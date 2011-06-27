Bought new in 95' now has 200000 miles on it. Aside from routine maintenance, have had to replace brakes, axle boots, radiator, drivers interior door panel, engine mount,and that is it. 30mpg, can seat 7, 8 if you put 3 kids in the rear bench, drives like a car, has a fair amount of pep, versatile interior, comfortable driving position. I pray every night that Honda will make this exact van again. In 40 years of driving, I have never loved a car this much. I will never sell it, and would like to have it buried with me when I die. If this van was a woman, I would make tender love to it every night, and take romantic walks with it on the beach every morning.

Read more