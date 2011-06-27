  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Odyssey
  4. Used 1995 Honda Odyssey
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

1995 Honda Odyssey Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Honda Odyssey for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$809 - $1,408
Used Odyssey for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Honda gets its minivan in the form of the Odyssey. Unique to the Odyssey is a five-door design that includes four passenger carlike swing-out doors. LX and EX models come standard with antilock brakes and dual airbags.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Honda Odyssey.

5(87%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.8
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car ever built in history of the world!!!!!!
rob190,03/09/2011
Bought new in 95' now has 200000 miles on it. Aside from routine maintenance, have had to replace brakes, axle boots, radiator, drivers interior door panel, engine mount,and that is it. 30mpg, can seat 7, 8 if you put 3 kids in the rear bench, drives like a car, has a fair amount of pep, versatile interior, comfortable driving position. I pray every night that Honda will make this exact van again. In 40 years of driving, I have never loved a car this much. I will never sell it, and would like to have it buried with me when I die. If this van was a woman, I would make tender love to it every night, and take romantic walks with it on the beach every morning.
My Good "ol Hondi
zozing,01/31/2012
I will never sell my car. Very reliable and dependable. Just feed her with good oil and she is ready to roll! Bought as a demo model with 5000 miles on it, never stopped rolling since then. never stalled, nada. Just changed timing belt and water pump as needed and keep oil clean. Still saving me at 22mi/gal city and 30 mi/gal highway @ ave go 65 mi/hour. My daughter grew up in that car and is now practicing with it. Love it...love it...love it.
The Best Vehicle I've ever owned!
Robert Ponce,05/25/2008
And, I've own a lot! American and foreign cars all by being in the Air Force. I used to buy and sell cars from military folks who were switching assignments to and from other bases. I worked on all makes and models on my last count approx 30 cars and a dozen motorcycles. I personally owned cars for no more than 2 years tops! Not until I bought this 1995 Odyssey in 01/1996 on a year end close out! I've had it now for over 12 years and it has 415,000 miles. None of my friends can believe that I'm still driving my white Honda Odyssey? I've only replaced the timing belt and master cylinder and CV Joints and about 6-7 sets of tires! I'm keeping her!
Superb VAN - Perfect 4 family of 4!!!
Ody Owner,07/09/2005
Nearly 200,000 miles now! Only NON- wear and tear items replaced: brake master cylinder at 90k, radiator at 120k, AC switch valve. Still original wear and tear parts: alternator, starter, exhaust, shocks. One of the most reliable vehicles I have ever owned in 25 years of owning cars. Still running strong - no reason it wouldn't reach 300k+.
See all 30 reviews of the 1995 Honda Odyssey
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1995 Honda Odyssey features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1995 Honda Odyssey

Used 1995 Honda Odyssey Overview

The Used 1995 Honda Odyssey is offered in the following submodels: Odyssey Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan, and EX 4dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Honda Odyssey?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Honda Odysseys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Honda Odyssey for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Honda Odyssey.

Can't find a used 1995 Honda Odysseys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Odyssey for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,004.

Find a used Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,418.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Odyssey for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,619.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,941.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Honda Odyssey?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Odyssey lease specials

Related Used 1995 Honda Odyssey info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles