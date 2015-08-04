Used 2003 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me
- 154,493 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500$1,513 Below Market
Lake Toyota - Devils Lake / North Dakota
For more information give me Jake Allery a call at 701-662-5346. For all the details and to schedule a test drive TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL18013B129007
Stock: T3L090Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 223,795 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495$681 Below Market
Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln - Winona / Minnesota
Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4 Door 7 Passenger Minivan 3.5L V-6 Automatic Heated Leather Seats Middle Row Buckets Dual Power Sliding Doors Power windows Power Locks Air Cruise Tilt.............................*Call Or Text Joe 507-459-0162*. We are a certified Presidents Award Winner great service/parts department and Auto Collision Center. We Offer Great Financing (O.A.C.) and welcome Trades. To see more vehicles Like this... Go To www.sugarloaffordinc.com Ask about our Purchase and Delivery from home services.............................We have a GREAT selection with the LOWEST prices in the area.We have been honored as a Presidents Award Winning Dealer. We offer a competitive finance department who works with numerous banks to acquire the lowest finance rate and will make every attempt to achieve your preferred payment; Our service department has ASE certified technicians skilled for all type of vehicles and their maintenance; and we offer a full service auto body shop that repairs all imports, domestics, trucks, cars, SUVs, compact cars and specialize in major collision repair. Whether your vehicle was involved in a minor or major auto accident, we can help restore it with precision to like-new condition. We are celebrating our 44th year of being in business. We are located on the SUNNY SIDE of Hwy 61 Winona.www.sugarloaffordinc.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL18963B063844
Stock: 18628B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 184,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,677$642 Below Market
Taj Auto Mall - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Taj Auto Mall has over 1,500 affordable vehicles in stock. We offer a 3 Day Exchange on qualifying vehicles! Why shop anywhere else? Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the Lehigh Valley area. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. Our Bethlehem dealership has tons of well-equipped SUVs, trucks, and cars at highly affordable prices. Recent Arrival! So come on down to our dealership in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 610-759-1600. Make Taj Auto Mall your first choice for affordable used vehicles.CARFAX One-Owner. Gold2003 HondaOdyssey EX-L FWD 3.5L V6 SMPI SOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL18043B139742
Stock: T4160T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 226,567 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,949
Andy Mohr Volkswagen - Avon / Indiana
We will guarantee you $2000 MOHR for your trade-in than any other VW dealership.Silver 2003 Honda Odyssey EX-LPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Come see us at the ANDY MOHR AVON VOLKSWAGEN. We have a state of the art facility that is ready to help you with your new or used Volkswagen purchase, used cars, used trucks, used SUVs, and used vans wherever you live. Avon, Danville, Plainfield, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Mooresville, Speedway...you name it, we are here for you! Call us at (317) 279-4788 or visit our website at www.AndyMohr.com. Where you always SAVE MOHR MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL18093B022111
Stock: PV2701B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 179,892 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,667$433 Below Market
Lockhart Cadillac of Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
The health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and continuously assessing its potential impact on our operations. We are extending pick up and drop off abilities.We are still open and now are providing valet pickup and drop off for our sales and service departments for customers of the dealership. Stay home, and we'll come to you! We are committed to our customers health and safety.White 2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI SOHCHome Delivery Available!, Schedule an At-Home Test Drive!.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 16257 miles below market average!Here at Lockhart, We Strive to Provide the Highest Quality Vehicles and Service. Stop by or Call Today to Experience the LOCKHART DIFFERENCE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL18993B032796
Stock: 20K581A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 137,290 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,950
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1355707 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL18903B014445
Stock: c1878861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 157,198 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,999
Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware - Delaware / Ohio
JUST ARRIVED!!! MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!With only 157,198 miles this 2003 Honda Odyssey is your best buy in Delaware, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2003 Honda Odyssey in Delaware,OH Includes: Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette Player*STOCK# 3B102397 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has this 2003 Honda Odyssey LX ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram today at *(740) 369-9611 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2003 Honda Odyssey LX! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 2815 Stratford Rd Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 25.0 Highway MPG and 18.0 City MPG! This Honda Odyssey comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.50 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Front Wheel Drive, Third Passenger Door, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Delaware, Westerville & Marysville used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Deleware, OH dealership over these interior options: Overhead Console, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Rear Reading Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s), Floor Mats, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* From Marysville to Marion you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Oversize Off-Road Tires, Privacy Glass, Fourth Passenger Door, Wheel Covers, Cargo/Bed Lamp, Steel Wheels, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether steering your way to work in Westerville or soccer practice in Scioto County, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag*DISCLAIMER:* Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, $250 Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Any available rebates included in sales price in lieu of any special financing / lease incentives unless otherwise indicated. Internet prices are available to everyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda Odyssey LX with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL185X3B102397
