-collision and lane-departure warning systems are standard on EX-L, Touring and Touring Elite models.

In Edmunds brake testing, various Honda Odyssey minivans have stopped from 60 mph in just under 130 feet, which is an average distance among minivans.

In government crash tests the 2014 Honda Odyssey earned an overall rating of five stars, with five stars in front and side crash tests and four stars in rollover safety tests. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Odyssey earned a top rating of "Good" for its performance in the frontal-offset tests (both small and moderate overlaps) and the side-impact and roof-strength tests. It also earned a top rating for its seats/head restraint design for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Even though the 2014 Honda Odyssey is out-powered by the Toyota Sienna, its acceleration is still brisk enough to deliver confident highway passing and merging. The six-speed automatic transmission executes quick, smooth shifts. Other appealing attributes include a suspension that delivers both a comfortable ride and relatively crisp handling, as well as steering that is the quickest and most responsive in this segment.

Whether bopping around town or cruising on the interstate, the 2014 Honda Odyssey is remarkably quiet, with minimal wind noise or road noise (from the tires). Honda's use of active noise-cancelling technology contributes to the peaceful cabin by electronically counteracting and thus eliminating much of the drone that passengers would otherwise hear.

Interior

The Odyssey provides a wide second-row seat that's roomy enough to fit three car seats side by side. The seat's center section also slides forward 5.5 inches (except on the LX trim) to put little ones within easy reach of mom and dad. In comparison, the twin captain's chairs found in some other minivans can seat only two in the middle row. Still, you must physically remove the Odyssey's second-row seats should you require its total interior cargo capacity of 148 cubic feet; this isn't necessary in the Dodge Grand Caravan or Nissan Quest. As in other minivans, the Honda's third-row seat folds neatly into the floor in a 60/40 split.

Clever details abound, including a removable center console with a handy flip-up trash bag holder and a "cool box" beverage cooler built into the bottom of the dash's center section. This year, all but the LX trim level have new touch panel audio controls that make the dash less button-heavy and bring about smartphone app integration via HondaLink. The changes to the dash layout are dramatic; last year, we counted more than 80 buttons on top-of-the-line Touring Elite models, but this year that number has dropped to just over 20, which is far less daunting. Additionally, the buttons are clearly labeled with easily legible words and graphics that make their functions immediately obvious.

