1995 Honda Odyssey Review
Other years
Used Odyssey for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Honda gets its minivan in the form of the Odyssey. Unique to the Odyssey is a five-door design that includes four passenger carlike swing-out doors. LX and EX models come standard with antilock brakes and dual airbags.
rob190,03/09/2011
Bought new in 95' now has 200000 miles on it. Aside from routine maintenance, have had to replace brakes, axle boots, radiator, drivers interior door panel, engine mount,and that is it. 30mpg, can seat 7, 8 if you put 3 kids in the rear bench, drives like a car, has a fair amount of pep, versatile interior, comfortable driving position. I pray every night that Honda will make this exact van again. In 40 years of driving, I have never loved a car this much. I will never sell it, and would like to have it buried with me when I die. If this van was a woman, I would make tender love to it every night, and take romantic walks with it on the beach every morning.
zozing,01/31/2012
I will never sell my car. Very reliable and dependable. Just feed her with good oil and she is ready to roll! Bought as a demo model with 5000 miles on it, never stopped rolling since then. never stalled, nada. Just changed timing belt and water pump as needed and keep oil clean. Still saving me at 22mi/gal city and 30 mi/gal highway @ ave go 65 mi/hour. My daughter grew up in that car and is now practicing with it. Love it...love it...love it.
Robert Ponce,05/25/2008
And, I've own a lot! American and foreign cars all by being in the Air Force. I used to buy and sell cars from military folks who were switching assignments to and from other bases. I worked on all makes and models on my last count approx 30 cars and a dozen motorcycles. I personally owned cars for no more than 2 years tops! Not until I bought this 1995 Odyssey in 01/1996 on a year end close out! I've had it now for over 12 years and it has 415,000 miles. None of my friends can believe that I'm still driving my white Honda Odyssey? I've only replaced the timing belt and master cylinder and CV Joints and about 6-7 sets of tires! I'm keeping her!
Ody Owner,07/09/2005
Nearly 200,000 miles now! Only NON- wear and tear items replaced: brake master cylinder at 90k, radiator at 120k, AC switch valve. Still original wear and tear parts: alternator, starter, exhaust, shocks. One of the most reliable vehicles I have ever owned in 25 years of owning cars. Still running strong - no reason it wouldn't reach 300k+.
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