Stock: 3B102397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 201,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield - O Fallon / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2003 Honda Odyssey 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive *Clean Car Fax, *1 Owner, *Ease Of Buying With Our COMPETITIVE MARKET BASED PRICING, 16 x 6.5 Silver Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & 6 Speakers, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Security system.Call *Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield* at *(855) 978-9933* to confirm availability, call and schedule a no-obligation test drive! Located at *951 Technology Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63368.* Come Drive the Star!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL18913B002823
Stock: 3B002823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 282,646 miles
$2,050
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Redrock Pearl 2003 Honda Odyssey EX FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI SOHCAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival!At S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL18603B128273
Stock: 20640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 182,118 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,950
M & R Auto Sales - Plainfield / New Jersey
This is A Cash and Carry Special, Financing Is Not Available. Sold AS-IS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL18683B152420
Stock: 152420-SOM7
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 3RD ROW LEATHER V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL18933B105998
Stock: VIN5998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 265,003 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,311
Serra Honda - O Fallon / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. This Honda Odyssey is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Disc CD Changer, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.2003 Honda Odyssey EX Sage Brush PearlThis Do It Yourself vehicle is being sold without any warranty or guarantee. Budget any additional costs to make this vehicle up to your standards. Any and all repairs will be your financial responsibility. Vehicle does NOT qualify for financing options and is being sold as cash only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL18603B143629
Stock: 203779B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 186,938 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICLES LIKE THIS 2003 ODYSSEY WITH STOW AND GO SEATING, POWER SLIDING DOORS, AND ALL THE OTHER BELLS AND WHISTLES! LOTS OF MAINTENANCE RECORDS ON THE CARFAX!3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL180X3B066831
Stock: 9157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 232,674 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,386
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland
It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 'It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - 2003 Honda Odyssey 4D Passenger Van EX FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI SOHC'-FitzWay HandyMan Fixer-Upper Special (MD)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL18643B117986
Stock: JP17986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 252,084 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
Tom Tepe Autocenter - Milan / Indiana
Don't want to get out right now? Or can't? We now offer the following home services to make your next car purchase safe and easy: Virtual Tour of Vehicle, Test Drive at Home, and Free Local Home Delivery. Also you can do most of the transaction online or over the phone. And all vehicles are sanitized before we bring it to you. 2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L Red
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL18913B009190
Stock: 46845B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 209,541 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000$1,260 Below Market
Route 21 Auto Sales - Canal Fulton / Ohio
2002 HONDA ODYSSEY - EX PACKAGE - 3.5L V6 - RECENT TRADE IN - PRETTY CLEAN FOR A 18 YEAR VAN WITH OVER 200K SO WAS TAKEN CARE OF - VAN RUNS, SHIFTS AND DRIVES STRONG AND WOULD BE A GOOD VEHICLE FOR A FAMILY THAT NEEDS A VAN ......CALL 330-854-5380 TODAY OR GOOGLE US @ R21MOTORSPORTS.COM.....ASK ABOUT OUR TRUCK FINANCING PROGRAM & NATIONWIDE TRUCK EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS ....IF R21 MOTORSPORTS HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO HELP YOU IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES ...WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO PROVIDE YOU FAIR, HONEST AND STRAIGHT FORWARD TRANSACTION ....LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU AND PLEASE TAKE CARE...REDUCED FROM $3,500....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Honda Odyssey EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HKRL18622H575719
Stock: 18647A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,598 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,810$1,729 Below Market
Lee Johnson Chevrolet - Kirkland / Washington
To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on www.autorightmotors.com or dial 425-892-8664. 18/25 City/Highway MPG FWD To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on www.autorightmotors.com or dial 425-892-8664.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Honda Odyssey EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL18634B117320
Stock: 6147677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 173,647 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,977$254 Below Market
Tameron Honda Gadsden - Gadsden / Alabama
Recent Arrival! Local trade. Havasu Blue Metallic 2004 Honda Odyssey EX-L FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI SOHC Our economy vehicles don't wait around long to be purchased!!! When people find a vehicle priced low and can be bought from a reputable dealer, they act quickly!!! Call me today to find out all the details on this value priced vehicle!!! If it's not a new Honda you're looking for, you're still in exactly the right place at Tameron Honda Gadsden. We have a large inventory of stellar used pre-owned vehicles from all makes and manufacturers. To earn a spot on our lot, these used cars, trucks, SUVs, sports couples, hybrids and minivans must be in excellent condition before we resell them. You'll get even more reassurance when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Honda just know it must pass 182 multi-point inspection by factory-trained technicians who use only genuine Honda parts or replacement -- and you'll also get a fantastic warranty to prove how much Honda stands behind these vehicles. No matter which pre-owned vehicle you choose at Tameron Honda Gadsden, you'll find them at exceptional prices. Call us or visit www.tameronhondagadsden.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL18954B127633
Stock: P0343A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