Touring Elite models come with a rear-seat video entertainment system that includes a super-wide HD screen that can display two different program sources -- say, a DVD movie and a video game, for example -- at the same time. These models also get an integrated vacuum cleaner that can be useful for ridding the cabin of crumbs and debris. Located in the driver-side rear cargo area bulkhead, the vacuum cleaner eats up zero cargo space, since it's stored neatly in a recessed compartment. It comes with two nozzle attachments, and its 10-foot hose is long enough to clean the first row. Its only weakness is its suction power, which in our experience, could stand to be a bit more aggressive.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Honda Odyssey.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ongoing mechanical failures
hcooley3,03/23/2015
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
We purchased our 2014 Oddy in late 2013 after testing out all other competing vans. We loved the styling, the way the van drove, and believed in Honda reliability. Fast forward 18 months and we cannot wait to get rid of this van. The transmission went out two months ago at 16K miles (replaced) and was quickly followed by failed power steering (also replaced). The van was towed to the dealership this morning because we found a 3-foot diameter puddle of fresh transmission fluid on our garage floor. The tranny issues started as other people have written in their reviews. People, beware of this van. We are lobbying the dealership and Honda Corporate for a replacement.
Jerking transmission
Shannon,11/22/2015
EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Mother-in-law, my one year old and I were driving to Colorado from Arizona while ascending up a hill my van violently jerked after a couple of loud clunks and the van lost its ability to keep up with the speed limit ( we were almost rear ended by a Semi truck.) I pulled off the highway at the next exit and called Honda Cares. The mechanics at The Honda Dealership in Flagstaff AZ. looked at me like I was crazy. The Van was parked and turned off while we waited for a mechanic to take it on a ride. I was told that there was nothing wrong with my van and he told me to read my manual so I could learn about the D4 button that I should of used while going up hill. (I was utilizing the D4 button when this clunk happened) He said it was safe to drive to Colorado because there was nothing wrong. We went on our way. The van was terrible going up hill and shuddered when down shifting. I took the van into the dealership the day after we reached our destination and they acted like I was totally nuts. I told them about the transmission issues that I read about the night before my appointment. I was told that they never heard of such a thing and that the Odyssy was bulletproof and that they don't pay attention to online complaining. I mentioned that a person stated that they took their van to a dealer and they called Honda Tech and were told that there was a software update. The mechanic said it was a lie because only the dealership can call Honda Tech. (didn't I just say that the dealership called?)I left the van there overnight and was told that there was nothing wrong and that there is no software update. I didn't drive my van for the next couple weeks then it was time to drive back to AZ. No problems on the trip back except the transmission does not shift as smooth as it had the first 10,000 miles. The transmission still shudders on occasion and its get up and go has got up and went. I am so sad and disappointed in Honda, this is my 5th and maybe my last Honda vehicle. **********UPDATE***UPDATE******** A few weeks after my trip to Colorado the transmission was constantly jerking and wouldn't shift. I took it to Tempe Honda in Tempe AZ. they told me that it was the pressure switch in the transmission. It seems to have fixed the problem although I must say that I do not feel that it shifts as smooth as it did when I first purchased it and at times there is a soft hesitation in shifting during acceleration.
Honda all the way!
metro21,11/30/2013
I had an 09 Odyssey that I traded in for a Dodge product- worst mistake ever! Ended up trading the Dodge in for this one. The 14 is so much better than even the 09. The 6 speed tranny is now standard which bumped up MPG and the drive. The 3rd row seats also fold down much easier. The dual screens are a unique touch which I like. HondaLink is kind of a joke at this point (downloaded the app on my I-Phone) but I do like that the car will read you text messages and let you respond while driving. I looked at other vans but no one was even close to the Odyssey when all is considered. Note: The CoolBox does NOT make things cold, it uses the car A/C to keep things cold.
Mostly Improved Over Previous Years
CN,12/08/2015
Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
We've had this one for about 18 months and 31,000 miles now. We bought it to replace a 2012 Odyssey that was a disappointment on many levels. So far, it has been trouble-free. Around town we average about 24 mpg and on the open road we can count on 29-30 mpg running at 70-75 mph. While the 2012 and 2014 are essentially identical, most of the improvements are behind the scenes in that Honda has generally improved how systems operate. The auto headlights, for example, have better logic for the day/night mode switching, and the instrument lighting switching has been separated from the headlight switching. The cylinder shutoff system (VCM) is less noticeable (the 2012's was abysmal). Having the built-in vacuum is a nice touch, though we wish it were a bit more powerful. It also seems a bit quieter than the 2012 was (better active noise control?). On the downside, like the 2012 (and our 2003 as well) before it, front brake rotors warp too easily. Personally, I think they are undersized for a 4,500 lb. vehicle. The transmission is smoother than the 2012, but Honda has yet to figure out how to make a smooth-shifting transmission...on any car they sell. Cold operation is particularly lousy. Our biggest beef, though, is with the infotainment system. Migrating the radio/CD player to a touchscreen while keeping the joystick/knob controller was a mistake. The system response is slower and the programming changes they made to the navigation system make it harder to enter a destination. It also resulted in the loss of the pull-out cupholder/drawer, which was a nice feature to have. In those regards the 2012 arrangement was better. Overall, we are happier with the 2014. Hopefully, it will continue to give trouble-free operation.
See all 61 reviews of the 2014 Honda Odyssey
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Honda Odyssey

Used 2014 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 2014 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Honda Odyssey?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Honda Odyssey trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L is priced between $12,985 and$19,998 with odometer readings between 41287 and155615 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring is priced between $16,995 and$24,354 with odometer readings between 40799 and97295 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX is priced between $13,999 and$17,457 with odometer readings between 63535 and101338 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite is priced between $12,281 and$25,998 with odometer readings between 49245 and258230 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Honda Odyssey LX is priced between $12,000 and$12,000 with odometer readings between 119951 and119951 miles.

Which used 2014 Honda Odysseys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Honda Odyssey for sale near. There are currently 33 used and CPO 2014 Odysseys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,000 and mileage as low as 40799 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Honda Odyssey.

