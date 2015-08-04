Used 2003 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln - Winona / Minnesota

Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4 Door 7 Passenger Minivan 3.5L V-6 Automatic Heated Leather Seats Middle Row Buckets Dual Power Sliding Doors Power windows Power Locks Air Cruise Tilt.............................*Call Or Text Joe 507-459-0162*. We Offer Great Financing (O.A.C.) and welcome Trades. To see more vehicles Like this... Go To www.sugarloaffordinc.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNRL18963B063844

Stock: 18628B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-17-2020